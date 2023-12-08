Mako Mining Is on Track for Record Gold Sales in Q4 2023 With Significantly Improved Balance Sheet

VANCOUVER, December 8, 2023 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV:MKO);(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update:

After the Company resumed its original processing plan (see Press Release dated Oct 11th, 2023), Mako has recorded outstanding production results. Since the beginning of Q4 2023, Mako has sold in excess of 10K Oz. of Au, which includes 7,964 Oz. of Au recovered in October and November and the 2,234 Oz. of Au delivered but not sold in Q3 2023 (see Press Release dated November 14th, 2023).

Mill head grades have been exceptionally high during the quarter averaging 8.41 g/t Au at 86.6% recoveries. December is continuing this trend which will lead to a record quarter in both gold ounces recovered and gold ounces sold. A comprehensive quarterly production update will be released later in January 2024.

Since the beginning of Q4 2023, the Company has repaid US$1.6M to Sailfish and US$3.0M1 to Wexford, while reducing its accounts payable by approximately US$4.0M and increasing its cash balance by over US$1.0M, while funding an aggressive exploration program. The Company expects to fully repay the remaining US$1.86M of principal owed to Wexford by year end. In addition, the Company has repurchased 242.6K shares of stock at an average price of C$2.06 since the announcement of the NCIB program in November (see Press Release dated November 2nd, 2023).

1 Payments made Wexford on Nov 21st (U$S 1.0M), Nov 30th (US$1.0M) and Dec 4th (US$1.0M) of 2023.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako states that "the amount of cash flow coming from the mine in just the first two months of the quarter is extraordinary. The Company is on track for record gold sales and gold ounces recovered, which has significantly strengthened its balance sheet. This is setting up the Company to invest in a very large internally funded exploration program for 2024 while returning a significant amount of capital to shareholders."

John Rust, a metallurgical engineer, and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Rust is a senior metallurgist and a consultant to the Company.

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

