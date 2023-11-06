Former Bear Creek Mining CEO Tony Hawkshaw Passes Away

Vancouver, November 6, 2023 - The Board of Directors of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces with great sadness that Mr. Anthony ('Tony') Hawkshaw, former CEO and director of the Company, passed away on November 4th after a valiant battle with cancer.

The Board joins all at Bear Creek in thanking the late Mr. Hawkshaw for his leadership and tireless efforts to advance the Company toward its vision of becoming a multi-asset precious metal producer. Tony will be greatly missed in the mining industry and we express our deepest condolences to his family.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and CEO

