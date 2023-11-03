Trifecta Gold Appoints Kai Hoffmann as Independent Director and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, November 3, 2023 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased announce the appointment of Mr. Kai Hoffmann to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Hoffmann has been active in the junior mining industry since 2008 and is the Founder and Managing Director of Soar Financial, an international corporate communications firm focused on the junior mining industry. He is also CEO of Vancouver based Oreninc, a data mining company, tracking the financing activity of mining companies on TSX, TSX-V and CSE, and an independent director of Labrador Gold Corp., a TSX-V listed gold exploration company. Mr. Hoffmann has a BA(Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Bedforshire, UK.

Under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan, Trifecta has granted Mr. Hoffmann 250,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years. These options are subject to vesting provisions under which 25% of the options will vest at the conclusion of each three months during the first year of the exercise period.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. The Company's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

