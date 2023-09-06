Menü Artikel
U.S. Gold Corp. Talks Latest News on The CK Gold Project in Wyoming and Permitting Process in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, September 6, 2023 - Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU), a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company, according to the company's website (see here: www.usgoldcorp.gold).

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

U.S. Gold Talks Latest News on The CK Gold Project in Wyoming and Permitting Process (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr0keRJKV-E)

U.S. Gold Corp. will also be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

