Hanna Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 - Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $250,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 25,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.01 per Unit.



Each Unit shall consist of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Corporation and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

The non-brokered private placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. The securities being issued in the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital.

