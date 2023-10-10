Westward Gold Provides Update on Recent Field Activities

Vancouver, October 10, 2023 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG), (OTC:WGLIF), (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors with an update on recent field activities conducted by Vice President Exploration Robert Edie. Mr. Edie spent two weeks in September at all five of the Company's properties in Nevada, including the consolidated Toiyabe district on the Cortez Trend (made up of the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects), and the Coyote and Rossi Projects on the northern end of the Carlin Trend. He performed detailed geological reconnaissance - traversing approximately 50% of the total land area - and collected 192 surface rock chip samples to be analyzed for gold and multi-element data. The information gathered from this important baseline work will help improve geological models and targeting, especially at prospective areas of Turquoise Canyon and East Saddle, projects which are being advanced towards first-ever drilling. Additional information related to upcoming planned exploration activities can be found in Westward's recent press release dated September 7, 2023.

Cortez Trend Properties

At the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects, surface reconnaissance identified a widespread area of compressional tectonics in the upper-plate Vinini Formation. Key structures observed included recumbent folds (Figure 1 below), parasitic folds (Figure 2 below), and large-scale disharmonic folds (Figure 3 below). This set of tectonic features, and their orientations, indicate that the area has experienced multiple compressional events. Detailed Anaconda-style mapping is planned on ground for which that wasn't already completed, with a focus on defining important structural intersections - which can act as fluid traps in Carlin-type gold deposits.

Figure 1: Recumbent Fold on the East Saddle Property in Upper-Plate Vinini Formation;

Figure 2: Parasitic S-fold Looking North at the East Saddle Property in Upper-Plate Vinini Formation;

Figure 3: Large-Scale Brecciated Disharmonic fold on the Turquoise Canyon Property



187 surface rock chip samples were collected from the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects (see Figure 4 below for location distribution). These samples will be assayed for both gold and multi-element data. Abundant quartz veining was observed cutting through both upper-plate and lower-plate stratigraphy, with some veins being as wide as one foot (see Figure 5 below). In addition, an area of decalcified, silicified limestone was identified and sampled. This type of hydrothermal alteration is a common occurrence near and within Carlin-type gold deposits.

Robert Edie, Westward's Vice President Exploration, noted: "After completing my first significant stint in the field since joining the Company, I'm delighted to confirm with my own eyes that the Toiyabe Properties and Coyote/Rossi contain several key components necessary to host Carlin-type gold deposits. Compressional tectonics, hydrothermal alteration, and the presence of igneous dikes were all verified. The important puzzle pieces are there and the process of putting them all together is well underway."

Figure 4: Location of Rock Chip Samples Collected from the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects

Figure 5: Example of 1-Foot-Wide Quartz Vein Cutting through Upper-Plate Vinini Formation

Carlin Trend Properties

At the Company's Coyote and Rossi Projects on the Carlin Trend, tectonic breccia was observed along the mapped Coyote NE Fault, trending at an azimuth of 065° (see Figure 6 below), an identical orientation to the mapped fault. Local small-scale structures often coincide with larger-scale structures developed regionally in Carlin-type gold deposits.

Another set of structures trending at an azimuth of 010° and intersecting the Coyote NE fault were also observed. These structural intersections traditionally form a preferential setting for increased gold mineralization in Carlin-type gold deposits. Hydrothermal alteration observed in outcrops include specular hematite, quartz veining (see Figure 7 below), and barite.

Figure 6: Tectonic Breccia Developed in Upper-Plate Vinini Formation;

Evidence for Compressional Tectonics

Figure 7: Hydrothermal Quartz Veins Developed in Upper-Plate Vinini Formation,

Above the Prospective Lower-Plate Carbonate Rocks

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Edie, Vice President Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Edie is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) through the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

