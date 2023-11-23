Atomic Minerals Concludes Debt Settlement Transaction

VANCOUVER, November 23, 2023 - Atomic Minerals Corp. ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSXV:ATOM) Further to its news release on November 20, 2023, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for a debt settlement agreement with an arm's length third party.

The Company has allotted and issued an aggregate of 579,710 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.08625 per Share, to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$50,000 (the "Transaction").

The Company resolved to extinguish the outstanding indebtedness with Shares and preserve its cash for operations. All Shares issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring on March 24, 2024.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, with current assets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and the Four Corners region of the southwest United States. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

