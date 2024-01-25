Menü Artikel
Orla Mining Provides an Update on Infill Drilling at Camino Rojo Sulphides Deposit with Multiple Highly Positive Drill Intersections

3.41 g/t Au over 36m, incl. 29.2 g/t Au over 3.0 m,
2.94 g/t Au over 66.5 m, incl. 4.98 g/t Au over 16.5 m,
2.44 g/t Au over 49.5 m, incl. 4.59 g/t Au over 21.0 m, and
2.22 g/t Au over 96.5 m, incl. 3.24 g/t Au over 33.9 m

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2024 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the Camino Rojo Sulphides in the second half of 2023.

2023 Exploration Highlights: Camino Rojo Sulphides (Mexico)

In 2023, Orla undertook a 37,677-metre drill program, strategically focusing on infilling higher-grade parts of the Camino Rojo Sulphides deposit to support a potential underground Mineral Resource estimate. The primary objective was to enhance the understanding of geological controls of the deposit while extending selected drill holes to explore for sulphide mineralization beyond the current open pit Mineral Resource boundaries, referred to as the "Camino Rojo Extension." Orla previously presented results from 15 of 56 drill holes in the 2023 Sulphide drill program (June 22, 2023) and this news release presents results from an additional 23 drill holes. Results from the remaining 18 drill holes will be shared in the coming weeks.

Overall, infill drilling of the Camino Rojo Sulphides has consistently yielded long intercepts (>30 metres down holes) of greater than 2.0 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au). These significant drill results align with previous work, reinforcing the potential for an underground mining scenario. Recent drilling has returned notable high-grade intercepts exceeding 10 g/t Au over core lengths ranging from 0.7 metres to 3.0 metres. These high-grade intersections are part of wider intervals of greater than 2.0 g/t Au over tens of metres. The presence of high-grade gold results highlights the opportunity to enhance value through the potential implementation of more selective and targeted underground mining techniques.

"New drill results at Camino Rojo are revealing more about controls on mineralization and hinting at potential for significant expansion below the current Mineral Resource in the Camino Rojo Extension. This data is crucial for our upcoming underground resource estimation, enhancing our understanding of this important part of our growth pipeline."

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Drill result highlights include:

Camino Rojo Sulphides

Hole CRSX23-17

incl.

2.54 g/t Au over 68.5m

13.1 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Hole CRSX23-19C:

incl.

and incl.

and incl.

2.08 g/t Au over 124.5 m

2.46 g/t Au over 60.0 m, and incl. 11.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m

11.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m

3.11 g/t Au over 20.5 m

Hole CRSX23-20B:

2.22 g/t Au over 96.5 m incl. 3.24 g/t Au over 33.9 m incl. 12.8 g/t Au over 1.2 m and incl. 17.5 g/t over 1.6 m

Hole CRSX23-20F:

2.36 g/t Au over 65.4 m, incl. 2.77 g/t Au over 13.5 m, 2.86 g/t Au over 36.5 m and incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Hole CRSX23-21A:

2.44 g/t Au over 49.5 m, incl. 4.59 g/t Au over 21.0 m, incl. 17.1 g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 18.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Hole CRSX23-23A:

3.41 g/t Au over 36m, incl. 5.94 g/t Au over 18.0m, and incl. 29.2 g/t Au over 3.0 m

Hole CRSX23-24A:

2.94 g/t Au over 66.5 m, incl. 4.98 g/t Au over 16.5 m incl. 21.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 13.9 g/t Au over 1.5 m

See the appendix of this news release for full drill results.

This most recent drilling campaign, part of Orla south-oriented drill hole programs, has continued to reduce overall drillhole spacing to approximately 25-30 metres within part of the Camino Rojo Sulphides. (Historical north-oriented drill holes had approximately 50-metre spacing). The 2023 drilling efforts consistently intercepted extensive zones (>30 metres down-hole drill length) of higher-grade gold mineralization (>2 g/t Au), often including zones of >3 g/t Au over tens of metres, with more narrow intervals of 0.7-3.0 metres of >10g/t. Assay results from 19 of the 23 drillholes reported in this news release have returned 27 significant mineralized drill intercepts with a grade-by-thickness factor greater than 50 g/t Au by metre (g/t * m), including 11 intercepts with grade-by-thickness factor greater than 100 g/t Au by metre. The newly acquired drill data significantly improves our understanding of the location and continuity of structures controlling higher grade gold mineralization, providing more precise insights compared to what was achievable with historical drilling results. Full drill results are available in the Appendix to this news release and are available at www.orlamining.com.

