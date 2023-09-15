Menü Artikel
Holding(s) in Company

12:29 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Kenmare Resources plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:

African Acquisition S.à.r.l.		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

11 September 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified:

14 September 2023
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

18%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		 Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 17.10% 0% 17.10% 89,228,161
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 21.49% 0% 21.49%



9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights


Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect
IE00BDC5DG00 15,257,583 17.10%
SUBTOTAL A 15,257,583 17.10%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2


10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Oman Investment Authority
The Luxembourg Acquisition Company S.à.r.l.
African Acquisition S.à.r.l. 17.10% 0% 17.10%
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Luxembourg on 14 September 2023.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: Kenmare Resources plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name African Acquisition S.à.r.l.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 11/09/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14/09/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 17.10% 0% 17.10% 15,257,583
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		 21.49% 0% 21.49%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct

(DTR5.1)		 Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct

(DTR5.1)		 Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)
IE00BDC5DG00 15,257,583 17.10%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 15,257,583 17.10%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash

Settlement xii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Oman Investment

Authority
The Luxembourg

Acquisition Company

S.à.r.l.
African Acquisition

S.à.r.l.		 17.10% 0% 17.10%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi


Place of completion Luxembourg
Date of completion 14 September 2023


