Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 07, 2023 - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a minimum 5,000 metres drill program has begun at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The Phase One, 26-hole program, will test continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property (see August 21, 2023 press release) over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 metres. Furthermore, the Company wishes to announce that further prospecting has identified additional spodumene-bearing outcrops approximately 4.5 kilometres northeast of the center of the previously defined dyke field. The trend of mineralized dykes now extends for about 6 kilometres with the boulder field extending for an additional 2.7 kilometres to the southwest. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "I am greatly encouraged by the rapid expansion of the spodumene-bearing dyke field at Mirage. This new discovery confirms the up-ice potential and there remains substantial more prospecting to be done on the property in the coming weeks. Drilling will start by testing the six most significant dykes identified to date, and we expect that the next few months will be extremely exciting for BRW shareholders."

Lithium-bearing outcrops now extend across six kilometres

Several new outcrops have been identified in the existing dyke field exhibiting similar characteristics to known dykes in respect to mineralogy, spodumene concentration and large crystal sizes. The main dyke field now covers an area measuring approximately 2,700 by 850 metres. Nearly all the outcrops mapped to date remain open in all directions with few observed contacts with the basalt host rock.

The additional discovery of a new dyke three kilometres to the northeast reinforces the lithium prospectivity of Mirage. This dyke has an apparent strike length of at least 175 meters. The width of the dyke remains unknown at this time as the exposure is limited. In addition, other spodumene-mineralized pegmatite boulders have been found nearly 2 kilometres west of the main boulder train suggesting additional sources exist further to the west. In total, lithium mineralization on the Mirage Project has been observed over a total distance of 8.7 kilometres, inclusive of the boulder field. The latter will be the subject of detailed prospecting in an effort to located new spodumene-bearing outcrops further to the southwest of the main dyke field.

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@brwexplo.ca)

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



