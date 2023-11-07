Menü Artikel
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

00:19 Uhr  |  Business Wire

For The Period Ended: September 30, 2023

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced third quarter 2023 operating and financial results.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

  • Produced 3.5 million ounces of silver and 11.4 million ounces year to date ("YTD").
  • Continued ramping up Keno Hill, producing 0.7 million ounces of silver.
  • Casa Berardi began to transition to an open pit only operation, producing 24,259 ounces of gold, with total cost of sales of $56.8 million and an All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") per gold ounce of $1,695.4
  • Lucky Friday on track to resume operations at the beginning of 2024.
  • Gold production guidance reiterated, with gold cash cost guidance lowered.
  • Greens Creek silver production guidance increased, offset by lower anticipated production at Keno Hill; consolidated silver cost guidance affirmed.

Financial

  • Sales of $181.9 million, with 38% from silver and 36% from gold.
  • Consolidated silver total cost of sales of $90.7 million and cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) of $3.31 and $11.39, respectively.3,4
  • Cash flow from operations of $10.2 million; $74.6 million YTD; with Greens Creek generating $36.1 million in cash flow from operations for the quarter and $122.7 million YTD.
  • Greens Creek generated $28.3 million in free cash flow for the quarter, $101.7 million YTD.2
  • Net loss applicable to common stockholders of ($22.6) million or ($0.04) per share and adjusted net loss applicable to common stockholders of ($3.5) million or ($0.01) per share.5

Strategic

  • Recognition of Hecla's innovation with the U.S. patent for the Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) mining method and the 2023 NIOSH Mine Safety and Health Technology Metals Sector Innovation Award.
  • Completed the acquisition of ATAC Resources, adding a massive land package of over 700 square miles comprised of the Rackla and Connaught properties in the Yukon.
  • All-Injury Frequency Rate of 1.34, 28% lower than the national average.

"Greens Creek reported another strong quarter and has generated over $100 million in free cash flow for the first nine months, our plans for returning Lucky Friday to production in early 2024 are well underway, and we are pleased with the start of the transition to an open pit only operation at Casa Berardi," said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President and CEO. "While exploration drilling at Keno Hill has yielded encouraging results and we expect to increase our reserves and resources, the production ramp-up has been slowed due to key mine infrastructure projects that are just now being completed. However, more importantly, safety performance at Keno Hill has been below Hecla's standards, and we are assessing our safety processes and mining practices to set the mine up for long term success."

Baker continued, "Hecla is already the largest silver producer in the U.S. and will be Canada's largest when Keno Hill achieves full production. Hecla is the fastest-growing established silver producer, and we expect to produce up to 20 million ounces of silver by 2025. Because silver is a key component in solar power generation, which is the fastest growing source of renewable energy, Hecla will be a direct contributor to the energy transition."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "total cost of sales" is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization.

In Thousands unless stated otherwise

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

1Q-2023

4Q-2022

3Q-2022

YTD-2023

YTD-2022

FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Sales

$

181,906

$

178,131

$

199,500

$

194,825

$

146,339

$

559,537

$

524,080

Total cost of sales

$

148,429

$

140,472

$

164,552

$

169,807

$

137,892

$

453,453

$

432,941

Gross profit

$

33,477

$

37,659

$

34,948

$

25,018

$

8,447

$

106,084

$

91,139

Net loss applicable to common stockholders

$

(22,553

)

$

(15,832

)

$

(3,311

)

$

(4,590

)

$

(23,664

)

$

(41,696

)

$

(33,310

)

Basic loss per common share (in dollars)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.06

)

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

46,251

$

67,740

$

61,903

$

62,261

$

26,555

$

175,894

$

155,230

Total Debt

$

616,246

$

551,841

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1

2.2

1.9

Cash provided by operating activities

$

10,235

$

23,777

$

40,603

$

36,120

$

(24,322

)

$

74,615

$

53,770

Capital Additions

$

(55,354

)

$

(51,468

)

$

(54,443

)

$

(56,140

)

$

(37,430

)

$

(161,265

)

$

(93,237

)

Free Cash Flow2

$

(45,119

)

$

(27,691

)

$

(13,840

)

$

(20,020

)

$

(61,752

)

$

(86,650

)

$

(39,467

)

Silver ounces produced

3,533,704

3,832,559

4,040,969

3,663,433

3,549,392

11,407,232

10,525,917

Silver payable ounces sold

3,142,227

3,360,694

3,604,494

3,756,701

2,479,724

10,107,415

8,554,894

Gold ounces produced

39,269

35,251

39,571

43,634

44,747

114,091

132,173

Gold payable ounces sold

36,792

31,961

39,619

40,097

40,443

108,372

125,721

Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits

Silver cash costs per ounce 3

$

3.31

$

3.32

$

2.14

$

4.79

$

3.43

$

2.86

$

1.11

Silver AISC per ounce 4

$

11.39

$

11.63

$

8.96

$

13.98

$

12.93

$

10.52

$

9.49

Gold cash costs per ounce 3

$

1,475

$

1,658

$

1,775

$

1,696

$

1,349

$

1,635

$

1,409

Gold AISC per ounce 4

$

1,695

$

2,147

$

2,392

$

2,075

$

1,669

$

2,075

$

1,678

Realized Prices

Silver, $/ounce

$

23.71

$

23.67

$

22.62

$

22.03

$

18.30

$

23.28

$

21.25

Gold, $/ounce

$

1,908

$

1,969

$

1,902

$

1,757

$

1,713

$

1,921

$

1,817

Lead, $/pound

$

1.07

$

0.99

$

1.02

$

1.05

$

0.95

$

1.02

$

0.98

Zinc, $/pound

$

1.52

$

1.13

$

1.39

$

1.24

$

1.23

$

1.34

$

1.47

Sales in the third quarter increased by 2% to $181.9 million from the second quarter of 2023 ("prior quarter") due to higher realized prices for silver, lead and zinc, and higher gold sales volumes, partially offset by lower realized gold prices and lower sales volumes of silver, lead, and zinc, reflecting the temporary suspension of production at Lucky Friday beginning in August due to a fire in the secondary escapeway and subsequent rehabilitation activities.

Gross profit decreased to $33.5 million, a decrease of 11% over the prior quarter, primarily due to higher depreciation, depletion and amortization at Casa Berardi based on the expectation that underground mining will be completed by mid-2024.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the quarter was ($22.6) million, an increase over the prior quarter primarily related to:

  • Ramp-up and suspension costs increased by $4.7 million, reflecting the impact of the Lucky Friday suspension, and the ramp-up of Keno Hill, partially offset by Casa Berardi resuming production following a 21-day suspension in June due to the Quebec wildfires.
  • Exploration and pre-development expenditures increased by $6.8 million due to increased activity during the summer season.
  • Other operating expense of $1.6 million, compared to other operating income of $4.3 million, which included the receipt of $5.9 million from an insurance settlement in the prior quarter.
  • Fair value adjustments increased the net loss by $3.8 million due to unrealized losses on our derivative contracts not designated as accounting hedges for $5.2 million, partially offset by unrealized gains on our marketable equity securities portfolio of $1.4 million.

The above items were partly offset by:

  • A foreign exchange gain of $4.2 million, compared to a loss of $3.9 million, reflecting the impact of the U.S. dollar appreciation on Canadian dollar denominated monetary assets and liabilities.
  • An income and mining tax benefit of $1.5 million compared to an expense of $5.2 million based on taxable losses in Canada.

Consolidated silver total cost of sales in the third quarter decreased by 6% to $90.7 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower concentrate tons sold from Lucky Friday. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $3.31 and $11.39, respectively which only include costs of Greens Creek for August and September.3,4 Consolidated cash costs per ounce were unchanged from the prior quarter as Greens Creek cash costs per ounce were higher due to lower gold by-product credits (attributable to lower production and realized prices), which were offset by lower costs at Lucky Friday due to suspension of operations. Consolidated AISC per silver ounce after by-product credits was further impacted by higher planned sustaining capital spending.3,4

Consolidated gold total cost of sales increased by 32% to $57.8 million in the third quarter due to two factors. In the prior quarter, Casa Berardi operations were suspended due to the Quebec wildfires. In this quarter, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense is accelerated, reflecting the anticipation of underground mining being completed in mid-2024. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,475 and $1,695, respectively.3,4 The decrease in cash costs per ounce was attributable to higher gold production at Casa Berardi, with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital spend.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased to $46.3 million compared to $67.7 million in the prior quarter due to suspension of operations at Lucky Friday and higher exploration and pre-development expenses. The prior quarter was favorably impacted by the monetization of zinc hedges, which realized gross proceeds of $7.6 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $100.7 million and included $80 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. In the third quarter, the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior quarter from 2.1 to 2.2. With the ongoing ramp-up at Keno Hill, and Lucky Friday operations expected to be suspended for the remainder of 2023, the Company expects the net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio to remain above the Company's target of 2.0 for the remainder of 2023.1

Cash provided by operating activities was $10.2 million and decreased by $13.5 million over the prior quarter, primarily due to the suspension of production at Lucky Friday.

Capital expenditures, net of finance leases, were $55.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $51.5 million in the prior quarter. Capital spend at Casa Berardi was $16.2 million, primarily for tailings construction activities and mobile equipment purchases for the open pit operations. The increase in Greens Creek's capital spend was related to the timing of equipment purchases and surface projects, with the increase in Lucky Friday's capital spend also impacted by the timing of equipment purchases, the service hoist and coarse ore bunker projects, and the rehabilitation and mitigation work related to the #2 shaft. Keno Hill capital spend was $11.5 million and increased over the prior quarter due to increased spend on mine infrastructure projects, mobile equipment purchases, and modifications related to the secondary crusher as the mine continues to ramp-up.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $45.1 million, compared to negative $27.7 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in free cash flow was attributable to the Lucky Friday suspension and higher capital spend.2

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposures to zinc and lead price changes in forecasted concentrate shipments. On September 30, 2023, the Company had contracts covering approximately 42% of the forecasted payable lead production from 2023 - 2025 at an average price of $0.98 per pound.

The Company also manages Canadian dollar ("CAD") exposure through forward contracts. On September 30, 2023, the Company had hedged approximately 61% of forecasted Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD denominated direct production costs through 2026 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.36. The Company has also hedged approximately 28% of Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD denominated total capital expenditures through 2026 at 1.35.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

1Q-2023

4Q-2022

3Q-2022

YTD-2023

YTD-2022

GREENS CREEK

Tons of ore processed

228,978

232,465

233,167

230,225

229,975

694,610

651,220

Total production cost per ton

$

200.30

$

194.94

$

198.60

$

211.29

$

185.34

$

197.94

$

191.58

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

13.1

12.8

14.4

13.1

13.6

13.4

13.8

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

0.09

0.10

0.08

0.08

0.07

0.09

0.07

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

2.5

2.5

2.6

2.6

2.4

2.6

2.7

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

6.5

6.5

6.0

6.7

6.3

6.3

6.7

Silver produced (oz.)

2,343,192

2,355,674

2,772,859

2,433,275

2,468,280

7,471,725

7,308,660

Gold produced (oz.)

15,010

16,351

14,884

12,989

11,412

46,245

35,227

Lead produced (tons)

4,740

4,726

5,202

4,985

4,428

14,668

14,495

Zinc produced (tons)

13,224

13,255

12,482

13,842

12,580

38,961

38,470

Sales

$

96,459

$

95,891

$

98,611

$

95,374

$

60,875

$

290,961

$

239,688

Total cost of sales

$

(60,322

)

$

(63,054

)

$

(66,288

)

$

(70,075

)

$

(52,502

)

$

(189,664

)

$

(162,644

)

Gross profit

$

36,137

$

32,837

$

32,323

$

25,299

$

8,373

$

101,297

$

77,044

Cash flow from operations

$

36,101

$

43,302

$

43,346

$

44,769

$

7,749

$

122,749

$

105,852

Exploration

$

4,283

$

1,760

$

448

$

1,050

$

3,776

$

6,491

$

4,870

Capital additions

$

(12,060

)

$

(8,828

)

$

(6,658

)

$

(12,150

)

$

(6,988

)

$

(27,546

)

$

(24,748

)

Free cash flow 2

$

28,324

$

36,234

$

37,136

$

33,669

$

4,537

$

101,694

$

85,974

Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3

$

3.04

$

1.33

$

1.16

$

4.26

$

2.65

$

1.81

$

(0.49

)

AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4

$

8.18

$

5.34

$

3.82

$

8.61

$

7.07

$

5.67

$

4.02

Greens Creek produced 2.3 million ounces of silver in the third quarter, same as the prior quarter. Gold production decreased by 8% to 15,010 ounces due to lower grades; zinc and lead production was consistent with the prior quarter.

