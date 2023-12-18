Regency Silver Announces Private Placement of up to CAD $800,000

VANCOUVER, December 18, 2023 - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to regulatory approval, a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units a price of $0.20 per share for proceeds of CAD$800,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Closing of the private placement is anticipated to take place on or before December 22, 2023.

There will be finders fees payable in cash or securities, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange. Finder's fees will be equal to 8% of the proceeds raised by the finder.

All common shares issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds will be used for exploration and development of the Company's properties, acquisition of additional properties and general working capital.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chairman stated, "We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support of the Company."

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to widen at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

