Alaska Energy Metals Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Campaign

VANCOUVER, Nov. 06, 2023 - Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) ("AEMC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has engaged the marketing services of Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard Media"), Virtus Media Group, LLC. dba PB Alerts ("Virtus"), 2686362 Ontario Corp. dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group"), Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy"), Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. dba Edge Investments ("Apollo"), Triple Bull Consulting Inc. ("Triple Bull"), Super Charged Stocks Limited. dba Market Mindset ("Super Charged"), Energy & Gold Publishing Ltd. ("Energy & Gold") and Junior Resource Investing ("JRI"). This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities. Funding for this comprehensive program is coming from the proceeds of the brokered and non-brokered equity financing completed in July and August of this year.



Alaska Energy Metals Corp. President & CEO commented: "We will now launch a comprehensive, wide-reaching marketing and investor relations program. The Company targets critical metals, primarily nickel, needed for a smooth electrical energy expansion. As a new company it is important to get the word out about the potential the Company has to find these metal resources at the Nikolai project."

Gold Standard Media:

The Company has engaged Gold Standard Media to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience. Gold Standard Media is a Texas-based firm headed by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri, and Lior Gantz. In exchange for providing these services, Gold Standard will receive an upfront payment of USD$150,000, which is the equivalent of approximately CAD$207,000. The agreement with Gold Standard Media is for a 90-day term commencing on approximately November 1, 2023 and the Company has the right to cancel the agreement at any time. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Gold Standard Media (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Gold Standard Media as compensation for its marketing services.

Virtus:

The Company has retained Virtus to provide content creation and digital marketing services for an anticipated period of 1.5 months, commencing in November 2023 until December 2023 for a total cost of USD$75,000, which is the equivalent of approximately CAD$102,000, which shall be paid upfront. The services rendered by Virtus will include Reddit distributions, featured editorials, influencer videos, social media posts and live Discord community events, industry deep dives, and educational posts. Virtus is a Chicago, Illinois based company that is owned by CEO Austin Wynn. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Virtus (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Virtus as compensation for its marketing services.

CanaCom Group:

The Company signed an agreement with CanaCom Group, pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of CAD$100,000 plus HST to be paid in two installments. The CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Steve Hyland. The CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. To the best of the Company's knowledge, the CanaCom Group currently holds approximately 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The CanaCom Group operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company.

Apollo:

The Company has engaged Apollo to provide investor communications services including email list building and management, live events, content creation, and forum and chatroom content creation for initial term of six months with the possibility to renew for additional one-month intervals on the same terms as the initial term. The initial term of Apollo's engagement will commence in approximately November and will run until approximately April, 2024. Apollo is a British Columbia based company and is headed by Kevan Matheson, Chase Kazakoff and Jazz Chodak. Consideration payable to Apollo is a total of CAD$69,600 plus GST, for the initial six-month term, which will be paid in two installments. To the best of the Company's knowledge Apollo does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Apollo operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company.

Senergy:

The Company has engaged Senergy to provide digital media and capital markets communications services to the Company. Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with online communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its projects. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy a total of CAD$50,000 plus GST for a one-month period. The fees to Senergy were paid upfront. Senergy is a British Columbia based Company headed by Aleem Fidai. Senergy's engagement may be cancelled by the Company with two days' written notice. To the best of the Company's knowledge Senergy does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Senergy operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company.

Triple Bull:

The Company has engaged Triple Bull to provide investor communications services to the Company in exchange for an aggregate amount of CAD$50,000 plus GST, which shall be payable in two installments. The services will include analytics and web traffic tracking set up, market research and persona development, content creation and publishing, digital marketing campaign set up and management, weekly analytics reports and other related investor communication services. Triple Bull may conduct certain of these services on social media platforms. The term of Triple Bulls' engagement is for a period of three months. Triple Bull is a British Columbia company owned by Lisa McClain. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Triple Bull (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Triple Bull as compensation for its marketing services.

Super Charged:

The Company has retained Super charged to provide certain marketing services, including video interviews, editorial analysis ands blog posts. Super Charged's engagement will commence in approximately November 2023 and shall run for a six-month term. As compensation for the engagement, the Company will Super Charged a fee of CAD$30,000 plus GST in two installments. Super Charged is a British Columbia based firm headed by Andrew O'Donnell. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Super Charged (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Super Charged as compensation for its marketing services.

Energy & Gold:

The Company has retained Energy & Gold to provide promotional services to the Company for a twelve-month term, including CEO interviews, social media posts, feature articles, news release coverage, and website sponsorship on Energy & Gold's website. The Company paid Energy and Gold an upfront cash fee of USD$25,000, which is the equivalent of approximately CAD$34,250. Energy & Gold is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia and provides online publications for mineral resources companies. Energy and Gold is wholly-owned by Scott Armstrong. Energy & Gold (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Energy & Gold as compensation for its promotional services.

Commodity Partners:

The Company has previously retained Commodity Partners under a Financial Advisory contract. However, after the contract was signed, Commodity Partners also began providing some services which qualify as Investor Relations services. Such services include making phone calls to introduce potential investors to the Company, phone calls to existing investors to provide activity updates, and participating at investment conferences. Commodity Partners indicates that it owns 407,110 shares of AEMC. Commodity Partners is paid CAD$9,000 per month plus GST and was granted 300,000 stock options upon executing the contract. While there is an expansion of services being provided by Commodity Partners, there is no change to the compensation.

JRI:

The Company has retained JRI to provide video interviews with distribution to internal investor lists, and other marketing activities. JRI may make editorial comment on the Company. The term of the agreement will end when three interviews have been done, which will likely occur within six months from November of this year. As compensation for the engagement, the Company will pay CAD$5,000 plus GST in three installments after each interview is published. JRI is a Saskatchewan Company headed by Matthew Mickleborough. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, JRI (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to JRI as compensation for its marketing services.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corp. is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

