Former Bear Creek Mining CEO Tony Hawkshaw Passes Away

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 6, 2023 - The Board of Directors of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces with great sadness that Mr. Anthony ('Tony') Hawkshaw, former CEO and director of the Company, passed away on November 4th after a valiant battle with cancer.

The Board joins all at Bear Creek in thanking the late Mr. Hawkshaw for his leadership and tireless efforts to advance the Company toward its vision of becoming a multi-asset precious metal producer. Tony will be greatly missed in the mining industry and we express our deepest condolences to his family.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba
President and CEO

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications
Direct: 604-628-1111 E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186350


