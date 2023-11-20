Homerun Resources Inc. Invited to Participate in the First Companhia Bahiana De Pesquisa Mineral Mining & Sustainability Forum in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Vancouver, November 20, 2023 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brian Leeners, CEO has been invited to attend and participate at the inaugural Mining and Sustainability Forum in Salvador, Brazil on November 23rd, hosted by Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), the mineral research and development company of the State of Bahia, Brazil.

CBPM MINING & SUSTAINABILITY FORUM

The event will bring together political authorities, government secretaries, representatives of mining companies in Bahia State, and industry leaders. The topics addressed in the roundtables have relevance at both the state, national and international levels. They are: "Strategic Minerals for the Energy Transition", "Public Policies and Regulation", "Good Practices in the Production of Strategic Minerals with Social Responsibility", "Challenges and Opportunities for a Sustainable Energy Transition" and "Presentation of Mineral Opportunities in Bahia".

CEO Brian Leeners stated, "As an international CEO, it is both an honour and a privilege to be invited by our partners at CBPM to present and participate in this prestigious inaugural event. The general focus on 'Mining and Sustainability' underscores our collective commitment toward responsible practices in an era where the extraction and processing of strategic minerals plays such a pivotal role in the global energy transition. Working within the specific roundtable on 'Strategic Minerals for the Energy Transition', perfectly fits our business focus and we look forward to engaging in insightful discussions, fostering meaningful connections, and collectively charting a course that not only benefits our respective industries but also leaves a lasting positive impact on the communities and environment we serve. Let this event be a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision for a sustainable future for mining in the State of Bahia."

ABOUT CBPM

Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) is the mineral research and development company of the State of Bahia, Brazil. Its activities are centered on expanding and improving geological knowledge of the Bahian territory, by identifying and researching its mineral resources and promoting their use by attracting private initiatives to this end. Founded on Dec. 18, 1972, CBPM is recognized as one of the most dynamic companies in mineral research in Brazil. The collection of geological data and information, generated and disseminated by it has contributed to making the State of Bahia one of the best-studied and geologically known Brazilian states, highlighting the great diversity of its geological environments and mineral deposits. CBPM's stated mission is to promote the development of the mineral sector in the state of Bahia with technical, economic and social efficiency, in harmony with the preservation of the environment.

ABOUT HOMERUN RESOURCES

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries. Learn more at https://homerunresources.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188022