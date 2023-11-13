Lithium Ionic to Present at Several Upcoming Conferences, Including the Goldman Sachs Global Metals and Mining Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company"), a lithium exploration and development company focused on becoming Brazil's next significant lithium producer, announces its participation in several institutional and retail investor conferences in the coming weeks.



Goldman Sachs Global Metals and Mining Conference

The Company has been invited to attend and present at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals and Mining Conference, being held on November 15-16, 2023, in New York. In addition to a full day of institutional investor meetings, CEO and Director, Blake Hylands, will be participating in a lithium panel taking place on November 15. Learn more about this conference here: https://events.gs.com/2023/gmmc/pco

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Opportunities Virtual Conference

The Company is pleased to take part in the Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Opportunities Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th. Individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to tune in to a live presentation by CEO, Blake Hylands, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10:30am EST. This will be an interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website at www.lithiumionic.com after the event for those who are unable to attend live. Investors will also have the opportunity to schedule 1-on-1 meetings with management at select times during the day. To register for the conference and watch the presentation, visit the following link: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/global-smid-cap-opportunities-virtual-investor-conference

121 Mining Investment London

On November 20-21, 2023, the Company will be participating in London's largest dedicated mining investment event. In addition to two full days of meetings with individual and institutional investors, as well as Family Offices, Lithium Ionic's CEO, Blake Hylands, will be taking part in a Lithium Outlook panel discussion on Tuesday, November 21, at 2:30pm GMT. Learn more about this event here: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/

Lithium Ionic looks forward to sharing its story with new potential investors and existing shareholders at these upcoming events.

Corporate highlights:

Assets located in Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

~14,182 ha land package in Minas Gerais, Brazil; the country's most favourable mining jurisdiction, where +300 mines currently operate. The state of Minas Gerais is known for its highly efficient and expeditious permitting process.

Flagship Bandeira Project located within 500m of CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine and <4km from Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo lithium mine. Regional proof-of-concept greatly reduces CAPEX and OPEX risk.

Measured & Indicated: 16.69Mt at 1.41% Li2O (~582kt LCE)

Inferred: 16.21Mt at 1.34% Li2O (~538kt LCE) From June to October 2023, Bandeira showcased a near-doubling of the MRE, which formed the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

Recent PEA Highlights Robust Economics and Solid Foundation for Growth

A PEA for the Bandeira MRE (M&I: 13.72Mt grading 1.40% Li2O + Inferred: 15.79Mt grading 1.34% Li2O) supported a long-life (20-year) and low-cost spodumene concentrate mining project with a post-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of US$1.6 billion (~C$2.2 billion) and an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 121% (see press release dated October 19, 2023).

Over 80 years of cumulative experience in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in Brazil; complemented by a strong technical and capital markets team based in Toronto, Canada.

The transition to green energy has made lithium one of the most sought-after metals. According to Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, demand for lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is set to increase to 2.4Mt in 2030, compared to around 600,000t in 2022, which is expected to lead to a growing supply-demand gap.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are "qualified persons" as defined in NI 43-101.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

