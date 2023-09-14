Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Halifax, September 14, 2023 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, emphasizing its commitment to a diversified business model that generates both short and long-term revenue opportunities.

Highlights

New license for the prospective Paresis Gold Project issued, located in northern Namibia within the 'gold corridor' that hosts the Otjikoto (B2Gold), Ondundu and recently discovered Eureka gold deposits (Osino Resources).

New license issued on the Onkoshi Gold Project in central Namibia bordering to the south-east of the known Erindi and Vredelus gold prospects.

New license issued for the Ziggy Cu Project in southern Namibia with historical grab sample grading 13% Cu.

"Antler's project generation strategy has yielded tangible results, which have translated into successful option and purchase agreements, resulting in not only financial gains but also potential valuable royalty and equity interests. Our geologists remain engaged in evaluating prospects across Southern Africa, securing a pipeline of opportunities for future exploration partnerships. Looking ahead for the rest of 2023, our priority lies in bolstering our project portfolio, while advancing existing joint ventures and reinforcing our commitment to expanding our current offerings," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

Exploration Summary

Paresis Gold Project, Namibia

The Paresis Gold Project (PGP) licences lie within the 'gold corridor' that hosts the Otjikoto (B2Gold), Ondundu (0.9 Moz @ 1.13 g/t), and recently discovered Eureka gold deposits (Osino Resources). The PGP is targeting intrusion-related gold mineralisation within the complex and surrounding geological environment. These deposits share an Au-Bi-Te-As metal signature and an association with post-orogenic intrusions. The presence of three cycles of both volcanic and plutonic events along with structural complexity present optimal conditions for the deposition of rare and precious metals. Deposit types to be investigated include sheeted vein-systems, vein-disseminations in carbonaceous rocks and intrusion-proximal to outer-aureole types.

The Paresis Igneous Complex is a Cretaceous-aged (135-120 Ma) alkaline igneous complex (occasionally classified as peralkaline) situated within the Northern Zone (NZ) of the highly fertile Damara Orogenic Belt. Historical exploration conducted by Goldfields, during the late 1980's, targeting epithermal gold associated with caldera structures and anomalous gold values of 100-200 ppb were recorded for units associated with the complex.

Antler is targeting intrusion-related gold mineralisation within the complex and surrounding geological environment. Deposit types to be investigated include sheeted vein-systems, vein-disseminations in carbonaceous rocks and intrusion-proximal to outer-aureole types.

The Environmental Clearance Certificate has been issued and exploration can commence on the license. Initial desktop geophysical interpretation of regional airborne magnetic and radiometric data will be done to map the responses of the Damaran bedrock. Soil and calcrete sampling campaigns are also planned for the first phase of the project.

The license holds the same stratigraphic units that host the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and recent Eureka gold discovery (Osino Resources). The license it situated approximated 20 km south-east from the town of Outjo in the Otjozondjupa region (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Map of the location of EPL 8711 within the Paresis Gold Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_001full.jpg

Onkoshi South-East (SE), Namibia

Onkoshi SE is situated on a newly awarded Exclusive Prospecting License, EPL 8991, contiguous with EPL 7464, forming part of the main Onkoshi Gold Project which is an Antler PG project (see Press Release dated April 13, 2022: Antler Gold Announces Agreement to Acquire the Onkoshi Gold Project in Namibia) (Figure 2). The license area holds a target similar to the WIA Gold Kokoseb Gold Project (MRE of 1.3 Moz at 1.0 g/t Au), a granite dome-like feature that presents a potential source of mineralising fluid and heat, along with favourable structural complexity for deposition of precious and rare metals.

The area of interest on the Onkoshi SE licence contains a roughly circular magnetic body, ~6km across, coinciding with syn-tectonic granite intrusives (Salem Igneous Suite) and is situated ~30 km from the historic Erindi and Vredelus gold prospects (EPL 7464). The magnetic body appears to form a potato-like feature around which the Swakop Group metasediments of the Damara sequence are wrapping.

The Onkoshi SE Gold Project is targeting intrusion-related gold mineralisation within the complex and surrounding geological environment. The presence of extensive granite plutonism in this area along with potential structural and chemical traps between the granite and metasediments present optimal conditions for the deposition of rare and precious metals. Deposit types to be investigated include sheeted vein-systems, vein-disseminations in carbonaceous rocks and intrusion-proximal to outer-aureole types.

An application for an Environmental Clearance Certificate is underway. Initial desktop geophysical interpretation of regional airborne magnetic and radiometric data will be completed as soon as possible. Reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling campaigns are planned.





Figure 2: Location of the two Onkoshi Gold Project EPL's, EPL 8991 and EPL 7464.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_002full.jpg

Ziggy Cu Project, Namibia

The Ziggy Cu project is situated on a newly awarded Exclusive Prospecting License, EPL 8937 located in Mooifontein, near Helmeringhausen in southern Namibia. Copper mineralisation on the project is closely linked with a shear zone which is located within amphibolite-grade gneisses of the Namaqualand Metamorphic Complex (Figure 3). The geological setting of the mineralisation at Mooifontein consists of a 10-15 m wide zone of intense structural deformation which can be followed for over 5 km. Quartz veins are associated with the shear zone and define a wider zone of up to 200 m. Numerous massive ironstone pods are contained within the shear zone, while malachite staining is common in zones between 1-2 m wide.

Limited historic exploration work has been done on this prospect and is limited to a few pits and four diamond drill holes drilled in the 1970's which were not sampled. Much of the shear zone, covered by a thin veneer of Nama Group sediments, was never prospected and may host similar mineralised structures which are presently concealed. More recently, in 2008, a historical rock grab sample with noticeable malachite staining taken from the shear zone was submitted for assaying and returned 13% Cu (Figure 4).

To explore this shear zone more comprehensively, fieldwork encompassing mapping, sampling, and ground geophysics is planned, particularly in areas that are underlying younger Nama Group sediments. The license it situated approximately 5 km south-east from the town of Helmeringhausen in the Karas Region.





Figure 3: License location of the Ziggy Cu Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Grab sample taken in the shear zone at the Ziggy Cu project - historical assay result of 13%.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_004full.jpg

