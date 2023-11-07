Probe Gold Commences Environmental Permitting for Novador Project: Files Initial Project Description 

Highlights:



Probe Gold has officially submitted the Initial Project Description for the Novador project to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC").

This marks the initial phase of the Impact Assessment ("IA") Process. In accordance with Canadian laws, approval of the assessment is a prerequisite for advancing a mining project to the construction and production stages.

The purpose of the IA is to thoroughly examine the changes, both negative and positive, to the environment, health, social, and economic conditions associated with the Novador project.

As part of this comprehensive process, the IAAC will actively engage and consult with Indigenous groups, as well with a wide range of stakeholders. This includes host communities, non-governmental organizations, and other relevant parties.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe Gold, states, "The submission of the Initial Project Description represents a major milestone for the Novador project, and we are very pleased to start the clock on the environmental permitting. Canada's rigorous regulatory framework enables the construction and operation of mines adhering to the world's most stringent environmental and social standards and we are proud to be part of this process. We are now in a position to engage stakeholders for their input, ensuring that any future operations are in line with environmental and social expectations. We look forward to working closely with our stakeholders and government regulators as we navigate through the environmental permitting process."

Yves Dessureault, COO of Probe Gold, states, "The commencement of the environmental permitting process is the culmination of our team's diligent work over the past few years. This preparation included the completion of environmental baseline studies, which have notably considered the physical environment and biodiversity around the mine site across various seasons. We have also engaged in information and consultation activities with Indigenous groups and local communities to identify key priorities and have established essential working relationships with the federal government and community stakeholders."

At the federal level, the commencement of the "Planning Phase" is marked by the submission of the Initial Project Description. During this phase, the IAAC will contact the Indigenous groups to inform them that a potential project is being contemplated that may affect their rights or interests, and to invite them to participate in the planning phase. The IAAC will also engage and consult the public and other participants on the Initial Project Description to identify key issues of concern. The Planning Phase is anticipated to last for 180 days and will culminate in the formulation of a tailored impact statement guidelines for Probe Gold project outlining the information and studies required in the IA.

Probe Gold will work closely with the IAAC throughout the environmental assessment process to ensure the responsible execution of the Novador project. Indigenous groups and other stakeholders will play an important role in the development of the project, as their collaboration throughout the development of the project is essential.

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality gold projects, notably its 100% owned flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec. Probe Gold controls a large land package of approximately 1,600-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.