Sales in the third quarter were $96.5 million, in line with the prior quarter as higher realized prices for lead (realized silver price was unchanged) were offset by lower sales volumes of all metals except zinc. Total cost of sales were $60.3 million, a decrease of 4% over the prior quarter primarily due to lower sales volumes. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $3.04 and $8.18 and increased over the prior quarter due to lower gold by-product credits and slightly higher production costs as higher maintenance and contractor costs were partially offset by lower fuel costs. Increased AISC per silver ounce after by-product credits was attributable to higher sustaining capital spend of $11.3 million ($8.7 million in prior quarter) due to timing of equipment purchases and surface projects.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $36.1 million, a decrease of $7.2 million due to unfavorable working capital changes in the current quarter. Capital spend was $12.1 million during the quarter, an increase of $3.2 million over the prior quarter due to the timing of equipment purchases and seasonal construction projects. Free cash flow for the quarter was $28.3 million, a decrease over the prior quarter due to higher exploration and planned capital spend. Greens Creek has generated $101.7 million in free cash flow for the first nine months of the year.2

The Company is increasing silver production guidance for the mine to 9.8 - 10 million ounces. Cash cost and AISC per ounce (each after by-product credits) guidance for the mine is also increased due to lower than expected zinc and gold production attributable to lower grades due to mine sequencing in the second half of the year. Further details related to guidance are discussed in the Guidance section of the release.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

1Q-2023

4Q-2022

3Q-2022

YTD-2023

YTD-2022

LUCKY FRIDAY

Tons of ore processed

36,619

94,043

95,303

90,935

90,749

225,965

265,971

Total production cost per ton

$

191.81

$

248.65

$

210.72

$

232.73

$

207.10

$

223.44

$

220.41

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

13.6

14.3

13.8

14.0

12.5

14.0

12.7

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

8.6

9.1

8.8

9.1

8.5

8.9

8.5

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

3.5

4.2

4.1

4.1

4.2

4.1

3.9

Silver produced (oz.)

475,414

1,286,666

1,262,464

1,224,199

1,074,230

3,024,544

3,188,565

Lead produced (tons)

2,957

8,180

8,034

7,934

7,172

19,171

21,299

Zinc produced (tons)

1,159

3,338

3,313

3,335

3,279

7,810

9,101

Sales

$

21,409

$

42,648

$

49,110

$

45,434

$

28,460

$

113,167

$

102,380

Total cost of sales

$

(14,344

)

$

(32,190

)

$

(34,534

)

$

(32,819

)

$

(24,166

)

$

(81,068

)

$

(83,779

)

Gross profit

$

7,065

$

10,458

$

14,576

$

12,615

$

4,294

$

32,099

$

18,601

Cash flow from operations

$

515

$

18,893

$

46,132

$

(7,437

)

$

11,624

$

65,540

$

45,250

Capital additions

$

(15,494

)

$

(16,317

)

$

(14,707

)

$

(13,714

)

$

(16,125

)

$

(46,518

)

$

(37,278

)

Free cash flow 2

$

(14,979

)

$

2,576

$

31,425

$

(21,151

)

$

(4,501

)

$

19,022

$

7,972

Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3

$

4.74

$

6.96

$

4.30

$

5.82

$

5.23

$

5.51

$

4.77

AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4

$

10.63

$

14.24

$

10.69

$

12.88

$

15.98

$

12.21

$

12.86

Lucky Friday produced 0.5 million ounces of silver during the quarter before production was suspended in August. Sales for the quarter were $21.4 million, and the mine generated $0.5 million in cash flow from operations prior to suspension. Costs of $12.0 million were incurred during the remainder of the quarter and are included in ramp-up and suspension costs on the consolidated statement of operations.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $15.5 million, major projects were the coarse ore bunker, which allows a stockpile of ore to be stored on surface, mobile equipment purchases, the service hoist project, and rehabilitation of the secondary escapeway (#2 shaft). The service hoist and the coarse ore bunker projects are complete.

In August, the Company reported a fire in the secondary escapeway (#2 shaft), which is also used as an exhaust ventilation airway for the mine. The fire was extinguished but damaged the bottom of the shaft. Mitigation plans to bring the mine back into production include developing a new secondary escapeway ramp of 1,600 feet and a 290-foot vertical ladderway to bypass the damaged portion of the secondary escapeway. A vent bypass raise of 850 feet will also be developed to replace the lost ventilation. Capital spend on mitigation plans is expected to be $8-$12 million in the fourth quarter. As of the date of the release, 35% of ramp development and 10% of the escapeway raise was complete. The Company is increasing the capital guidance for the mine to reflect the mitigation plans, details are discussed in the Guidance section below.

Lucky Friday production is suspended for the remainder of 2023 while the new secondary escapeway is completed but the suspension is not expected to materially impact 2024 production. The Company has property and business interruption insurance coverage with an underground sublimit of $50 million.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

1Q-2023

4Q-2022

3Q-2022

YTD-2023

YTD-2022

CASA BERARDI

Tons of ore processed - underground

112,544

94,124

110,245

160,150

162,215

316,913

500,400

Tons of ore processed - open pit

231,075

224,580

318,909

250,883

227,726

774,564

677,309

Tons of ore processed - total

343,619

318,704

429,154

411,033

389,941

1,091,477

1,177,709

Open pit tons mined - ore and waste

3,574,391

2,461,196

2,136,993

2,657,638

2,822,906

8,172,580

6,864,657

Total production cost per ton

$

103.75

$

97.69

$

107.95

$

125.75

$

114.52

$

103.63

$

115.15

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground

0.13

0.14

0.13

0.15

0.15

0.13

0.17

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - open pit

0.06

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.05

0.06

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.09

0.10

0.07

0.09

Gold produced (oz.) - underground

12,416

10,226

11,788

20,365

22,181

34,430

64,421

Gold produced (oz.) - open pit

11,843

8,675

12,898

10,344

11,154

33,416

32,460

Gold produced (oz.) - total

24,259

18,901

24,686

30,709

33,335

67,846

96,881

Silver produced (oz.) - total

5,084

5,956

5,645

5,960

6,882

16,685

22,329

Sales

$

46,912

$

36,946

$

50,998

$

53,458

$

56,939

$

134,856

$

181,679

Total cost of sales

$

(56,822

)

$

(42,576

)

$

(62,998

)

$

(65,328

)

$

(59,532

)

$

(162,396

)

$

(183,570

)

Gross (loss) profit

$

(9,910

)

$

(5,630

)

$

(12,000

)

$

(11,870

)

$

(2,593

)

$

(27,540

)

$

(1,891

)

Cash flow from operations

$

7,877

$

(8,148

)

$

(684

)

$

10,188

$

8,721

$

(955

)

$

24,227

Exploration

$

1,482

$

1,107

$

1,054

$

1,637

$

2,624

$

3,643

$

6,600

Capital additions

$

(16,225

)

$

(20,816

)

$

(17,086

)

$

(12,995

)

$

(10,771

)

$

(54,127

)

$

(26,672

)

Free cash flow 2

$

(6,866

)

$

(27,857

)

$

(16,716

)

$

(1,170

)

$

574

$

(51,439

)

$

4,155

Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3

$

1,475

$

1,658

$

1,775

$

1,696

$

1,349

$

1,635

$

1,409

AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4

$

1,695

$

2,147

$

2,392

$

2,075

$

1,669

$

2,075

$

1,678

Casa Berardi produced 24,259 ounces of gold in the third quarter, an increase of 28% over the prior quarter. The increase was due to the prior quarter being negatively impacted by the wildfire-related road closures. The mill operated at an average of 3,735 tpd during the third quarter compared to 4,600 tpd during the first two months of the prior quarter. The lower throughput in the third quarter is primarily attributable to planned mill maintenance shutdowns. Open pit tons moved during the quarter set a record as the first phase of the in-house equipment fleet was commissioned.

Sales were $46.9 million, a 27% increase over the prior quarter due to higher production. Cost of sales were $56.8 million, 33% higher compared to the prior quarter, attributable to higher production, and an increase in non-cash depreciation, depletion and amortization expense due to amortizing the underground mine assets over a shorter useful life. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,475 and $1,695 respectively and decreased over the prior quarter as higher production offset the higher production costs for a full quarter. AISC was further favorably impacted by planned lower sustaining capital spend. 3,4

Cash flow from operations was $7.9 million, an increase of $16.0 million over the prior quarter due to higher sales volumes and lower per unit costs. Capital spend for the quarter was $16.2 million with $5.1 million and $11.1 million in sustaining and non-sustaining capital spend, respectively. Non-sustaining capital was primarily related to certain construction costs for tailings facilities. Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $6.9 million and improved compared to negative free cash flow in the prior quarter of $27.9 million due to higher cash flow from operations and lower capital spending.2

The Company is lowering the cash cost per ounce guidance for Casa Berardi to reflect the capitalization of certain costs related to the construction of tailings facilities. Further details related to guidance are discussed in the Guidance section of the release.

Keno Hill - Yukon Territory

Keno Hill continued ramping up production in the third quarter, producing 710,012 ounces of silver. Throughput in the quarter averaged 268 tpd with silver grades of 33 ounces per ton. Tonnage mined was constrained by delays in infrastructure construction which has impacted development rates.

Key underground infrastructure projects include the shotcrete plant, which is now complete, and the cemented rockfill plant, which is expected to be completed at the end of November. With the delay in major construction projects, camp facilities at the mine were constrained, which was also a factor in the slower ramp-up of the mine. Modifications to the secondary crushing circuit are substantially complete, and commissioning is underway. The changes are expected to increase crusher availability and efficiency.

Capital spend during the quarter was $11.5 million for underground and surface infrastructure, mine development and equipment purchases.

All-Injury Frequency Rate at the mine trended higher during the quarter and was higher than the Company's standards. An assessment is being made to determine steps necessary to improve safety procedures and evaluate current mining practices, so production guidance is reduced to 1.6-1.8 million ounces of silver. Further details related to guidance are discussed in the Guidance section.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $25.5 million YTD. Exploration activities during the quarter primarily focused on surface and underground exploration drilling at Greens Creek, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and Aurora.

Keno Hill, Yukon Territory

At Keno Hill, the underground definition and surface exploration drilling programs are focused on extending mineralization, resource conversion in the high-grade Bermingham Bear Zone Veins (Bear, Footwall, and Main Vein Zones), and defining new mineral resources. During the third quarter, two underground drills completed over 13,000 feet of definition and geotechnical drilling, and two surface core drills completed over 23,000 feet of exploration drilling targeting the Bermingham, Bermingham Townsite, Hector-Calumet Chance, and Coral Wigwam target areas.

