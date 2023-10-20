Lion Rock Appoints New Director

Vancouver, October 20, 2023 - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Richard Boulay has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Boulay is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in the exploration and mining industries in Canada and internationally, including 15 years of mining and infrastructure financing experience gained with Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Tokyo. During Mr. Boulay's project financing career, he arranged the financing of numerous underground and open pit mining projects, hydro and diversion dams, nuclear reactors, pipelines and offshore oil exploration and production platforms. He has extensive experience in the management and financing of public companies in Canada and the United States.

Nathan Tribble has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Tribble and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources is northwestern Ontario's newest gold‐copper explorer. The Company's flagship property, the Maybrun, is a past‐producing mine (Maybrun gold‐copper deposit) that was placed on care and maintenance in 1974 for several years prior to an exploration program conducted by Opawica Explorations Inc. in 2005. The Maybrun project is located in the Atikwa Lake area of the Kenora Mining Division, approximately 80 kilometres southeast of Kenora, in northwestern Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board

R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer

O: 604-678-5308

E: dale@rsdcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184688