All metres reported above are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 60-98% of the reported interval for all composites >5 grade-by-thickness factor (Au g/t*m). See Table 1 in the Appendix to this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A standard sampling length of 1.5m is used with a minimum of 0.5m when required based on geologic contacts. All drill core is HQ diameter. The reported composites were not subject to "capping" however a preliminary analysis suggests that only 4 out of 4,111 samples from the reported holes exceeded the potential capping level of 27.0 g/t. These samples averaged 43.6 g/t gold (max. 69.1 g/t). Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive waste.

2024 Plans: Camino Rojo Sulphides (Mexico)

The final assay results from the 2023 Sulphide Infill and Extension drilling programs, comprising 18 drill holes, are anticipated to be released in the coming weeks. The successful completion of the 2023 Sulphide infill drill program marks a significant milestone. Looking ahead to 2024, the Company remains committed to near-mine exploration, now shifting its primary focus towards evaluating the extensive potential of the open Camino Rojo deposit, extending into the promising Camino Rojo Extension beneath the current Sulphide mineral resource. To achieve this objective, Orla plans to execute an aggressive 30,000-metre drill program in 2024. Building upon insights gained from the 2023 drilling efforts and historical work, this program aims to further investigate the exciting potential beneath the existing mineral resource.

Additional 2023 Results and 2024 Camino Rojo Sulphide Extension Drill Program

Figure 1: Plan View Showing Location of Reported Drill Holes

Figure 2: Camino Rojo Long Section Drill Intersection Highlights

Figure 3: Camino Rojo Cross Section Drill Intersection Highlights for Fence CRSX23-19

Figure 4: Camino Rojo Cross Section Drill Intersection Highlights for Fence CRSX23-20

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2022 and 2023 drilling programs at the Camino Rojo property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control - 2023 Drill Program

All gold results at Camino Rojo were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, copper, lead and zinc using a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61) method at ALS Laboratories in Canada. If samples were returned with gold values in excess of 10 ppm or base metal values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with gold (Au-GRA21) by fire assay and gravimetric finish or base metal by (OG62) four acid overlimit methods. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Minerals and ALS Laboratories are independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Camino Rojo.

For additional information on the Company's previously reported drill results, see the Company's press releases dated February 4, 2021 (Orla Mining Provides Exploration Update), September 12, 2022 (Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline),January 31, 2023 (Orla Mining Continues to Intersect Wide, Higher-Grade Sulphide Zones and Expose Deeper Potential at Camino Rojo, Mexico) and June 22, 2023 (Orla Mining Provides Update On Successful Drilling Program In Mexico).

Historical drill results at Camino Rojo were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp"), a prior owner of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Camino Rojo drill samples by Goldcorp (and prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp, Canplats Resources Corp.) were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Camino Rojo Report, and that the Goldcorp QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Camino Rojo Report for additional information.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021 (the "Camino Rojo Report"), is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical report for the 2022 Feasibility Study entitled "South Railroad Project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" dated March 23, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical reports are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential mineralization at the Camino Rojo Sulphides based on the 2023 drill program, the potential development scenarios for the Camino Rojo Sulphides and the Company's 2024 exploration plans, including the goals, potential results and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the layback agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; the Company's dependence on the Camino Rojo oxide mine; risks related to the Company's indebtedness; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations, including the COVID-19 pandemic; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations and expropriation or nationalization of mining operations and risks associated with operating in Mexico and Panama; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; delays in or failures to enter into a subsequent agreement with Fresnillo plc with respect to accessing certain additional portions of the mineral resource at the Camino Rojo project and to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related thereto; the mineral resource estimations for the Camino Rojo project being only estimates and relying on certain assumptions; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility and pre-feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; the Company not having paid a dividend; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 20, 2023, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers

This news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards for the reporting of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, which differ from the previous and current standards of the United States securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "inferred mineral resources,", "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein, as applicable, are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Definition Standards").

