Benton's Great Burnt Returns Further High-Grade Intercepts Including 5.03% Cu Over 22.59m in Hole 23-15

Thunder Bay, January 16, 2024 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") announces further excellent assay results from its recently completed drilling at the Great Burnt Copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland. The Company's latest three drill holes continue to confirm that the deposit can deliver high grades over substantial widths within the known historical resource. GB-23-15 and 16 were drilled in a gap within the lower central portion of the known resource area. The two holes were drilled to test between historical holes GB-83 and GB-84 where the highest result returned 7.03% copper over 0.31m and 2.71% over 0.81m (GB-83) and 1.02% copper over 4.12m (GB-84).

Both GB-23-15 and 16 confirm that the high-grade core is continuous through the centre of the resource with the following intersections:

Hole GB-23-15 cut 5.03% copper over 22.59m including 8.79% over 6.03m;

Hole GB-23-16 cut 5.80% copper over 13.67m including 13.58% copper over 5.35m.

In addition, GB-23-17 was drilled approximately 50m north of GB-23-15 and intersected moderate grade over three smaller sections. GB-23-18 was up dip on the same section as GB-23-17 and intersected thicker visual copper-rich massive sulphides with assays pending. Please see longitudinal section (Figure 1) Table 1 below. This table includes the most recent assays discussed above and the list of holes for which assays are pending. For previously reported results please visit the Company website at www.bentonresources.ca where all previous press releases are available.

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/194376_b103b1b374777ae0_002full.jpg

Table 1

DDH # Location From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) GB-23-15 Main Deposit 129.03 151.62 22.59 5.03 2.03 0.03 0.26 0.02 incl 131.03 137.06 6.03 8.79 3.64 0.04 0.51 0.03 incl 134.25 137.06 2.81 15.39 6.70 0.05 0.98 0.05 incl 136.00 136.50 0.50 20.00 8.50 0.05 1.43 0.07 GB-23-16 Main Deposit 141.36 155.03 13.67 5.80 2.47 0.02 0.23 0.03 incl 147.68 153.03 5.35 13.58 6.05 0.05 0.56 0.08 incl 148.80 151.80 3.00 16.13 7.40 0.04 0.72 0.09 incl 148.80 149.80 1.00 20.60 8.90 0.05 1.00 0.11 GB-23-17 Main Deposit 174.31 179.24 4.93 0.91 0.84 0.01 0.33 0.02 incl 174.31 178.24 3.93 1.13 1.05 0.01 0.40 0.03 incl 177.22 178.24 1.02 4.06 3.85 0.04 1.47 0.10 and 103.99 106.34 2.35 0.66 1.20 0.01 0.03 0.02 incl 104.99 105.34 0.35 3.50 7.20 0.02 0.10 0.01 GB-23-18 Main Deposit 150.95 155.33 4.38 and 155.33 158.12 2.79 GB-23-19 Main Deposit 168.09 168.45 0.36 and 172.54 173.11 0.57 GB-23-20 Main Deposit 101.02 103.56 2.54 and 142.88 144.89 2.01 and 144.89 146.74 1.85 GB-23-21 Main Deposit

85.43 87.12 1.69 and 88.03 91.58 3.55 and 92.42 102.48 10.06 and 104.20 107.66 3.46 GB-23-22 Main Deposit

85.67 89.13 3.46 and 92.94 96.16 3.22 and 102.33 102.92 0.59

Note: Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be approximately 95% of true width for holes GB-23-11, 12, 13, 14, 22 and approximately 70% of true width for all remaining holes.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 35-element package utilizing a 200mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200g to 2.00g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