Bermingham underground definition and exploration drilling on the Bear Zone is extending mineralization to the northeast outside of the current reserve shapes and down-dip on the three mineralized veins reserve shapes. The northeast drilling is expanding high-grade silver mineralization with the discovery of a new high-grade mineralized shoot outside of the current planned stopes which is also open at depth along plunge. Downdip drilling continues to confirm wide and high-grade silver mineralization within the planned stopes and outside of the planned stopes in the area between the veins where strong stockwork mineralization occurs near their intersection. Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

  • Bear Vein: 162.8 oz/ton silver, 6.8% lead, and 0.6% zinc over 6.7 feet
  • Bear Vein: 59.4 oz/ton silver, 2.4% lead, and 1.2% zinc over 17.2 feet
    • Includes: 279.8 oz/ton silver, 10.4% lead, and 3.3% zinc over 3.4 feet
  • Bear Vein: 29.2 oz/ton silver, 1.5% lead, and 1.2% zinc over 10.9 feet
  • Footwall Vein: 36.1 oz/ton silver, 2.3% lead, and 1.9% zinc over 36.0 feet
    • Includes: 107.0 oz/ton silver, 7.2% lead, and 1.1% zinc over 9.7 feet
  • Footwall Vein: 56.2 oz/ton silver, 4.1% lead, and 3.3% zinc over 17.2 feet
    • Includes: 111.1 oz/ton silver, 4.1% lead, and 8.7% zinc over 5.5 feet
  • Footwall Vein: 74.8 oz/ton silver, 8.8% lead, and 11.2% zinc over 7.6 feet
    • Includes: 107.6 oz/ton silver, 12.7% lead, and 8.9% zinc over 5.3 feet
  • Main Vein: 23.8 oz/ton silver, 2.1% lead, and 0.7% zinc over 7.2 feet

High-grade silver mineralization has been intersected in both the steep and shallow plunging targets of the Bermingham Townsite Zones and is open for expansion and continues to confirm the exploration potential within the district. Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

  • Townsite Shallow Plunge: 29.8 oz/ton silver, 1.0% lead, and 5.3% zinc over 4.6 feet
  • Townsite Steep Plunge: 41.2 oz/ton silver, 7.0% lead, and 2.6% zinc over 6.1 feet
  • Townsite Steep Plunge: 100.4 oz/ton silver, 22.8% lead, and 1.3% zinc over 3.6 feet

An initial core-hole testing for continuity of the Deep Bermingham vein system intersected mineralized veining 1,050 feet below the existing resource (assays pending). In addition, the favorable Basal Quartzite host stratigraphy was shown to extend a minimum of 350 feet below this where the hole was ended, or 2,850 feet below surface and indicates that significant potential for expansion exists below the current Bermingham resource.

Greens Creek, Alaska

At Greens Creek, drilling has expanded mineralization both from surface and underground. Four underground drills completed over 43,000 feet of drilling in 109 holes focused on resource conversion and exploration that extends mineralization of known resources. Additionally, two helicopter supported drills completed over 11,900 feet of drilling in 21 holes which extended Upper Plate and East ore zones.

Underground drilling completed three drillholes in the 5250 zone to extend mineralization in the upper portion of zone spanning 150 feet of strike length. Only one hole has assay results which shows two zones of ore grade mineralization that should expand mineralization. The other two drillholes intersected very thick sequences of mineralized white ore and massive sulfide ore lithologies above the modeled resource and, though assays are pending, these drillholes should expand mineralization in the zone.

Highlights from the one hole include:

  • 20.9 oz/ton silver, 0.08 oz/ton gold, 8.2% zinc, and 2.1% lead over 19.0 feet
  • 11.5 oz/ton silver, 0.10 oz/ton gold, 20.4% zinc, and 6.1% lead over 19.6 feet

Surface exploration drilling targeted gaps and margins in the upper part of the East Zone resource in addition to initial follow up drilling on historic drill intercepts. Drilling occurred over a strike length of 1,650 feet and assay results received to date indicate expansion of mineralization in those areas drilled. Highlights from this drilling include:

  • 13.4 oz/ton silver, 0.63 oz/ton gold, 29.6% zinc, and 7.5% lead over 18.5 feet
  • 7.5 oz/ton silver, 0.24 oz/ton gold, 22.3% zinc, and 4.9% lead over 39.9 feet

Underground drilling targeted the northern, central, and eastern portion of the Upper Plate zone, targeting mineralization for upgrading and expanding resources over 900 feet of strike length. Surface exploration drilling targeted the western extensions of the Upper Plate resource along strike, the northern extensions up-dip, and the southern extensions down-dip of the current resource. Initial drilling results to date indicate that drilling is upgrading and expanding mineralization in the Upper Plate Zone. Highlights from this drilling include:

  • 51.0 oz/ton silver, 0.03 oz/ton gold, 4.2% zinc and 2.0% lead over 7.4 feet
  • 9.9 oz/ton silver, 0.03 oz/ton gold, 7.8% zinc and 2.4% lead over 23.1 feet
  • 10.5 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 4.9% zinc and 2.3% lead over 24.5 feet

Detailed complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00625 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0025 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about December 7, 2023, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2023. The third quarter realized silver price was $23.71 per ounce, satisfying the criterion for the Company's common stock silver-linked dividend policy component.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about January 2, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023.

2023 GUIDANCE 6

The Company has revised its annual silver production and cost guidance as below. There is no change to gold production guidance.

Silver production for Greens Creek is increased to reflect the higher YTD silver production at the mine. Keno Hill silver production guidance is lowered to incorporate the delays to mine infrastructure and initiatives to improve mine safety. Consolidated silver production guidance also reflects the suspension of operations at the Lucky Friday mine for the remainder of the year. Three-year silver and gold production outlook remains unchanged.

2023 Production Outlook Guidance and Three Year Outlook

Silver Production (Moz)

Gold Production (Koz)

Silver Equivalent (Moz)

Gold Equivalent (Koz)

Previous

Current

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

2023 Greens Creek *

9.0 - 9.5

9.8 - 10.0

55 - 65

21.5 - 22.5

22.0 - 23.0

255 - 270

265 - 277

2023 Lucky Friday *

3.0

3.0

N/A

5.5

5.5

65

65

2023 Casa Berardi

N/A

N/A

85 - 95

7.0 - 8.0

7.0 - 8.0

85 - 95

85 - 95

2023 Keno Hill*

2.5 - 3.0

1.6 - 1.8

N/A

2.5 - 3.0

1.5 - 2.0

35 - 40

23 - 26

2023 Total

14.5 - 15.5

14.4 - 14.8

140 - 160

36.5 - 39.0

36.0 - 38.5

440 - 470

438 - 463

2024 Total

17.5 - 18.5

17.5 - 18.5

105 - 125

38.5 - 41.5

38.5 - 41.5

465 - 505

465 - 505

2025 Total

18.5 - 20.0

18.5 - 20.0

100 - 115

38.0 - 41.0

38.0 - 41.0

460 - 495

460 - 495

* Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production

2023 Cost Guidance

At Greens Creek, guidance for cash costs and AISC, per silver ounce (net of by-products) has increased primarily to reflect lower zinc and gold production compared to planned production in the second half of the year with the decrease primarily attributable to lower than expected grades due to mine sequencing. With the suspension of operations at Lucky Friday for the remainder of the year, cash costs and AISC, per silver ounce (net of by-product credits) reflect the actual costs incurred for the first seven months of the year.

At Casa Berardi, decrease in cash costs per gold ounce, after by-product credits, guidance is primarily due to the capitalization of construction costs related to tailings facilities.

Costs of Sales (million)

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce3

AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce4

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Greens Creek

245

250

$0.00 - $0.50

$1.00 - $1.25

$5.25 - $5.75

$5.75 - $6.25

Lucky Friday

131

80

$5.51

$5.51

$12.21

$12.21

Keno Hill

40

34

$11.00 - $13.50

$12.75 - $15.75

$12.25 - $14.75

$13.50 - $16.75

Total Silver

416

364

$3.00 - $4.00

$3.00 - $4.00

$10.25 - $11.50

$10.25 - $11.50

Casa Berardi

215

215

$1,750 - $1,950

$1,600 - $1,800

$2,000 - $2,250

$2,000 - $2,250

2023 Capital, Exploration, Ramp-up, and Suspension Costs Guidance

Consolidated capital and exploration guidance is unchanged. The table below includes suspension cost guidance for Lucky Friday.

(millions)

Previous

Current

Sustaining

Growth

Capital expenditures

$225 - $235

$225 - $235

$114 - $119

$111 - $116

Greens Creek

$47 - $50

$47 - $50

$43 - $45

$4 - $5

Lucky Friday

$59 - $62

$59 - $62

$34 - $36

$25 - $26

Casa Berardi

$72 - $74

$72 - $74

$36 - $37

$36 - $37

Keno Hill

$47 - $49

$47 - $49

$0.5 - $1

$46.5 - $48

Keno Hill Ramp Up Costs

$13

$18

Lucky Friday Suspension Costs

--

$25

Exploration and Pre-development

$32.5

$32.5

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held on Tuesday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. We recommend that you dial in at least 10 minutes before the call commencement. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-888-330-2391 or for international dialing 1-240-789-2702. The Conference ID is 4812168 and must be provided when dialing in. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/780742330 or www.hecla.com under Investors.

VIRTUAL INVESTOR EVENT

Hecla will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, November 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hecla invites shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to schedule a personal, 30-minute virtual meeting (video or telephone) with a member of senior management to discuss Financial, Exploration, Operations, ESG or general matters. Click on the link below to schedule a call (or copy and paste the link into your web browser). You can select a topic once you have entered the meeting calendar. If you are unable to book a time, either due to high demand or for other reasons, please reach out to Anvita M. Patil, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at hmc-info@hecla.com or 208-769-4100.

One-on-One meeting URL: https://calendly.com/2023-nov-vie

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital additions. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital expenditures refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, net of finance leases.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of total cost of sales, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation.

(5) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Other

(6) Expectations for 2023 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi converted using Au $1,800/oz, Ag $22/oz, Zn $1.15/lb, and Pb 0.90$/lb, for equivalent ounce calculations and Au $1,950/oz, Ag $24.50/oz, Zn $1.10/lb, and Pb 1.00$/lb, for by-product credit calculations. Numbers are rounded.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2023 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) Lucky Friday will resume operations by the beginning of 2024; (ii) Ongoing mitigation plans at Lucky Friday will be completed as planned and will cost $8-$12 million, and are not expected to impact 2024 production; (iii) the Company's property insurance policy is expected to cover the majority of expenses (net of deductibles) related to property damage and business interruption at the Lucky Friday; (iv) Greens Creek will achieve throughput of 2,600 tpd by the fourth quarter; (v) Keno Hill's cemented rockfill plant will be completed by end of November; (vi) Modifications to secondary crushing unit at Keno Hill will increase crusher availability and efficiency; (vii) Exploration drilling at Keno Hill will increase reserves and resources at the mine; (viii) Underground mining at Casa Berardi will be completed by mid-2024; (ix) the Company will achieve silver production of 20 million ounces by 2025; (ix) the Company will be Canada's largest silver producer once Keno Hill achieves full production, and will play a pivotal role in producing renewable energy; (x) Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio will remain above the Company's target of 2.00 for the remainder of 2023; and (xi) mine-specific and Company-wide 2023 estimates of future production (and for 2024 and 2025), sales and total cost of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) and Company-wide estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2023. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to Company plans for 2023 and beyond due to COVID-19 or any other public health issue, including, but not limited to with respect to availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments; (x) we take a material impairment charge on any of our assets; and (xi) inflation causes our costs to rise more than we currently expect. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's (i) 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2023. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly, revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries (each a "TRS") for each of the Company's material properties are filed as exhibits 96.1, 96.2 and 96.3 to the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and are available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its TRS and in a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its TRS and in its technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, (iii) Casa Berardi are contained in its TRS and in its technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018, and (iv) the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Also included in each TRS and the four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in technical reports prepared for Klondex Mines Ltd. for (i) the Fire Creek Mine (technical report dated March 31, 2018), (ii) the Hollister Mine (technical report dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017), and (iii) the Midas Mine (technical report dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015). Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Hecla Mining Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Sales

$

181,906

$

178,131

$

559,537

$

524,080

Cost of sales and other direct production costs

112,212

107,754

345,516

326,579

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,217

32,718

107,937

106,362

Total cost of sales

148,429

140,472

453,453

432,941

Gross profit

33,477

37,659

106,084

91,139

Other operating expenses:

