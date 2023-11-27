Snowline Gold Receives the Robert E. Leckie Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship

VANCOUVER, November 27, 2023 - Snowline Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is honoured to announce its receipt of the 2023 Robert E. Leckie Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship from the Government of Yukon.

"I would like to thank the awards committee and to thank and congratulate Snowline's entire team-including our industry and First Nations partners-on this recognition of our ongoing efforts towards environmental stewardship and ultimately of the culture of integrity, accountability and respect that our team works so hard to instill," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "There is an irony underlying many mineral explorers working in the Yukon. Although we work in a development-focused industry, we are driven by a passion for the natural world, a passion that gets us out on the land and away from more conventional office-based work. As a company, we recognize the intrinsic value of a strong natural environment and the Yukon's wild spaces. We also recognize the importance and necessity of metals to modern society. Thus, we seek to find a balance, striving to lay the foundation for a strong local economy that can support healthy communities and high quality of life while ensuring the Yukon's vast wilderness can be enjoyed and relied upon for generations to come."

John Streicker, the Yukon's Minister of Energy, Mines & Resources, stated: "Our government is committed to supporting sustainable, responsible mining and mineral exploration across the Yukon. Congratulations to Snowline Gold Corp. for winning this year's Leckie Award, an honour that recognizes their values and commitment. The company's work near Mayo is an example of how exploration can be done in a way that promotes environmental stewardship and meaningful collaboration with First Nations partners."

The awards committee recognised various efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Company, including progressive reclamation of its surface disturbances, drill pad site optimization to minimize clearing, clean-up of a long-abandoned third-party exploration camp on its claims, and several projects launched in collaboration with Yukon Seed and Restoration (YSR), a First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun majority-owned environmental business. The projects with YSR include pre-disturbance botanical inventories for multiple work sites, local collection of native seed banks for future reclamation of surface disturbances, and the establishment of trial reclamation plots to assess the on-site effectiveness of various applications of these local seeds for rapid and effective revegetation.

In addition, Snowline's main exploration camp is primarily powered by a 27.5 kW solar array, providing clean, on-site energy production that replaces and offsets carbon emissions that would otherwise come from hydrocarbons. The solar array and associated equipment are leased from the First Nations owned Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation and are installed and maintained by the Yukon renewable energy company Solvest. Snowline has also initiated key environmental baseline studies, including water quality, hydrology, and wildlife surveying at and near its Rogue Project's Valley discovery from a very early stage in the exploration process.

Figure 1 - Reclamation of an abandoned third-party exploration camp on Snowline's mineral tenure. Top: Site during cleanup - deconstructing a tent platform. Middle: Site following cleanup, before burning of combustible materials. Bottom: Metals and other non-combustible debris were slung by helicopter from site for disposal at proper facilities.

Figure 2 - Solar power facility at Snowline's "Forks" Camp. The 27.5 kW facility provides most of the electrical power used by the camp during the exploration season, including power to several core cutting saws. The equipment is under lease from the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation under a 5-year partnership to provide renewable energy to the Company.

The Leckie Award is presented in up to three categories each year, with recognition for socially responsible practices, environmental stewardship, and innovation in mining in Canada's Yukon Territory. The awards committee comprises representatives from the Council of Yukon First Nations, the Yukon Chamber of Mines, the Klondike Placer Miner's Association, and the Government of Yukon. The award was presented on November 20 at the Yukon Geoscience convention in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Figure 3 - Representatives from Snowline at the 2023 Yukon Geoscience awards banquet on November 20, 2023, in Whitehorse, Yukon. From left to right: Sergio Gamonal (Chief Geologist), Dr. Craig Hart (Chair & Independent Director), Dr. Gregor Hahn (Geologist), Dr. Nicolas Piette-Lauziere (Geologist), Scott Berdahl (CEO & Director), Thomas Branson (VP Exploration), Zoe Goodyear (Database Manager) & Sarah Weber (Independent Director).

Robert "Bob" E. Leckie (1957-1999) was a geographer and mining inspector who moved north from Alberta to serve in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District from 1987 through 1999. His legacy stems from a passion for innovation, collaboration between governments and industry, and the development of progressive land use practices for mining and reclamation.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >333,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >94,000 ha Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross's Fort Knox Mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

