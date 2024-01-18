E3 Lithium to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Highlights:

E3 Lithium is presenting at TD's 2024 Annual Global Mining Conference taking place January 23 to 25, 2024

Investors are invited to visit E3 Lithium in Vancouver February 2 and 3 and join us for our presentation at the World Outlook Financial Conference

E3 Lithium's geosciences team is chairing a session at the Energy and Emerging Technology in Geoscience Symposium in Calgary on February 7

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, is pleased to share its upcoming schedule for investor relations and technical presentations in January and February.

TD 2024 15th Annual Global Mining Conference

Dates: January 23-25, 2024

Location: TD Tower, Toronto

Details: E3 Lithium will be attending TD's Global Mining Conference from January 23 to 25, with a presentation from Chris Doornbos, President and CEO, on Thursday, January 25 at 2:05 p.m. EST/12:05 p.m. MST. This conference is in-person only.

World Outlook Financial Conference

Dates: February 2-3, 2024

Location: The Westin Bayshore Vancouver Hotel, Vancouver

Details: E3 Lithium will be at the World Outlook Financial Conference on February 2 and 3. Investors are invited to connect with the E3 Lithium team at our booth and hear directly from Chris Doornbos at his presentation on Saturday, February 3 at 10:45 a.m. PST/11:45 a.m. MST. This conference is in-person only but will be recorded and streamed online afterwards. Please click here for more information on how to participate.

Energy and Emerging Technology in Geoscience Symposium (EETiG) 2024

Dates: February 7-8, 2024

Location: ConocoPhillips Auditorium, Calgary

Details: E3 Lithium's geosciences team will be chairing a session titled Deepening our Geologic Understanding at EETiG's upcoming Adventures in Pore Space: Shared Reservoirs in New Energy conference on Wednesday, February 7 at 9 a.m. MST/11 a.m. EST. This conference is in-person only.

E3 Lithium also looks forward to attending PDAC from March 3 to 6 in Toronto, including hosting a booth and delivering a presentation. The Company will release more details about its PDAC participation closer to the conference.

Subject to regulatory approval, effective January 15, 2024, E3 Lithium has engaged Oakstrom Advisors (Oakstrom) to provide strategic investor relations services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Oakstrom will assist with strategic investor relations counsel and expanding awareness of E3 Lithium's business within the investor community. The agreement is for an initial term of six months and may be terminated by either party with 60 days' notice.

Under the agreement, Oakstrom will receive compensation of CAD$8,000 per month for the term of the agreement, the first two months of which will be prepaid as a retainer (valued at CAD$16,000). There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Oakstrom will not receive shares or options as compensation. Oakstrom and E3 Lithium are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Oakstrom nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

E3 Lithium's engagement with Meadowbank Strategic Partners is complete effective February 15, 2024. We would like to thank Meadowbank for their strong work on behalf of the Company.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