General and administrative

7,596

10,783

30,449

28,989

Exploration and pre-development

13,686

6,893

25,546

39,136

Ramp-up and suspension costs

21,025

16,323

48,684

16,539

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

2,256

3,111

6,411

4,154

Other operating expense (income)

1,555

(4,262

)

(2,729

)

5,310

46,118

32,848

108,361

94,128

(Loss) income from operations

(12,641

)

4,811

(2,277

)

(2,989

)

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense

(10,710

)

(10,311

)

(31,186

)

(31,785

)

Fair value adjustments, net

(6,397

)

(2,558

)

(5,774

)

(14,703

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

4,176

(3,850

)

434

8,111

Other income

1,657

1,376

4,425

4,828

(11,274

)

(15,343

)

(32,101

)

(33,549

)

Loss before income and mining taxes

(23,915

)

(10,532

)

(34,378

)

(36,538

)

Income and mining tax benefit (expense)

1,500

(5,162

)

(6,904

)

3,642

Net loss

(22,415

)

(15,694

)

(41,282

)

(32,896

)

Preferred stock dividends

(138

)

(138

)

(414

)

(414

)

Net loss applicable to common stockholders

$

(22,553

)

$

(15,832

)

$

(41,696

)

$

(33,310

)

Basic and diluted loss per common share after preferred dividends (in cents)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic

607,896

604,088

604,028

544,000

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted

607,896

604,088

604,028

544,000

Hecla Mining Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(22,415

)

$

(15,694

)

$

(41,282

)

$

(32,896

)

Non-cash elements included in net income (loss):

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

37,095

34,718

111,705

106,743

Inventory adjustments

8,814

2,997

16,332

2,159

Fair value adjustments, net

6,397

2,558

5,774

3,486

Provision for reclamation and closure costs

2,477

3,634

7,805

4,789

Stock compensation

2,434

1,498

5,122

4,298

Deferred income taxes

(3,790

)

4,027

795

(17,828

)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(4,241

)

6,025

(434

)

(8,353

)

Other non-cash items, net

50

1,388

1,624

2,454

Change in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(3,544

)

13,087

25,020

34,788

Inventories

(6,218

)

(8,882

)

(24,339

)

(19,472

)

Other current and non-current assets

18

(5,207

)

(15,045

)

(3,420

)

Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities

(2,532

)

9,447

(2,389

)

(21,708

)

Accrued payroll and related benefits

(1,701

)

(14,248

)

(11,244

)

1,679

Accrued taxes

(923

)

(2,311

)

(1,008

)

(2,652

)

Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities

(1,686

)

(9,260

)

(3,821

)

(297

)

Cash provided by operating activities

10,235

23,777

74,615

53,770

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

(55,354

)

(51,468

)

(161,265

)

(93,237

)

Proceeds from sale or exchange of investments

-

-

-

9,375

Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

80

80

160

748

Purchases of investments

(1,753

)

-

(1,753

)

(30,540

)

Acquisition, net

-

-

-

8,952

Pre-acquisition advance to Alexco

-

-

-

(25,000

)

Changes in restricted cash and investment balances

-

-

-

2,011

Net cash used in investing activities

(57,027

)

(51,388

)

(162,858

)

(127,691

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of stock, net of related costs

-

14,003

25,888

4,542

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

(1,554

)

(2,036

)

(3,677

)

Borrowing of debt

63,000

43,000

119,000

25,000

Repayment of debt

(14,000

)

(12,000

)

(39,000

)

-

Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders

(3,947

)

(3,917

)

(11,755

)

(10,549

)

Credit facility feed paid

-

0

-

(517

)

Repayments of finance leases

(3,225

)

(2,301

)

(7,990

)

(5,222

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

41,828

37,231

84,107

9,577

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(1,140

)

1,046

77

(804

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(6,104

)

10,666

(4,059

)

(65,148

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

107,952

97,286

105,907

211,063

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

101,848

$

107,952

$

101,848

$

145,915

Hecla Mining Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

100,685

$

104,743

Accounts receivable

31,971

55,841

Inventories

97,348

90,672

Other current assets

18,410

16,471

Total current assets

248,414

267,727

Investments

16,594

24,018

Restricted cash

1,163

1,164

Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net

2,648,309

2,569,790

Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,163

11,064

Deferred tax assets

3,349

21,105

Other non-current assets

34,164

32,304

Total assets

$

2,961,156

$

2,927,172

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

87,148

$

84,747

Accrued payroll and related benefits

22,671

37,579

Accrued taxes

3,064

4,030

Finance leases

11,293

9,483

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

10,352

8,591

Accrued interest

5,191

14,454

Other current liabilities

5,652

19,582

Total current liabilities

145,371

178,466

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

109,613

108,408

Long-term debt including finance leases

604,953

517,742

Deferred tax liability

109,293

125,846

Other non-current liabilities

14,156

17,743

Total liabilities

983,386

948,205

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

39

39

Common stock

154,355

151,819

Capital surplus

2,311,266

2,260,290

Accumulated deficit

(456,968

)

(403,931

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

2,812

2,448

Treasury stock

(33,734

)

(31,698

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,977,770

1,978,967

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,961,156

$

2,927,172

Common shares outstanding

617,768

607,620

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of total cost of sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations and for the Company for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We use AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison with other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations and combined gold properties information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (5)

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill (6)

Corporate (2)

Total Silver

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill (6)

Corporate (2)

Total Silver

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno Hill (6)

Corporate (2)

Total Silver

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday(2)

Corporate
and other(3)

Total Silver

Total cost of sales

$

60,322

$

14,344

$

16,001

$

-

$

90,667

$

63,054

$

32,190

$

1,581

$

-

$

96,825

$

189,664

$

81,068

$

17,582

$

-

$

288,314

$

162,644

$

83,779

$

-

$

246,423

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(11,015

)

(4,306

)

(1,948

)

-

(17,269

)

(13,078

)

(8,979

)

(261

)

-

(22,318

)

(38,557

)

(23,741

)

(2,209

)

-

(64,507

)

(35,354

)

(24,155

)

-

(59,509

)

Treatment costs

10,369

1,368

1,033

-

12,770

10,376

4,187

113

-

14,676

31,114

10,832

1,146

-

43,092

27,369

13,271

-

40,640

Change in product inventory

377

(2,450

)

-

-

(2,073

)

(1,242

)

1,546

-

-

304

(2,479

)

(3,313

)

-

-

(5,792

)

9,899

2,620

-

12,519

Reclamation and other costs

(348

)

(168

)

-

-

(516

)

263

(250

)

-

-

13

(214

)

(826

)

-

-

(1,040

)

(1,988

)

(769

)

-

(2,757

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (8)

-

(20

)

-

-

(20

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20

)

-

-

(20

)

-

-

-

-

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (6)

-

-

(15,086

)

-

(15,086

)

-

-

(1,433

)

-

(1,433

)

-

-

(16,519

)

-

(16,519

)

-

-

-

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

59,705

8,768

-

-

68,473

59,373

28,694

-

-

88,067

179,528

64,000

-

-

243,528

162,570

74,746

-

237,316

Reclamation and other costs

722

101

-

-

823

722

285

-

-

1,007

2,166

671

-

-

2,837

2,115

846

-

2,961

Sustaining capital

11,330

7,386

-

237

18,953

8,714

9,081

-

688

18,483

26,686

24,251

-

831

51,768

30,843

24,937

334

56,114

Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (8)

-

(4,934

)

-

-

(4,934

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,934

)

-

-

(4,934

)

-

-

-

-

General and administrative

-

-

-

7,596

7,596

-

-

-

10,783

10,783

-

-

-

30,449

30,449

-

-

28,989

28,989

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

71,757

11,321

-

7,833

90,911

68,809

38,060

-

11,471

118,340

208,380

83,988

-

31,280

323,648

195,528

100,529

29,323

325,380

By-product credits:

Zinc

(20,027

)

(2,019

)

-

-

(22,046

)

(20,923

)

(5,448

)

-

-

(26,371

)

(64,955

)

(14,284

)

-

-

(79,239

)

(87,723

)

(21,358

)

-

(109,081

)

Gold

(25,344

)

-

-

-

(25,344

)

(28,458

)

-

-

-

(28,458

)

(79,089

)

-

-

-

(79,089

)

(55,966

)

-

-

(55,966

)

Lead

(7,201

)

(5,368

)

-

-

(12,569

)

(6,860

)

(14,287

)

-

-

(21,147

)

(22,002

)

(33,953

)

-

-

(55,955

)

(22,449

)

(38,175

)

-

(60,624

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (8)

-

676

-

-

676

-

-

-

-

-

-

676

-

-

676

-

-

-

-

Total By-product credits

(52,572

)

(6,711

)

-

-

(59,283

)

(56,241

)

(19,735

)

-

-

(75,976

)

(166,046

)

(47,561

)

-

-

(213,607

)

(166,138

)

(59,533

)

-

(225,671

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

7,133

$

2,057

$

-

$

-

$

9,190

$

3,132

$

8,959

$

-

$

-

$

12,091

$

13,482

$

16,439

$

-

$

-

$

29,921

$

(3,568

)

$

15,213

$

-

$

11,645

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

19,185

$

4,610

$

-

$

7,833

$

31,628

$

12,568

$

18,325

$

-

$

11,471

$

42,364

$

42,334

$

36,427

$

-

$

31,280

$

110,041

$

29,390

$

40,996

$

29,323

$

99,709

Ounces produced

2,343

475

2,818

2,356

1,287

3,642

7,472

3,025

10,497

7,309

3,189

10,498

Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (8)

-

(41

)

(41

)

-

0

-

-

(41

)

(41

)

-

0

-

Divided by ounces produced

2,343

434

2,777

2,356

1,287

3,642

7,472

2,984

10,456

7,309

3,189

10,498

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

25.48

$

20.20

$

24.66

$

25.20

$

22.30

$

24.18

$

24.03

$

21.45

$

23.29

$

22.24

$

23.44

$

22.61

By-product credits per ounce

(22.44

)

(15.46

)

(21.35

)

(23.87

)

(15.34

)

(20.86

)

(22.22

)

(15.94

)

(20.43

)

(22.73

)

(18.67

)

(21.50

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

3.04

$

4.74

$

3.31

$

1.33

$

6.96

$

3.32

$

1.81

$

5.51

$

2.86

$

(0.49

)

$

4.77

$

1.11

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

30.62

$

26.09

$

32.74

$

29.21

$

29.58

$

32.49

$

27.89

$

28.15

$

30.95

$

26.75

$

31.53

$

30.99

By-product credits per ounce

(22.44

)

(15.46

)

(21.35

)

(23.87

)

(15.34

)

(20.86

)

(22.22

)

(15.94

)

(20.43

)

(22.73

)

(18.67

)

(21.50

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

8.18

$

10.63

$

11.39

$

5.34

$

14.24

$

11.63

$

5.67

$

12.21

$

10.52

$

4.02

$

12.86

$

9.49

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (5)

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations
and Other (4)

Total Gold

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations
and Other (4)

Total Gold

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations
and Other (4)

Total Gold

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

56,822

$

940

$

57,762

$

42,576

$

1,071

$

43,647

$

162,396

$

2,743

$

165,139

$

183,570

$

183,570

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(18,980

)

32

(18,948

)

(10,272

)

(127

)

(10,399

)

(43,288

)

(142

)

(43,430

)

(46,394

)

(46,394

)

Treatment costs

254

-

254

351

-

351

1,072

-

1,072

1,345

1,345

Change in product inventory

(1,977

)

-

(1,977

)

(951

)

-

(951

)

(5,345

)

-

(5,345

)

(936

)

(936

)

Reclamation and other costs

(219

)

-

(219

)

(219

)

-

(219

)

(655

)

-

(655

)

(623

)

(623

)

Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,851

)

-

(2,851

)

-

-

Exclusion of Nevada and Other costs

-

(972

)

(972

)

-

(944

)

(944

)

-

(2,601

)

