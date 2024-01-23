Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 723173#. The recording will be available through May 22, 2024.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