For United States reporting purposes, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Exchange Act, which became effective February 25, 2019. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. Issuers were required to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Corporation is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained or incorporated by reference herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards that are required under NI 43-101. While the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", U.S. investors should not assume that all or any part of the mineralization in these categories will be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves without further work and analysis. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable without further work and analysis. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of inferred mineral resources will be upgraded to a higher category without further work and analysis. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules or under the prior standards of SEC Industry Guide 7.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Camino Rojo Sulphide Infill Composite Drill Results (Composites 1g/t Au cog)

Composites 1g/t Au cog

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated True Width
(m)

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Cu
ppm

As
ppm

Pb
ppm

Zn
ppm

AuEq g/t

Au GXM

Including
10g/t Au HG

Litho

Met Code

CRSX23-15A

504.50

555.50

51.0

39.0

1.26

7.2

67

1807

671

1794

1.44

64.43

504.5 - 520.95 Caracol
520.95 - 521.95 Breccia
521.95 - 555.5 Caracol

504.5 - 533.9
533.9 - 555.5 SX

CRSX23-15A

563.00

572.00

9.0

8.5

2.59

8.6

115

2977

850

2829

2.84

23.31

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

578.70

616.50

37.8

35.5

1.18

6.3

96

1567

757

1799

1.35

44.52

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

627.00

628.50

1.5

1.4

2.51

3.6

133

6070

105

70

2.57

3.77

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

640.50

648.00

7.5

4.9

1.05

11.4

215

1320

481

3429

1.38

7.87

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

661.50

672.00

10.5

6.9

1.18

6.5

116

3153

84

503

1.30

12.41

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

681.00

682.50

1.5

1.0

2.50

13.0

451

3360

363

5700

2.99

3.75

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

687.00

688.50

1.5

1.0

1.22

12.1

153

489

250

1975

1.47

1.82

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

703.50

732.00

28.5

18.7

1.56

7.2

211

1235

102

2686

1.80

44.51

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

751.50

756.00

4.5

4.2

1.65

20.4

413

1662

215

9352

2.39

7.44

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

777.00

778.50

1.5

1.4

1.79

6.1

220

1820

113

1510

1.96

2.68

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15A

836.50

838.00

1.5

1.0

1.03

19.1

317

3600

296

18600

2.18

1.55

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-15B

508.50

510.00

1.5

1.4

1.30

22.7

61

2040

1745

1795

1.66

1.94

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15B

519.00

539.00

20.0

18.2

2.53

12.4

110

3499

939

4398

2.90

50.64

519 - 528.4 Caracol
528.4 - 530.25 Breccia
530.25 - 539 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15B

546.50

554.00

7.5

6.8

2.07

5.7

124

730

561

4001

2.35

15.55

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-15B

561.50

572.00

10.5

9.6

1.86

3.9

71

2408

270

2227

2.02

19.51

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-17

507.50

576.00

68.5

51.8

2.54

11.2

118

2821

1167

3305

2.85

174.09

1.5m @ 13.05g/t Au

507.5 - 508.95 Caracol
508.95 - 510.1 Breccia
510.1 - 512.4 Caracol
512.4 - 517.4 Breccia
517.4 - 546.05 Caracol
546.05 - 547.05 Breccia
547.05 - 576 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-17

