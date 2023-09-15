E3 Lithium Provides Preliminary Results From the First Test Sequence at the Field Pilot Plant

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or "the Company," Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, today provides a preliminary update on the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology results at its field pilot plant.

Via its DLE field pilot plant, E3 Lithium is conducting a series of three predefined tests to review various operating conditions to understand anticipated performance in a commercial environment. Once all three tests are complete, E3 Lithium will select the operating conditions that produced the best results to run for a longer period.

The success of the longer operating period will confirm the results of the initial testing and will enable the commercial design of this system for both the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and subsequent engineering designs. In addition, the lithium concentrate produced by the longer operating period will be used for the development of the lithium production system for the PFS and subsequent engineering designs.

The internal analysis and results of the first of the three tests are outlined below:

Initial lithium recovery: > 94%

Purity of concentrate: > 80%

Average lithium grade in concentrate: 884 mg/L

"These results demonstrate an initial positive indication that the pilot is operating as expected," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "The E3 Lithium team is working hard to progress the pilot and is continuing to operate the pilot safely. We appreciate the outpouring of community support since operations began and are very excited to be able to outline these preliminary results."

Throughout pilot operations, E3 Lithium will be testing its technology along with two third party technologies. A full suite of results from the predefined testing currently underway will be available at the start of the longer operating period. At that point, E3 will provide the results against the KPIs outlined in June. The results presented today should not be considered a full representation of performance of the pilot.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