(2,601

)

-

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

35,900

-

35,900

31,485

-

31,485

111,329

-

111,329

136,962

136,962

Reclamation and other costs

219

-

219

219

-

219

655

-

655

623

623

Sustaining capital

5,133

-

5,133

9,025

-

9,025

29,175

-

29,175

25,587

25,587

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

41,252

-

41,252

40,729

-

40,729

141,159

-

141,159

163,172

163,172

By-product credits:

Silver

(119

)

-

(119

)

(144

)

(144

)

(390

)

-

(390

)

(485

)

(485

)

Total By-product credits

(119

)

-

(119

)

(144

)

-

(144

)

(390

)

-

(390

)

(485

)

(485

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

35,781

$

-

$

35,781

$

31,341

$

-

$

31,341

$

110,939

$

-

$

110,939

$

136,477

$

136,477

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

41,133

$

-

$

41,133

$

40,585

$

-

$

40,585

$

140,769

$

-

$

140,769

$

162,687

$

162,687

Divided by gold ounces produced

24

-

24

19

-

19

68

-

68

97

97

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,480

$

-

$

1,480

$

1,666

$

-

$

1,666

$

1,641

$

-

$

1,641

$

1,415

$

1,415

By-product credits per ounce

(5

)

-

(5

)

(8

)

-

(8

)

(6

)

-

(6

)

(6

)

(6

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,475

$

-

$

1,475

$

1,658

$

-

$

1,658

$

1,635

$

-

$

1,635

$

1,409

$

1,409

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,700

$

-

$

1,700

$

2,155

$

-

$

2,155

$

2,081

$

-

$

2,081

$

1,684

$

1,684

By-product credits per ounce

(5

)

-

(5

)

(8

)

-

(8

)

(6

)

-

(6

)

(6

)

(6

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,695

$

-

$

1,695

$

2,147

$

-

$

2,147

$

2,075

$

-

$

2,075

$

1,678

$

1,678

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (5)

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total cost of sales

$

90,667

$

57,762

$

148,429

$

96,825

$

43,647

$

140,472

$

288,314

$

165,139

$

453,453

$

246,423

$

183,570

$

429,993

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(17,269

)

(18,948

)

(36,217

)

(22,318

)

(10,399

)

(32,717

)

(64,507

)

(43,430

)

(107,937

)

(59,509

)

(46,394

)

(105,903

)

Treatment costs

12,770

254

13,024

14,676

351

15,027

43,092

1,072

44,164

40,640

1,345

41,985

Change in product inventory

(2,073

)

(1,977

)

(4,050

)

304

(951

)

(647

)

(5,792

)

(5,345

)

(11,137

)

12,519

(936

)

11,583

Reclamation and other costs

(516

)

(219

)

(735

)

13

(219

)

(206

)

(1,040

)

(655

)

(1,695

)

(2,757

)

(623

)

(3,380

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (8)

(20

)

-

(20

)

-

-

-

(20

)

-

(20

)

-

-

-

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (6)

(15,086

)

-

(15,086

)

(1,433

)

-

(1,433

)

(16,519

)

-

(16,519

)

-

-

-

Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,851

)

(2,851

)

-

-

-

Exclusion of Nevada and Other costs

-

(972

)

(972

)

-

(944

)

(944

)

-

(2,601

)

(2,601

)

-

-

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

68,473

35,900

104,373

88,067

31,485

119,552

243,528

111,329

354,857

237,316

136,962

374,278

Reclamation and other costs

823

219

1,042

1,007

219

1,226

2,837

655

3,492

2,961

623

3,584

Sustaining capital

18,953

5,133

24,086

18,483

9,025

27,508

51,768

29,175

80,943

56,114

25,587

81,701

Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (8)

(4,934

)

-

(4,934

)

-

-

-

(4,934

)

-

(4,934

)

-

-

-

General and administrative

7,596

-

7,596

10,783

-

10,783

30,449

-

30,449

28,989

-

28,989

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

90,911

41,252

132,163

118,340

40,729

159,069

323,648

141,159

464,807

325,380

163,172

488,552

By-product credits:

Zinc

(22,046

)

-

(22,046

)

(26,371

)

-

(26,371

)

(79,239

)

-

(79,239

)

(109,081

)

-

(109,081

)

Gold

(25,344

)

-

(25,344

)

(28,458

)

-

(28,458

)

(79,089

)

-

(79,089

)

(55,966

)

-

(55,966

)

Lead

(12,569

)

-

(12,569

)

(21,147

)

-

(21,147

)

(55,955

)

-

(55,955

)

(60,624

)

-

(60,624

)

Silver

-

(119

)

(119

)

-

(144

)

(144

)

-

(390

)

(390

)

-

(485

)

(485

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (8)

676

-

676

-

-

-

676

-

676

-

-

-

Total By-product credits

(59,283

)

(119

)

(59,402

)

(75,976

)

(144

)

(76,120

)

(213,607

)

(390

)

(213,997

)

(225,671

)

(485

)

(226,156

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

9,190

$

35,781

$

44,971

$

12,091

$

31,341

$

43,432

$

29,921

$

110,939

$

140,860

$

11,645

$

136,477

$

148,122

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

31,628

$

41,133

$

72,761

$

42,364

$

40,585

$

82,949

$

110,041

$

140,769

$

250,810

$

99,709

$

162,687

$

262,396

Ounces produced

2,818

24

3,642

19

10,497

68

10,498

97

Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (8)

(41

)

-

-

-

(41

)

-

-

-

Divided by ounces produced

2,777

24

3,642

19

10,456

68

10,498

97

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

24.66

$

1,480

$

24.18

$

1,666

$

23.29

$

1,641

$

22.61

$

1,415

By-product credits per ounce

(21.35

)

(5

)

(20.86

)

(8

)

(20.43

)

(6

)

(21.50

)

(6

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

3.31

$

1,475

$

3.32

$

1,658

$

2.86

$

1,635

$

1.11

$

1,409

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

32.74

$

1,700

$

32.49

$

2,155

$

30.95

$

2,081

$

30.99

$

1,684

By-product credits per ounce

(21.35

)

(5

)

(20.86

)

(8

)

(20.43

)

(6

)

(21.50

)

(6

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

11.39

1,695

$

11.63

2,147

$

10.52

2,075

$

9.49

1,678

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (5)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (5)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (5)

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Corporate (2)

Total Silver

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Corporate (2)

Total Silver

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Corporate (2)

Total Silver

Total cost of sales

$

66,288

$

34,534

$

-

$

100,822

$

70,074

$

32,819

$

-

$

102,893

$

52,502

$

24,164

$

-

$

76,666

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(14,464

)

(10,456

)

-

(24,920

)

(13,557

)

(9,549

)

-

(23,106

)

(10,305

)

(7,261

)

-

(17,566

)

Treatment costs

10,369

5,276

-

15,645

10,467

5,334

-

15,801

9,477

4,791

-

14,268

Change in product inventory

(1,614

)

(2,409

)

-

(4,023

)

(4,014

)

(571

)

-

(4,585

)

4,464

3,022

-

7,486

Reclamation and other costs

(129

)

(408

)

-

(537

)

499

(265

)

-

234

(118

)

(152

)

-

(270

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

60,450

26,537

-

86,987

63,469

27,768

-

91,237

56,020

24,564

-

80,584

Reclamation and other costs

722

285

-

1,007

706

282

-

988

705

282

-

987

Sustaining capital

6,641

7,784

-

14,425

9,862

8,369

-

18,231

10,219

11,264

187

21,670

General and administrative

-

-

12,070

12,070

-

-

14,395

14,395

-

-

11,003

11,003

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

67,813

34,606

12,070

114,489

74,037

36,419

14,395

124,851

66,944

36,110

11,190

114,244

By-product credits:

Zinc

(24,005

)

(6,816

)

-

(30,821

)

(26,112

)

(6,249

)

-

(32,361

)

(26,244

)

(7,155

)

-

(33,399

)

Gold

(25,286

)

-

-

(25,286

)

(19,630

)

-

-

(19,630

)

(17,019

)

-

-

(17,019

)

Lead

(7,942

)

(14,299

)

-

(22,241

)

(7,351

)

(14,392

)

-

(21,743

)

(6,212

)

(11,796

)

-

(18,008

)

Total By-product credits

(57,233

)

(21,115

)

-

(78,348

)

(53,093

)

(20,641

)

-

(73,734

)

(49,475

)

(18,951

)

-

(68,426

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

3,217

$

5,422

$

-

$

8,639

$

10,376

$

7,127

$

-

$

17,503

$

6,545

$

5,613

$

-

$

12,158

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

10,580

$

13,491

$

12,070

$

36,141

$

20,944

$

15,778

$

14,395

$

51,117

$

17,469

$

17,159

$

11,190

$

45,818

Divided by ounces produced

2,773

1,262

4,035

2,433

1,224

3,657

2,469

1,075

3,544

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

21.80

$

21.03

$

21.56

$

26.08

$

22.68

$

24.95

$

22.69

$

22.87

$

22.74

By-product credits per ounce

(20.64

)

(16.73

)

(19.42

)

(21.82

)

(16.86

)

(20.16

)

(20.04

)

(17.64

)

(19.31

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

1.16

$

4.30

$

2.14

$

4.26

$

5.82

$

4.79

$

2.65

$

5.23

$

3.43

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

24.46

$

27.42

$

28.38

$

30.43

$

29.74

$

34.14

$

27.11

$

33.62

$

32.24

By-product credits per ounce

(20.64

)

(16.73

)

(19.42

)

(21.82

)

(16.86

)

(20.16

)

(20.04

)

(17.64

)

(19.31

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

3.83

$

10.69

$

8.96

$

8.61

$

12.88

$

13.98

$

7.07

$

15.98

$

12.93

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (5)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (5)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (5)

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations
and Other (4)

Total Gold

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

62,998

$

732

$

63,730

$

65,328

$

65,328

$

59,532

$

59,532

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(14,036

)

(47

)

(14,083

)

(14,568

)

(14,568

)

(15,089

)

(15,089

)

Treatment costs

467

-

467

521

521

429

429

Change in product inventory

(2,417

)

-

(2,417

)

1,122

1,122

420

420

Reclamation and other costs

(217

)

-

(217

)

(196

)

(196

)

(203

)

(203

)

Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs

(2,851

)

-

(2,851

)

-

-

-

-

Exclusion of Nevada and Other costs

-

(685

)

(685

)

-

-

-

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

43,944

-

43,944

52,207

52,207

45,089

45,089

Reclamation and other costs

217

-

217

196

196

204

204

Sustaining capital

15,015

-

15,015

11,438

11,438

10,457

10,457

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

59,176

-

59,176

63,841

63,841

55,750

55,750

By-product credits:

Silver

(127

)

-

(127

)

(124

)

(124

)

(131

)

(131

)

Total By-product credits

(127

)

-

(127

)

(124

)

(124

)

(131

)

(131

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

43,817

$

-

$

43,817

$

52,083

$

52,083

$

44,958

$

44,958

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

59,049

$

-

$

59,049

$

63,717

$

63,717

$

55,619

$

55,619

Divided by gold ounces produced

25

-

25

31

31

33

33

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,780

$

-

$

1,780

$

1,700

$

1,700

$

1,353

$

1,353

By-product credits per ounce

(5

)

-

(5

)

(4

)

(4

)

(4

)

(4

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,775

$

-

$

1,775

$

1,696

$

1,696

$

1,349

$

1,349

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

2,397

$

-

$

2,397

$

2,079

$

2,079

$

1,673

$

1,673

By-product credits per ounce

(5

)

-

(5

)

(4

)

(4

)

(4

)

(4

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

2,392

$

-

$

2,392

$

2,075

$

2,075

$

1,669

$

1,669

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (5)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (5)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (5)

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total cost of sales

$

100,822

$

63,730

$

164,552

$

102,893

$

65,328

$

168,221

$

76,666

$

59,532

$

136,198

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(24,920

)

(14,083

)