588.00

601.50

13.5

10.2

3.07

5.7

165

2434

285

2134

3.26

41.40

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-17

609.00

627.00

18.0

15.7

2.12

5.5

117

2313

799

1286

2.26

38.12

1.5m @ 11.9g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-17

667.50

669.00

1.5

1.3

1.34

4.1

133

496

93

358

1.42

2.00

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-17

685.50

688.50

3.0

2.4

4.01

6.8

180

5760

196

8646

4.52

12.03

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-17

702.00

703.50

1.5

1.3

12.90

23.6

524

2820

1845

21800

14.28

19.35

1.5m @ 12.9g/t Au

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-17

726.50

734.00

7.5

6.4

3.05

8.5

232

2789

305

3855

3.37

22.89

1.5m @ 12.35g/t Au

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-17

753.50

755.00

1.5

1.2

1.06

8.4

199

934

1025

5150

1.43

1.58

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-17

784.50

786.00

1.5

1.2

1.52

18.7

673

7790

1270

25500

3.04

2.28

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-17

789.00

790.50

1.5

1.2

1.07

0.9

239

59

16

545

1.13

1.60

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-17

834.00

844.50

10.5

9.0

1.82

3.3

162

708

32

4116

2.07

19.11

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-17

915.00

919.70

4.7

4.0

2.54

4.2

442

569

36

748

2.69

11.94

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-17

942.00

943.50

1.5

1.2

1.81

0.3

59

51

15

44

1.82

2.72

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-17

955.70

957.20

1.5

1.2

1.15

4.7

1065

485

12

214

1.36

1.72

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-17

961.40

963.50

2.1

1.6

1.35

9.3

773

217

82

318

1.58

2.83

961.4 - 962 Cuesta de Cura
962 - 963.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-17

1014.00

1015.50

1.5

1.3

1.46

5.3

244

3510

120

25900

2.77

2.19

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-18B

491.80

493.50

1.7

1.0

2.11

13.6

109

2820

1820

10250

2.77

3.59

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-18B

517.35

665.00

147.7

90.6

1.77

8.5

137

2345

996

4391

2.09

260.92

1.5m @ 29.3g/t Au

517.35 - 548.05 Caracol
548.05 - 551.25 Breccia
551.25 - 620.6 Caracol
620.6 - 629.45 Indidura
629.45 - 632 Breccia
632 - 665 Indidura

517.35 - 627.2 SX
627.2 - 634.8 TRSX
634.8 - 665 SX

CRSX23-19A

450.00

469.50

19.5

14.7

1.03

8.3

60

1677

888

1582

1.22

20.18

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19A

480.10

487.50

7.4

5.6

1.52

4.5

69

3087

500

2152

1.69

11.27

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19A

499.50

501.00

1.5

1.3

1.47

14.9

183

2900

2420

3380

1.83

2.21

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19A

522.00

550.50

28.5

21.4

1.18

6.0

112

914

737

2048

1.36

33.58

Caracol

522 - 547 SX
547 - 550.5 TRSX

CRSX23-19A

558.48

598.50

40.0

30.0

1.34

7.1

121

689

173

2856

1.57

53.53

558.48 - 567.7 Breccia
567.7 - 571.15 Caracol
571.15 - 572 Breccia
572 - 598.5 Caracol

