Standard Lithium to Participate in December Investor Conferences

Event: Deustche Bank 8th Annual Virtual Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference Date: December 6, 2023 Panel: US Based Lithium Supply, featuring Robert Mintak, CEO and Director of Standard Lithium, 7:45am - 8:15am PT Event: Bank of America Securities Virtual 2023 Lithium and Battery Storage Conference Date: December 7, 2023 Panel: Company Presentation, featuring Robert Mintak, CEO and Director of Standard Lithium, 7:45am - 8:30am PT

Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their Deutsche Bank or Bank of America representative or Standard Lithium Investor Relations at investors@standardlithium.com.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. The Company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully-integrated Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and purification process. The Company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine processing industry. The Company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in East Texas and began an extensive brine leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the Company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the symbol "SLI"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