(39,003

)

(23,106

)

(14,568

)

(37,674

)

(17,566

)

(15,089

)

(32,655

)

Treatment costs

15,645

467

16,112

15,801

521

16,322

14,268

429

14,697

Change in product inventory

(4,023

)

(2,417

)

(6,440

)

(4,585

)

1,122

(3,463

)

7,486

420

7,906

Reclamation and other costs

(537

)

(217

)

(754

)

234

(196

)

38

(270

)

(203

)

(473

)

Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs

-

(2,851

)

(2,851

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exclusion of Nevada and Other costs

-

(685

)

(685

)

-

0

-

-

-

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

86,987

43,944

130,931

91,237

52,207

143,444

80,584

45,089

125,673

Reclamation and other costs

1,007

217

1,224

988

196

1,184

987

204

1,191

Sustaining capital

14,425

15,015

29,440

18,231

11,438

29,669

21,670

10,457

32,127

General and administrative

12,070

-

12,070

14,395

14,395

11,003

-

11,003

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

114,489

59,176

173,665

124,851

63,841

188,692

114,244

55,750

169,994

By-product credits:

Zinc

(30,821

)

-

(30,821

)

(32,361

)

-

(32,361

)

(33,399

)

-

(33,399

)

Gold

(25,286

)

-

(25,286

)

(19,630

)

-

(19,630

)

(17,019

)

-

(17,019

)

Lead

(22,241

)

-

(22,241

)

(21,743

)

-

(21,743

)

(18,008

)

-

(18,008

)

Silver

-

(127

)

(127

)

(124

)

(124

)

(131

)

(131

)

Total By-product credits

(78,348

)

(127

)

(78,475

)

(73,734

)

(124

)

(73,858

)

(68,426

)

(131

)

(68,557

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

8,639

$

43,817

$

52,456

$

17,503

$

52,083

$

69,586

$

12,158

$

44,958

$

57,116

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

36,141

$

59,049

$

95,190

$

51,117

$

63,717

$

114,834

$

45,818

$

55,619

$

101,437

Divided by ounces produced

4,035

25

3,657

31

3,544

33

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

21.56

$

1,780

$

24.95

1,700

$

22.74

$

1,353

By-product credits per ounce

(19.42

)

(5

)

(20.16

)

(4

)

(19.31

)

(4

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

2.14

$

1,775

$

4.79

$

1,696

$

3.43

$

1,349

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

28.38

$

2,397

$

34.14

$

2,079

$

32.24

$

1,673

By-product credits per ounce

(19.42

)

(5

)

(20.16

)

(4

)

(19.31

)

(4

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

8.96

$

2,392

$

13.98

$

2,075

$

12.93

$

1,669

(1)

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs.

(2)

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital.

(3)

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed the necessary studies to conclude usage of the F-160 pit as a tailings storage facility after mining is complete. As a result, a portion of the mining costs have been excluded from Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits.

(4)

Other includes $0.9 million and $1.7 million of total cost of sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $0.1 million of total cost of sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, related to the environmental services business acquired as part of the Alexco acquisition.

(5)

Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation to eliminate exploration costs from the calculation of AISC, Before By-product Credits as exploration is an activity directed at the Corporate level to find new mineral reserve and resource deposits, and therefore we believe it is inappropriate to include exploration costs in the calculation of AISC, Before By-product Credits for a specific mining operation.

(6)

Keno Hill is in the ramp-up phase of production and is excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

(7)

Casa Berardi operations were suspended in June 2023 in response to the directive of the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests as a result of fires in the region. Suspension costs amounted to $nil and $2.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

(8)

Lucky Friday operations were suspended in August 2023 following the underground fire in the #2 shaft secondary egress. The portion of cash costs, sustaining costs, by-product credits, and silver production incurred since the suspension are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

2023 Guidance, Previous and Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Previous Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill

Corporate(3)

Total Silver

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

245,000

$

130,600

$

40,000

$

-

$

415,600

$

215,000

$

215,000

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(46,000

)

(38,500

)

(6,800

)

-

(91,300

)

(52,800

)

(52,800

)

Treatment costs

43,700

18,900

5,150

-

67,750

300

300

Change in product inventory

(5,100

)

(2,500

)

1,000

-

(6,600

)

(1,300

)

(1,300

)

Reclamation and other costs

1,000

500

750

-

2,250

500

500

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

238,600

109,000

40,100

-

387,700

161,700

161,700

Reclamation and other costs

2,800

1,100

-

-

3,900

800

800

Sustaining capital

44,350

35,600

550

-

80,500

37,900

37,900

General and administrative

-

-

-

44,000

44,000

-

-

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

285,750

145,700

40,650

44,000

516,100

200,400

200,400

By-product credits:

Zinc

(92,700

)

(26,300

)

(1,800

)

-

(120,800

)

-

-

Gold

(110,000

)

-

-

-

(110,000

)

-

-

Lead

(32,800

)

(62,100

)

(3,200

)

-

(98,100

)

-

-

Silver

-

-

-

-

-

(600

)

(600

)

Total By-product credits

(235,500

)

(88,400

)

(5,000

)

-

(328,900

)

(600

)

(600

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

3,100

$

20,600

$

35,100

$

-

$

58,800

$

161,100

$

161,100

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

50,250

$

57,300

$

35,650

$

44,000

$

187,200

$

199,800

$

199,800

Divided by silver ounces produced

9,250

4,750

2,750

16,750

90.0

90.0

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

25.79

$

22.95

$

14.58

$

23.15

$

1,797

$

1,797

By-product credits per silver ounce

(25.46

)

(18.61

)

(1.82

)

(19.64

)

(7

)

(7

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

0.33

$

4.34

$

12.76

$

3.51

$

1,790

$

1,790

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

30.89

$

30.67

$

14.78

$

30.81

$

2,227

$

2,227

By-product credits per silver ounce

(25.46

)

(18.61

)

(1.82

)

(19.64

)

(7

)

(7

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

5.43

$

12.06

$

12.96

$

11.17

$

2,220

$

2,220

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill

Corporate(2)

Total Silver

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

250,000

$

80,000

$

34,000

$

-

$

364,000

$

215,000

$

215,000

Exclusion of cash costs

-

(20

)

(21,800

)

-

(21,820

)

(2,850

)

(2,850

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(51,500

)

(22,900

)

(4,000

)

-

(78,400

)

(60,000

)

(60,000

)

Treatment costs

42,000

10,200

1,200

-

53,400

500

500

Change in product inventory

(3,500

)

(4,755

)

(1,100

)

-

(9,355

)

(1,550

)

(1,550

)

Reclamation and other costs

500

1,475

500

-

2,475

1,200

1,200

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

237,500

64,000

8,800

-

310,300

152,300

152,300

Reclamation and other costs

2,900

770

-

-

3,670

900

900

Sustaining capital

43,500

19,325

400

-

63,225

36,900

36,900

General and administrative

-

-

-

44,000

44,000

-

-

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

283,900

84,095

9,200

44,000

421,195

190,100

190,100

By-product credits:

Zinc

(87,600

)

(14,000

)

(500

)

-

(102,100

)

-

-

Gold

(105,900

)

-

-

-

(105,900

)

-

-

Lead

(31,700

)

(33,475

)

(1,250

)

-

(66,425

)

-

-

Silver

-

-

-

-

-

(500

)

(500

)

Total By-product credits

(225,200

)

(47,475

)

(1,750

)

-

(274,425

)

(500

)

(500

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

12,300

$

16,525

$

7,050

$

-

$

35,875

$

151,800

$

151,800

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

58,700

$

36,620

$

7,450

$

44,000

$

146,770

$

189,600

$

189,600

Divided by silver ounces produced

9,900

3,000

500

13,400

90.0

90.0

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

23.99

$

21.34

$

17.60

$

23.16

$

1,692

$

1,692

By-product credits per silver ounce

(22.75

)

(15.83

)

(3.50

)

(20.48

)

(6

)

(6

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

1.24

$

5.51

$

14.10

$

2.68

$

1,686

$

1,686

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

28.68

$

28.04

$

18.40

$

31.43

$

2,112

$

2,112

By-product credits per silver ounce

(22.75

)

(15.83

)

(3.50

)

(20.48

)

(6

)

(6

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

5.93

$

12.21

$

14.90

$

10.95

$

2,106

$

2,106

(1)

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs.

(2)

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, and sustaining capital.

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, foreign exchange gains and losses, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, monetization of zinc hedges and inventory adjustments. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net loss and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

1Q-2023

4Q-2022

3Q-2022

LTM
September 30, 2023

Net loss

$

(22,415

)

$

(15,694

)

$

(3,173

)

$

(4,452

)

$

(23,526

)

$

(45,734

)

Interest expense

10,710

10,311

10,165

11,008

10,874

42,194

Income and mining tax (benefit) expense

(1,500

)

5,162

3,242

(3,924

)

(9,527

)

2,980

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

37,095

34,718

39,892

37,576

32,992

149,281

Ramp-up and suspension costs

21,025

16,323

11,336

7,575

5,092

56,259

(Gain) loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment, and mineral interests

(119

)

(75

)

-

-

19

(194

)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(4,176

)

3,850

(108

)

900

(5,667

)

466

Fair value adjustments, net

6,397

2,558

(3,181

)

(9,985

)

4,241

(4,211

)

Provisional price (gains) losses

(8,064

)

(2,143

)

(2,093

)

(625

)

6,625

(12,925

)

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

2,256

3,111

1,044

3,741

1,781

10,152

Stock-based compensation

2,434

1,498

1,190

1,714

1,773

6,836

Inventory adjustments

8,814

2,997

4,521

487

1,405

16,819

Monetization of zinc hedges

(5,582

)

5,467

(579

)

16,664

-

15,970

Other

(624

)

(343

)

(355

)

1,582

473

260

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,251

$

67,740

$

61,901

$

62,261

$

26,555

$

238,153

Total debt

$

616,246

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

100,685

Net debt

$

515,561

Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

2.2

Reconciliation of Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

1Q-2023

4Q-2022

3Q-2022

YTD-2023

YTD-2022

Net loss applicable to common stockholders

$

(22,553

)

$

(15,832

)

$

(3,311

)

$

(4,590

)

$

(23,664

)

$

(41,696

)

$

(33,310

)

Adjusted for items below:

Fair value adjustments, net

6,397

2,558

(3,181

)

(9,985

)

4,241

$

5,774

14,769

Provisional pricing (gains) losses

(8,064

)

(2,143

)

(2,093

)

(625

)

6,625

$

(12,300

)

21,464

Environmental accruals

763

1,989

-

2,860

-

$

2,752

14

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(4,176

)

3,850

(108

)

900

(5,667

)

$

(434

)

(8,111

)

Ramp-up and suspension costs

21,025

16,323

11,336

7,575

5,092

$

48,684

16,539

(Gain) loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

(119

)

(75

)

-

0

19

$

(194

)

16

Inventory adjustments

8,814

2,997

4,521

487

1,405

$

16,332

2,159

Monetization of zinc hedges

(5,582

)

5,467

(579

)

16,664

-

$

(694

)

-

Other

-

-

-

939

-

$

-

-

Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

(3,495

)

$

15,134

$

6,585

$

14,225

$

(11,949

)

$

18,224

$

13,540

Weighted average shares - basic

607,896

604,088

600,075

596,959

554,531

604,028

544,000

Weighted average shares - diluted

607,896

604,088

600,075

596,959

554,531

604,028

544,000

Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents)

(0.01

)

0.03

0.01

0.02

(0.02

)

0.03

0.02

Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents)

(0.01

)

0.03

0.01

0.02

(0.02

)

0.03

0.02

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$

10,235

$

(24,322

)

$

74,615

$

53,770

Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests

$

(55,354

)

$

(37,430

)

$

(161,265

)

$

(93,237

)

Free cash flow

$

(45,119

)

$

(61,752

)

$

(86,650

)

$

(39,467

)

