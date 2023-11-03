Gold Resource Corporation Will Reschedule Release of Its Third Quarter 2023 Results

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announced today that it is postponing the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results to allow for sufficient time to complete the third quarter audit procedures.

The preliminary results announced on October 17, 2023, remain unchanged. The conference call will be hosted on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time).

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Chet Holyoak, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1637564&tp_key=c391b292bd

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: +1 (888) 886-7786

International: +1 (416) 764-8658

Conference ID: 67122083

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102828870/en/

Contact

Chet Holyoak

Chief Financial Officer

Chet.Holyoak@GRC-USA.com

www.GoldResourceCorp.com