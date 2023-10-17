Gold Royalty To Release Quarterly Operating And Financial Results On November 14, 2023

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2023 - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) will release its quarterly financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after market close.

An investor webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 starting at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) to discuss these results. Management will be providing an update to interested stakeholders on the Company's quarterly results including key recent catalysts that have been announced on the assets underlying the Company's royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the investor webcast, please click the link below: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/GROY-Q3-Results

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