TABLE A

Assay Results - Q3 2023

Keno Hill

Zone

Drillhole Number

Drillhole Azm/Dip

Sample From (feet)

Sample To (feet)

True Width (feet)

Silver (oz/ton)

Gold (oz/ton)

Lead (%)

Zinc (%)

Depth From Surface (feet)

Underground

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-053

116/-07

233.3

252.6

17.2

59.4

0.00

2.4

1.2

748

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

233.3

237.2

3.4

279.8

0.01

10.4

3.3

748

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-054

116/-13

236.2

248.9

10.9

29.2

0.00

1.5

1.2

771

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

236.2

243.1

5.9

52.7

0.00

2.6

1.7

771

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-056

116/25

253.3

255.9

2.2

16.2

0.00

3.3

1.3

597

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-057

116/17

231.0

235.9

4.2

12.1

0.00

1.1

0.2

640

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-058

113/14

229.7

233.9

3.7

1.6

0.00

0.2

0.1

653

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-059

113/05

222.6

231.3

7.5

2.0

0.00

0.1

0.6

692

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-060

106/-01

258.8

268.5

7.6

4.1

0.00

0.3

0.1

817

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-062

106/20

247.8

252.7

3.8

4.8

0.00

0.5

0.8

627

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-064

108/-21

288.1

289.8

1.2

26.3

0.00

0.1

1.1

817

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-065

145/-10

152.6

157.1

3.3

27.4

0.01

3.9

2.1

873

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

154.2

155.3

0.8

87.2

0.01

11.5

3.5

873

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-066

120/-25

274.1

276.7

1.3

12.6

0.00

0.5

4.7

843

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-067A

116/-27

303.5

306.3

1.3

10.5

0.00

0.0

0.1

860

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-068

145/03

135.5

136.3

0.7

65.3

0.01

1.2

0.1

827

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-069

098/03

264.4

273.3

6.1

21.6

0.00

1.4

0.9

696

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

267.5

273.3

4.0

29.2

0.00

2.1

1.3

696

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-070

140/-15

151.4

155.7

3.3

64.2

0.01

11.7

3.2

873

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

151.4

153.3

1.5

138.8

0.01

22.7

7.0

873

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-071

098/-09

306.2

309.4

2.0

103.3

0.01

2.9

2.7

771

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

306.2

309.0

1.7

120.1

0.01

3.4

2.6

771

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-073

098/-18

328.2

340.2

6.7

162.8

0.01

6.8

0.6

820

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

329.4

330.3

0.5

718.6

0.03

49.2

0.5

820

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

337.6

338.1

0.3

611.9

0.00

20.4

2.2

820

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-076

095/20

335.5

347.9

6.6

19.6

0.00

0.4

0.6

712

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

335.5

339.6

2.2

54.1

0.00

0.8

1.4

712

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-078

088/20

365.2

371.2

3.0

11.9

0.00

0.8

0.2

728

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

367.5

369.3

0.9

35.3

0.00

2.3

0.1

728

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-080

088/12

354.3

366.0

7.2

4.4

0.00

0.4

0.3

607

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

359.1

365.5

3.9

6.4

0.00

0.6

0.1

607

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-080

088/12

374.4

379.1

2.9

5.5

0.00

0.4

0.0

604

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-081

092/04

300.2

309.6

5.7

7.1

0.00

0.3

0.2

778

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

307.5

309.6

1.3

27.4

0.00

1.0

0.2

778

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-082

110/-08

213.3

217.4

2.6

3.2

0.00

0.0

0.0

873

Bermingham Bear Vein

BMUG23-084

100/-08

238.2

241.1

1.8

30.4

0.01

2.0

3.7

853

Bermingham Bear Vein

Including

238.7

239.6

0.5

72.0

0.01

3.5

9.4

853

Bermingham Footwall Vein

BMUG23-065

145/-10

404.9

425.4

17.2

56.2

0.01

4.1

3.3

942

Bermingham Footwall Vein

Including

404.9

411.5

5.5

111.1

0.01

4.1

8.7

942

Bermingham Footwall Vein

Including

420.8

425.4

3.8

89.3

0.01

12.0

1.9

942

Bermingham Footwall Vein

BMUG23-068

145/03

376.3

378.1

1.4

109.0

0.01

7.3

0.6

833

Bermingham Footwall Vein

Including

376.3

377.0

0.6

262.8

0.01

17.8

1.2

833

Bermingham Footwall Vein

BMUG23-070

140/-15

415.6

424.3

7.6

74.8

0.01

8.8

11.2

958

Bermingham Footwall Vein

Including

418.3

424.3

5.3

107.6

0.01

12.7

8.9

958

Bermingham Footwall Vein

BMUG23-086

153/-14

519.4

561.4

36.0

36.1

0.00

2.3

1.9

965

Bermingham Footwall Vein

Including

524.3

535.6

9.7

107.0

0.01

7.2

1.1

965

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-054

116/-13

469.0

478.8

7.3

1.6

0.00

0.4

0.9

833

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-056

116/25

302.4

303.6

1.1

0.7

0.00

0.1

0.6

574

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-057

116/17

339.6

340.6

1.0

0.4

0.00

0.0

0.3

617

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-059

113/05

373.1

375.9

2.3

0.4

0.00

0.2

0.1

699

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-062

106/20

332.9

339.9

6.3

3.1

0.00

0.1

0.4

594

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-065

145/-10

464.2

472.4

6.9

13.6

0.00

1.6

1.4

958

Bermingham Main Vein

Including

468.6

469.1

0.4

128.9

0.01

23.9

17.3

958

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-068

145/03

416.7

420.4

3.1

11.5

0.00

3.0

0.1

823

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-070

140/-15

461.7

471.8

7.2

23.8

0.01

2.1

0.7

971

Bermingham Main Vein

Including

461.7

463.8

1.5

34.9

0.00

1.0

0.0

971

Bermingham Main Vein

Including

469.1

471.8

1.9

53.8

0.01

5.7

1.0

971

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-076

095/20

363.4

364.2

0.4

16.4

0.00

1.1

2.5

722

Bermingham Main Vein

BMUG23-082

110/-08

438.9

457.7

15.6

1.7

0.01

0.6

1.0

1050

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-054

116/-13

383.9

386.7

2.5

5.2

0.00

0.5

0.3

810

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-058

113/14

312.3

315.6

0.0

2.9

0.00

0.1

0.9

630

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-059

113/05

267.4

275.7

7.1

27.2

0.00

0.5

6.5

689

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

Including

271.0

272.9

1.6

89.0

0.01

0.4

25.1

689

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-060

106/-01

279.1

285.4

4.9

14.4

0.00

0.8

0.2

817

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

Including

282.2

285.4

2.5

27.3

0.00

1.2

0.3

817

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-065

145/-10

238.2

241.8

2.6

3.7

0.00

1.0

1.1

889

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-068

145/03

199.4

201.0

1.3

5.4

0.00

0.2

3.0

827

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-068

145/03

221.9

222.3

0.4

9.7

0.01

4.0

7.3

827

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-069

098/03

278.7

295.3

11.3

1.6

0.00

0.2

0.6

689

Bermingham West Dipper Vein

BMUG23-070

140/-15

249.0

252.9

3.0

49.8

0.00

3.1

1.3

906

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-056

116/25

245.1

246.1

0.8

24.0

0.00

2.2

1.5

597

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-062

106/20

351.0

352.2

1.0

7.2

0.00

0.1

0.3

597

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-065

145/-10

450.1

453.9

3.1

17.9

0.00

0.2

0.3

951

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-066

120/-25

300.2

302.6

1.2

1.2

0.00

0.1

0.8

860

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-068

145/03

142.1

157.5

13.2

1.6

0.01

0.2

0.5

827

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-070

140/-15

29.5

31.4

1.5

1.4

0.00

0.2

0.3

873

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-076

095/20

299.1

314.1

7.9

1.4

0.00

0.1

0.3

699

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-082

110/-08

202.4

204.1

1.1

1.7

0.00

0.1

0.1

850

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-084

100/-08

255.8

258.7

1.8

24.4

0.00

2.8

0.4

912

Stockwork Mineralization

Including

255.8

256.5

0.4

95.1

0.01

11.1

1.5

912

Stockwork Mineralization

BMUG23-084

100/-08

280.2

282.2

1.1

8.7

0.00

0.1

1.0

879

Surface Exploration

Bermingham Bear Vein

K-23-0840

261/-63.5

1439.4

1440.5

0.9

90.4

0.02

0.5

0.8

1167

Bermingham Bear Vein

K-23-0841

281/-61

838.4

847.9

7.7

0.1

0.00

0.0

0.1

647

Bermingham Bear Vein

K-23-0843

316/-65

908.8

914.5

4.2

0.0

0.00

0.0

0.1

732

Bermingham Main Vein

K-23-0840

261/-63.5

1135.8

1138.5

2.4

0.1

0.00

0.0

0.1

927

Bermingham Main Vein

K-23-0841

281/-61

680.8

693.6

11.8

0.3

0.00

0.2

0.2

526

Bermingham Ruby Vein

K-23-0840

261/-63.5

1290.6

1292.7

1.5

0.4

0.00

0.1

0.6

1049

Bermingham Ruby Vein

K-23-0841

281/-61

744.9

752.1

5.4

0.6

0.00

0.1

0.2

576

Bermingham Ruby Vein

K-23-0842

315/-60

354.7

361.7

6.0

0.0

0.00

0.0

0.0

246

Bermingham Ruby Vein

K-23-0843

316/-65

714.8

719.2

3.6

0.3

0.00

0.1

0.2

581

Bermingham Ruby Vein

K-23-0844

315/-57

342.6

344.7

1.8

0.1

0.00

0.0

0.2

221

Bermingham Ruby Vein splay

K-23-0840

261/-63.5

1236.9

1239.0

1.5

9.8

0.00

0.0

0.1

1007

Bermingham Ruby Vein splay

K-23-0842

315/-60

393.2

407.4

12.2

3.3

0.00

0.7

1.5

278

Bermingham Ruby Vein splay

K-23-0844

315/-57

374.8

388.4

12.1

5.9

0.00

0.1

1.1

241

Bermingham Ruby Vein splay

Including

385.0

385.8

0.6

108.5

0.01

1.0

16.7

247

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0840

261/-63.5

1741.0

1742.2

1.0

0.1

0.00

0.0

0.2

1396

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0841

281/-61

1205.5

1210.4

4.2

0.0

0.00

0.0

0.0

924

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0842

315/-60

985.6

988.6

2.7

13.2

0.00

0.6

3.3

714

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0843

316/-65

1118.2

1123.4

4.6

29.8

0.00

1.0

5.3

901

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0844

315/-57

935.8

938.6

2.7

0.3

0.00

0.1

0.1

637

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0846

297/62.5

860.7

865.1

3.8

2.7

0.00

0.1

0.2

699

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0847

275/-63.5

989.0

996.6

6.1

41.2

0.01

7.0

2.6

845

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0850

271/-76

1016.7

1024.4

5.7

0.1

0.00

0.0

0.0

949

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0851

280/-58

904.2

908.3

3.6

100.4

0.01

22.8

1.3

712

Bermingham Townsite Vein

Including

904.2

906.7

2.2

164.6

0.01

37.9

2.2

712

Bermingham Townsite Vein

K-23-0853

263/-66.5

1054.6

1060.4

4.4

2.2

0.00

0.2

1.9

925

Bermingham Townsite Vein splay

K-23-0840

261/-63.5

1914.8

1919.2

3.7

0.0

0.00

0.0

0.0

1524

Bermingham Townsite Vein splay

K-23-0842

315/-60

919.1

922.6

3.2

0.4

0.00

0.2

0.2

662

Bermingham Townsite Vein splay

K-23-0846

297/62.5

905.7

907.2

1.3

2.4

0.00

0.2

0.3

737

Bermingham Townsite Vein Splay

K-23-0851

280/-58

1003.5

1004.3

0.7

71.7

0.01

18.3

4.0

784

Hector Calumet Aho Vein

K-23-0854

330/-64

1121.3

1123.4

0.7

17.9

0.00

4.5

2.0

1043

Hector Calumet Chance Vein

K-23-0845

326/-58.5

1443.7

1448.7

4.3

19.9

0.00

2.2

13.0

1277

Hector Calumet Chance Vein

Including

1446.9

1447.6

0.7

75.2

0.01

6.8

18.7

1280

Hector Calumet Chance Vein

K-23-0845

326/-58.5

1490.2

1491.1

0.8

36.3

0.00

1.0

3.9

1316

Hector Calumet Chance Vein

K-23-0849

336/-57

1548.4

1553.0

3.8

3.6

0.01

2.9

0.1

1378

Hector Calumet Chance Vein

K-23-0852

346/-52.5

1605.9

1609.9

3.0

0.0

0.00

0.0

0.0

1378

Hector Calumet Chance Vein

K-23-0854

330/-64

1547.9

1553.3

4.2

0.4

0.00

0.1

0.3

1447
Greens Creek (Alaska)

Zone

Drill Hole Number

Drill Hole Azm/Dip

Sample From (feet)

