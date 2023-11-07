Landore Resources Limited Board Appointment And Grant Of Options

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 - Landore Resources Ltd. (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or the "Company") announces that Mr Larry Strauss, B.Sc. Geology; M.A. Energy and Mineral Resources, has been appointed to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr Strauss, based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, is a highly credentialled individual, with over 30 years' experience as a Mining Equities Analyst and in various Corporate Development roles. He also brings board experience, having previously served as a director of Galway Resources Ltd., Galway Gold Inc. and Galway Metals Inc.

Claude Lemasson, Chief Executive Officer of Landore Resources, today commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Larry to the Board and look forward to benefitting from the vast experience and knowledge that he brings to Landore Resources. As part of the TSX Venture Exchange's ("TSX-V") conditional listing approval for Landore Resources, a Canadian based, independent director was required to be appointed and we are pleased to announce that we have now met this requirement. We are currently progressing satisfaction of the remaining conditions in order to become listed on the TSX-V, alongside our existing quotation on AIM, and will provide further updates in due course."

AIM Rules for Companies: Schedule Two Paragraph (g) Disclosures

As required pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company confirms that Lawrence Jay Strauss, aged 62, is, save for Landore Resources, currently a director/partner, or has been a director/partner in the past five years, of the following companies/partnerships:

Current Directorships/Partnerships Past Directorships/Partnerships (held in last five years) None Montauk Metals Inc. (formerly Galway Gold Inc.)

Galway Metals Inc.

As part of his appointment, Mr Strauss has today been granted options over 300,000 ordinary shares of nil par value each in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of 7.60 pence each, exercisable for a period of four years from 7 November 2023 subject to certain vesting conditions.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Ltd. is an exploration/development company that seeks to grow shareholder value through the advanced exploration and development of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada. The Company is primarily focused on the development of its 100% owned BAM Gold Project, located on its Junior Lake Property in Northwestern Ontario.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

PDMR Notification Form:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Larry Strauss 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Landore Resources Ltd. b) LEI 21380019CJ5T1PNY3Q69 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of nil par value each in the share capital of Landore Resources Ltd.

Identification code GG00BMX4VR69 b) Nature of the Transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of nil par value each in the share capital of Landore Resources Ltd. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 7.60p 300,000 d) Aggregated information N/a (single transaction)

Aggregated volume Price

e) Date of the transaction 7 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

