Eskay Reports on Annual Meeting

TORONTO, October 4, 2023 - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that at the Shareholders Meeting held on October 3, 2023, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters in the Notice of Meeting including the adoption of the 2023 Incentive Stock Option Plan (the "2023 SOP"). The 2023 SOP was appended to the Management Information Circular (the "Information Circular") dated August 21, 2023 as Schedule "B", a copy of which was filed on sedarplus.com on August 31, 2023. All changes to the 2016 Stock Option Plan made pursuant to the 2023 SOP are set out in a black-lined version of the 2023 SOP appended as Schedule "C" to the Information Circular. The Company wishes to bring to the attention of shareholders the following amendments. The 2023 SOP requires that the Company obtain disinterested shareholder approval of any decrease in the exercise price of or extensions to any stock options granted to individuals that are insiders at the time of the proposed amendment. In addition, the 2023 SOP clarifies the fact that any option that has an expiry date that occurs within ten (10) Business Days from the end of a Blackout Period shall not be extended and shall expire if unexercised by the original expiry date.

Eskay Mining Corp. (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