Sample To (feet)

Est. True Width (feet)

Silver (oz/ton)

Gold (oz/ton)

Zinc (%)

Lead (%)

Depth From Mine Portal (feet)

Underground

200 South

GC6068

239.9/-90

696.0

795.0

81.1

13.2

0.24

7.4

4.5

-2033

200 South

GC6076

238.4/-1

103.5

107.0

3.4

4.7

0.02

7.2

3.7

-1302

200 South

GC6081

245.1/-83.9

597.1

605.5

2.7

9.3

0.02

6.2

3.3

-1908

200 South

GC6081

245.1/-83.9

622.9

624.4

0.5

10.6

0.05

2.2

1.1

-1908

200 South

GC6088

186.3/-81.8

586.6

589.4

1.9

11.0

0.04

2.0

1.5

-1893

200 South

GC6099

63.4/-60.9

168.0

169.0

0.9

3.4

0.05

14.2

9.3

-1464

200 South

GC6120

131.8/-83.5

301.5

306.5

2.5

20.0

0.01

1.9

1.1

-1626

200 South

GC6120

131.8/-83.5

589.4

592.4

2.7

8.6

0.13

0.2

0.1

-1909

200 South

GC6120

131.8/-83.5

638.6

641.6

2.7

12.2

0.05

1.0

0.4

-1956

200 South

GC6126

233/-69.5

808.0

813.0

4.8

7.2

0.14

0.1

0.0

-2059

200 South

GC6131

243.4/77.3

86.7

87.7

0.9

7.1

0.01

5.6

4.0

-1186

200 South

GC6145

247.9/-47

329.9

341.2

4.1

16.1

0.02

3.4

1.6

-1531

200 South

GC6163

218.1/13.9

36.7

63.1

25.5

5.4

0.02

6.7

4.2

-1275

200 South

GC6163

218.1/13.9

40.5

63.1

10.4

5.7

0.02

6.8

4.0

-1279

200 South

GC6177

63.4/84.6

5.4

7.5

1.8

4.8

0.07

3.9

2.5

-1242

200 South

GC6177

63.4/84.6

24.5

36.8

10.6

5.3

0.06

6.3

3.1

-1205

200 South

GC6177

63.4/84.6

71.0

120.0

42.3

4.0

0.06

8.3

4.4

-1174

200 South

GC6188

243.4/-80.9

93.8

99.2

5.4

10.0

0.02

6.3

3.3

-1393

200 South

GC6188

243.4/-80.9

109.8

114.3

4.5

5.0

0.07

4.4

2.2

-1393

200 South

GC6188

243.4/-80.9

109.8

119.0

9.1

6.6

0.05

3.5

1.8

-1409

5250

GC6150

60.8/29.5

1.6

24.8

19.0

20.9

0.08

8.2

2.1

251

5250

GC6150

60.8/29.5

68.3

71.3

2.5

14.4

0.06

11.1

3.2

296

5250

GC6150

60.8/29.5

99.5

104.4

4.0

3.5

0.06

11.8

3.8

321

5250

GC6150

60.8/29.5

107.0

108.0

0.8

5.5

0.06

6.9

2.7

323

5250

GC6150

60.8/29.5

118.1

142.0

19.6

11.5

0.10

20.4

6.1

351

Gallagher

GC6003

63.4/-85.3

111.0

115.0

2.8

14.2

0.18

3.5

1.6

-829

Gallagher

GC6003

63.4/-85.3

450.0

452.0

1.8

20.0

0.08

0.5

0.3

-1171

Gallagher

GC6003

63.4/-85.3

455.0

458.0

2.7

14.5

0.03

0.7

0.3

-1171

Gallagher

GC6017

313.1/-78.5

31.5

32.5

1.0

12.0

0.01

2.2

2.5

-748

Gallagher

GC6017

313.1/-78.5

35.0

37.7

2.7

16.3

0.01

2.7

2.8

-748

Upper Plate

GC6066

86.3/81.3

307.5

309.0

1.4

15.1

0.06

4.1

1.8

153

Upper Plate

GC6066

86.3/81.3

424.3

425.3

0.9

5.2

0.01

8.6

3.8

268

Upper Plate

GC6070

227.9/78

543.5

545.0

1.5

13.0

0.02

8.2

3.2

378

Upper Plate

GC6071

234.3/70

529.0

530.0

0.8

30.4

0.03

9.5

5.4

335

Upper Plate

GC6071

234.3/70

566.9

576.6

8.1

12.7

0.01

6.1

2.8

371

Upper Plate

GC6077

245.7/56.9

620.0

622.5

1.9

21.6

0.01

2.2

1.1

378

Upper Plate

GC6077

245.7/56.9

640.0

641.0

0.8

25.3

0.02

23.6

10.0

378

Upper Plate

GC6082

249.4/44.8

703.2

722.9

16.8

2.7

0.09

5.0

3.0

356

Upper Plate

GC6089

254.4/53.1

641.4

645.6

3.5

32.9

0.02

2.5

1.2

358

Upper Plate

GC6089

254.4/53.1

671.1

674.8

3.3

10.4

0.03

10.3

5.7

382

Upper Plate

GC6093

255.6/65.5

597.5

599.0

1.3

27.1

0.02

13.4

4.8

384

Upper Plate

GC6098

265.3/81.7

506.7

512.0

5.2

38.3

0.05

3.2

1.5

349

Upper Plate

GC6104

263.1/67

541.0

549.5

7.4

51.0

0.03

4.2

2.0

351

Upper Plate

GC6104

263.1/67

577.5

579.6

1.7

26.0

0.01

12.1

7.2

380

Upper Plate

GC6108

257.2/58.5

575.0

577.8

2.3

15.7

0.00

1.0

0.4

354

Upper Plate

GC6108

257.2/58.5

587.0

591.7

3.9

26.8

0.02

3.2

1.7

354

Upper Plate

GC6108

257.2/58.5

622.0

623.5

1.2

19.7

0.01

14.7

5.6

379

Upper Plate

GC6122

281/65.2

584.5

600.0

15.1

14.6

0.01

1.3

0.6

391

Upper Plate

GC6123

291.7/71.4

570.7

571.8

1.1

46.1

0.03

5.5

2.7

391

Upper Plate

GC6129

275.8/66.5

82.0

90.0

7.3

11.7

0.03

3.4

1.8

92

Upper Plate

GC6129

275.8/66.5

245.0

246.3

1.3

13.3

0.03

1.2

0.6

365

Upper Plate

GC6129

275.8/66.5

260.0

283.4

23.1

9.9

0.03

7.8

2.4

251

Upper Plate

GC6134

264.6/21.5

301.3

309.4

7.0

14.7

0.05

5.4

2.9

135

Upper Plate

GC6134

264.6/21.5

316.4

330.8

12.5

9.8

0.03

3.9

2.1

135

Upper Plate

GC6135

1.5/79.5

336.5

340.8

4.3

4.6

0.00

9.2

3.5

265

Upper Plate

GC6135

1.5/79.5

423.7

424.8

1.1

9.3

0.02

4.5

2.1

265

Upper Plate

GC6135

1.5/79.5

480.3

482.2

1.7

17.0

0.01

1.5

0.8

333

Upper Plate

GC6139

347/74.1

513.5

521.0

7.4

16.4

0.00

5.1

2.5

272

Upper Plate

GC6140

231.6/41.8

329.0

330.8

1.1

2.5

0.00

7.7

5.5

227

Upper Plate

GC6148

86.2/53.9

62.6

77.6

7.5

5.4

0.07

5.2

3.0

150

Upper Plate

GC6148

86.2/53.9

149.8

152.0

1.1

64.3

0.11

2.9

1.6

150

Upper Plate

GC6148

86.2/53.9

170.4

180.6

5.1

32.1

0.04

3.6

1.7

176

Upper Plate

GC6148

86.2/53.9

243.8

245.9

1.1

24.5

0.01

9.6

4.2

204

Upper Plate

GC6148

86.2/53.9

270.0

272.5

1.3

15.8

0.01

7.8

1.4

228

Upper Plate

GC6148

86.2/53.9

366.6

368.6

2.0

0.4

0.28

0.2

0.1

304

West

GC6035

53/-16.6

492.8

502.0

8.9

8.3

0.05

5.0

1.8

-635

West

GC6053

71.1/-3.2

605.0

610.0

3.7

7.3

0.17

8.7

3.8

-470

West

GC6060

50.9/-7.6

541.5

549.0

6.5

5.3

0.04

15.7

1.9

-538

West

GC6067

86.1/-16.1

532.5

558.8

21.1

4.4

0.10

25.4

5.2

-587

Surface Exploration

East Exploration

PS0442

91/-90

84.0

104.0

18.5

13.4

0.63

29.6

7.5

1036

East Exploration

PS0442

91/-90

123.5

127.0

3.2

21.5

0.40

9.2

2.4

1013

East Exploration

PS0445

358.7/-79

67.0

104.1

35.0

10.4

0.17

6.9

1.5

1037

East Exploration

PS0446

44.8/-56.6

138.8

143.0

2.5

4.7

0.14

7.8

2.2

1018

East Exploration

PS0446

44.8/-56.6

154.0

157.7

2.3

7.0

0.31

15.9

2.9

1005

East Exploration

PS0447

188.6/-69.3

155.0

165.0

9.2

16.5

0.26

3.3

1.5

985

East Exploration

PS0447

188.6/-69.3

243.0

249.5

6.3

13.5

0.24

10.1

2.8

905

East Exploration

PS0448

146.6/-55.5

132.0

175.0

39.9

7.5

0.24

22.3

4.9

996

East Exploration

PS0450

123.2/-53.1

161.0

168.0

6.9

3.7

0.02

12.9

6.6

912

East Exploration

PS0452

99.9/-77.9

68.0

86.0

13.8

15.9

0.04

4.5

2.0

-859

East Exploration

PS0452

99.9/-77.9

158.0

160.0

0.7

1.7

0.28

0.1

0.0

-859

East Exploration

PS0453

150.1/-66.4

197.0

201.7

3.0

9.5

0.06

3.9

1.6

-859

East Exploration

PS0455

152/-54.3

218.5

228.0

7.5

4.3

0.03

11.3

6.4

921

Upper Plate Exploration

PS0441

171.6/-71.8

292.5

295.0

1.5

5.7

0.01

8.7

3.9

-859

Upper Plate Exploration

PS0443

208.6/-62

336.5

345.7

8.1

7.0

0.03

12.7

4.3

388

Upper Plate Exploration

PS0449

221/-51

386.4

411.2

24.5

10.5

0.02

4.9

2.3

912

Upper Plate Exploration

PS0461

294.5/-48

345.0

351.0

5.7

19.7

0.01

1.0

0.4

419

Upper Plate Exploration

PS0461

294.5/-48

371.0

372.2

1.2

1.0

0.00

10.0

5.6

397



Contact

Anvita M. Patil
Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner
Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.co


