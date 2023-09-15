Northern Shield Samples 26.0 g/t Gold, 27.9 g/t Silver, 185.0 g/t Tellurium, 1.7% Copper and Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Root & Cellar Property, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, Sept. 15, 2023 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that grab rock sample assays from 2.0 g/t to 26.0 g/t Au have been received from its trenching program in the Conquest Zone at Root & Cellar ("Root & Cellar" or the "Project"). Root & Cellar is located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-copper type mineralization, both associated with tellurium (Te).

Fourteen of 28 grab and composite rock samples collected from a trenching and sampling program at the Conquest Zone in August (Company News Release dated August 22, 2023), assayed between 2.0 and 26.0 g/t Au, including a grab rock sample from 30 metres to the west of the trench, which assayed 7.3 g/t Au. This sample lies on the western side of a 73 metre wide, north-trending, structural corridor in which the above-mentioned trench is also located and is underlain by a distinct north-trending IP chargeability anomaly. The textures and mineralogy suggest that the outcropping mineralization may represent the top of the boiling zone of a low-sulphidation, epithermal, gold-tellurium-silver system.

Grab rock sampling of the Creston Copper Zone returned three samples returning concentrations between 0.9 and 1.75% Cu with another containing 0.5% Mo (molybdenum) and 185 ppm Te, suggesting the presence of a porphyry-type system. Results from the grab rock sampling at the Conquest and Creston zones are shown in Table 1.

A 500 metre diamond drilling program has commenced which is largely focussed on testing IP geophysical anomalies in the Conquest Zone and the gold-bearing trench at depth, targeting the presumed boiling zone where higher gold grades are expected.

Table 1. Summary of grab rock samples collected from the Conquest Zone and the Creston Zone.

Sample Zone Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Te (g/t) RC23-5056A Conquest 26.0 11.7 - - RC23-5059L Conquest 8.3 9.2 - 4.6 RC23-5064A Conquest 7.8 4.9 - - RC23-5059K Conquest 5.6 8.2 - 6.2 RC23-5056B Conquest 5.1 6.7 - 5.9 RC23-5050A Conquest 4.6 8.0 - 4.7 RC23-5046A Conquest 4.1 1.3 - - RC23-5059E Conquest 3.6 3.9 - - RC23-5059I Conquest 3.4 3.3 - - RC23-5066A Conquest 3.3 27.9 - - RC23-5059J Conquest 2.9 1.5 - - RC23-5058A Conquest 2.4 3.8 - - RC23-5059M Conquest 2.3 3.3 - - RC23-5006A Creston - 2.5 0.94 22.0 RC23-5042A Creston - - 1.20 5.1 RC23-5043A Creston - - 1.70 2.7



"We are very happy to have commenced another drilling program at Root & Cellar, particularly after the recent discovery of visible gold and our better understanding of the geometry of the system. The visible gold, along with consistent gold mineralization at the top of the boiling zone in what appears to be a very wide system, is very encouraging. The current drilling program is designed to follow the mineralization, including the visible gold, to depth into the boiling zone. Based on the IP chargeability and resistivity, the core of the boiling zone is expected to be encountered below 50 metres depth.

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

Samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay and multi-elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES. All standards and duplicates by ALS Global meet targeted values. This news release was reviewed by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to discover a near surface, tier one asset, at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven approach in exploration to reduce risks associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach is what led to the discovery of an alkaline-related gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper system at the Root & Cellar Project in Newfoundland.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property , geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward?looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward?looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.