Western Alaska Minerals Announces Change to Board of Directors

TUCSON, November 3, 2023 - Western Alaska Minerals (the "Company" or "WAM") (TSXV:WAM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Susan Mitchell to the Board of Directors of the Company effective November 1. Additionally, the Company announces that Mr. Gregory Anderson has resigned as Director of the Company. Mr. Anderson was a founding member of the Board of Western Alaska Copper & Gold, predecessor to Western Alaska Minerals, in 2010 and was instrumental in the transition to a public company in 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Anderson for his efforts on behalf of the Company over the last thirteen years and wishes him and his family well in the future.

Ms. Mitchell brings over 40 years of capital markets experience to Western Alaska Minerals, starting her career with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) in Toronto in the Corporate Finance and Treasure divisions, participating in raising over C$1 billion in primary capital. She was also Director of Treasury of Cyprus AMAX Minerals and a Managing Director of Metals & Mining, Global Structured finance for Westdeutsche Landesbannk (WESTLB) in New York, NY, and a Director of Risk Solutions with Standard & Poor's in New York. Ms. Mitchell has run her own consulting firm, S. Mitchell & Associates, in New York, NY since 2004. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to welcome Ms. Mitchell to the Board.

Kit Marrs, President and CEO of the Company said "We are very excited to have Susan join our team. She brings a wealth of experience in capital markets and mining finance that will help further strengthen our leadership. "

About WAM

WAM is an Alaska and Arizona based company, listed on the TSX-V and focused on discovery of high-grade, district-scale ore systems in the historic Illinois Creek Mining District (the "District") located in western Alaska. WAM's 100% owned claims cover 73,120 acres (114.25 square miles or 29,591 hectares), approximately 45 km from the Yukon River. The District encompasses at least five deposits containing gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc and was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, WAM, along with precursor Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company, has reassembled the Anaconda property package and been engaged in exploring the District.

The Company remains focused on delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

