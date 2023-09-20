Black Mammoth Metals Appoints Harvey Lalach as Director

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2023 - Black Mammoth Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harvey Lalach to the Board of Directors and to the Audit Committee.

Mr. Lalach is a senior management executive with experience across diverse business sectors and organizations, including mineral exploration, ranging from start-ups to small cap in numerous private and public companies with over 28 years of administrative dealings with both Canadian and US securities regulators. Areas of expertise include project management, operational management, budgeting, and reporting & analysis.

Peter Olander has resigned his position as Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors and Management of Black Mammoth wishes Peter the very best with his future endeavors and expresses their appreciation for his contributions during his tenure as Director of the Company.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

The Company has completed a ground gravity survey that is now modeled and interpreted in conjunction with the recent UAV magnetic survey at its 100% owned, 1213 hectare (2997 acre) Happy Cat gold property, in southern Ravenswood Mining District, Lander County, Nevada.

An approximate 4 square kilometre area is identified as an area of hydrothermal alteration. Structural modelling suggests the numerous high angle structures, along with the altered area's density contrast relative to the host rock is typical of alteration zones present at other Carlin-type deposits in northern Nevada. The alteration encompasses an area where northerly trending high angle faults intersect mapped NW trending, re-activated faults that are known to be of age and orientation as ore-controlling faults occurring at other Carlin-type deposits. The Company is in the process of evaluating drill targets within this recently identified altered area.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Blanco Creek gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho which hosts three historic underground mines along 3550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone. Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.7 to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.20 to 0.33 oz/ton Au (1.54 to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 to 11.31 g/tonne Au); see the Company's press release dated February 14th, 2017.

Black Mammoth cautions investors to note the potential quantity and grade of the geological target are conceptual in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the geological target as mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as mineral resources.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, Non-Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Director of Black Mammoth has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

