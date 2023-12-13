CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors Effective January 1, 2024

VANCOUVER, December 13, 2023 - CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erez Ichilov to its Board of Directors (the "Board") effective January 1, 2024. Mr. John Conlon will resign as non-executive director on the same date but will remain as an advisor to the Board.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: "We are delighted to welcome Erez Ichilov to our Board. The appointment of someone with his exemplary background and success is testimony to the continued validation of CoTec's strategy and recognition of its achievements to date by industry leaders and their confidence in our ability to succeed in our mission."

"The Board also wants to express its gratitude to John Conlon for his many years of involvement in the Company and the supportive role that he played in the transformation of the Company to where CoTec is today. We also thank him for his willingness to continue his support for the Company through his new role as an advisor to the Board."

Mr. Ichilov is a seasoned mining and metals executive, director, advisor and investor, with a legal and financial background (LLB, MBA), focused mainly on responsible mining of Battery Materials and other Critical Minerals and sustainable exploration, mining and processing technologies enabling the transition to renewable energy sources and electric transportation on route to global Carbon neutrality.

Since 2012, Mr. Ichilov has served as a Managing Director at Traxys Projects LP, the investments and projects arm of the Traxys Group, a well-established global physical trading house with an annual turnover of ~US $10 billion and approximately 500 employees, where he drove the direct and pooled investments Traxys made into Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV:NOU.V), Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY:NYSE), Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) and Nemaska Lithium (exchanged in 2022 for Livent Corp. (LTHM:NYSE) shares), into a private Manganese company is South Africa, and more.

Previously Mr. Ichilov was the Deputy CEO - Corporate Development of the Ferro-Nickel miner and producer Cunico Resources N.V (2008-2012), then an important producer of refined ferronickel in its two plants and integrated mines in Kosovo and North Macedonia.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

