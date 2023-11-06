Trigon Metals Reports Exceptional October Production from Kombat Mine, Namibia

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNZTF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") provides the following operational update from the Kombat Copper Mine in Namibia. The operation produced 901 concentrate tonnes in the month of October at a grade of 29.2% copper and 241 g/t silver.

Commenting, Jed Richardson, Trigon's CEO and President, said, "In a month that saw the plant reach commercial production and our first concentrate sales, concentrate production topped expectations. We are on track to record an operating profit on October's production and are very pleased with the efforts of the team and the performance of the mine and mill."

Table 1: Production Statistics October 2023

Mill Throughput (t) 28,771 Concentrate Grade (Cu %) 29.2% Concentrate Produced (t) 901 Copper Recovery (%) 88% Silver Grade in Concentrate (g/t) 241

Stockpiles on the run-of-mine pad now total 27,000 tonnes of ore averaging close to 1.2% Cu, providing approximately one month's supply of ore feed.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon.

About Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with core operations centered on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. The Company currently operates in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, Trigon holds an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, with a focus on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company holds the Silver Hill and Addana projects, which are highly prospective for copper and silver exploration.