558.48 - 561.5 TRSX
561.5 - 567.7 TROL
567.7 - 571.7 TRSX
571.7 - 598.5 SX

CRSX23-19A

610.50

612.00

1.5

1.1

3.36

10.9

154

1135

117

14100

4.17

5.04

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19A

630.00

634.50

4.5

3.4

1.01

5.0

129

1639

53

1566

1.16

4.54

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19A

642.00

655.50

13.5

10.1

1.02

2.2

86

281

39

663

1.09

13.78

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19A

660.00

661.50

1.5

1.1

2.70

7.9

280

4450

59

3380

2.99

4.05

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-19A

669.00

676.50

7.5

6.5

1.05

5.4

182

1337

88

5715

1.41

7.91

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-19A

687.00

691.50

4.5

3.4

23.48

7.5

155

161

234

7557

23.94

105.64

1.5m @ 69.1g/t Au

Indidura

TRSX

CRSX23-19B

477.50

489.50

12.0

8.2

1.05

6.4

53

1706

838

1731

1.22

12.60

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19B

491.00

492.50

1.5

1.0

1.09

16.8

57

2590

4250

1105

1.35

1.63

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19B

503.00

513.50

10.5

7.2

1.17

7.2

80

2851

790

703

1.30

12.27

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19B

525.50

528.50

3.0

2.0

3.10

23.5

134

4265

2709

6935

3.72

9.29

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19B

536.00

569.00

33.0

22.3

1.51

9.5

146

2006

1664

4709

1.86

49.72

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19B

584.00

633.85

49.9

33.6

2.05

7.5

185

1104

220

2974

2.30

101.99

584 - 587.6 Caracol
587.6 - 595.7 Breccia
595.7 - 633.85 Caracol

584 - 595.7 TROH
595.7 - 633.85 SX

CRSX23-19B

640.50

661.50

21.0

14.2

2.81

18.7

284

2598

437

16860

3.86

58.98

1.3m @ 11.4g/t Au

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-19B

685.00

686.50

1.5

1.0

1.73

6.0

174

316

212

7130

2.16

2.60

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-19C

476.70

484.00

7.3

4.6

1.11

4.4

36

2226

400

1034

1.22

8.13

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19C

494.50

496.00

1.5

1.0

1.23

56.3

230

5720

10200

1500

2.00

1.84

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19C

508.00

509.50

1.5

1.0

1.04

6.4

50

268

1095

729

1.15

1.55

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19C

520.00

521.50

1.5

0.9

1.13

6.6

107

2320

902

3760

1.40

1.69

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-19C

532.00

656.50

124.5

78.1

2.08

9.8

144

2069

1131

3881

2.40

259.38

1.5m @ 11.65g/t Au
3m @ 11.68g/t Au

532 - 619.13 Caracol
619.13 - 633.2 Breccia
633.2 - 655.1 Indidura
655.1 - 656.5 Breccia

532 - 619.13 SX
619.13 - 625.2 TROL
625.2 - 629.7 TROH
629.7 - 656.5 TRSX

CRSX23-20

593.00

610.00

17.0

11.5

2.09

12.3

103

2057

1477

2196

2.36

35.61

Caracol

593 - 605.6 SX
605.6 - 610 TROL

CRSX23-20

617.50

629.50

12.0

8.1

2.96

5.6

118

6363

250

1387

3.11

35.56

1.5m @ 13.1g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-20

636.20

648.00

11.8

8.0

3.98

26.6

138

3078

2344

9290

4.75

46.91

1.3m @ 28g/t Au

636.2 - 637.5 Breccia
637.5 - 648 Indidura

636.2 - 637.45 TROH
637.45 - 648 SX

CRSX23-20

660.00

664.50

4.5

3.0

1.77

3.1

97

384

78

2864

1.95

7.96

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20A

541.50

543.00

1.5

1.5

2.53

8.8

187

4540

218

3000

2.80

3.80

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-20A

550.50

580.00

29.5

29.0

2.74

32.7

262

1548

3613

5790

3.44

80.81

1.75m @ 13.25g/t Au

550.5 - 555.9 Caracol
555.9 - 557.65 Breccia
557.65 - 580 Caracol

550.5 - 555.9 TRSX
555.9 - 575.6 TROL
575.6 - 580 TRSX

CRSX23-20A

596.00

597.50

1.5

0.7

2.98

12.2

257

1640

2020

3860

3.34

4.47

Caracol

TRSX

CRSX23-20A

613.30

616.00

2.7

2.7

6.65

14.7

350

527

366

2120

6.97

17.96

Caracol

613.3 - 615.65 TRSX
615.65 - 616 SX

CRSX23-20A

636.00

649.00

13.0

12.8

3.75

4.2

108

341

95

2500

3.93

48.71

1.5m @ 26.9g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-20B

519.00

541.50

22.5

20.8

1.47

6.4

66

1236

895

2429

1.68

33.18

Caracol

519 - 521.8 FR
521.8 - 528.5 SX
528.5 - 535.5 TRSX
535.5 - 541.5 SX

CRSX23-20B

555.00

558.00

3.0

2.8

5.98

23.6

258

2817

3130

8265

6.69

17.94

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-20B

568.00

664.50

96.5

89.2

2.22

9.3

166

619

1375

4108

2.54

213.77

1.15m @ 12.75g/t Au
1.6m @ 17.45g/t Au

568 - 588.15 Caracol
588.15 - 591.1 Breccia
591.1 - 664.5 Caracol

568 - 592.6 TROL
592.6 - 615 TRSX
615 - 620.1 SX
620.1 - 628.6 TRSX
628.6 - 647.7 SX
647.7 - 652.7 TRSX
652.7 - 662.1 SX
662.1 - 664.5 TRSX

CRSX23-20B

677.20

678.50

1.3

1.2

1.70

1.6

74

289

29

810

1.77

2.21

Caracol

CRSX23-20B

692.30

701.50

9.2

8.5

1.35

1.1

78

245

25

815

1.41

12.39

Breccia

TRSX

CRSX23-20B

720.50

749.00

28.5

26.4

1.77

5.1

223

266

36

865

1.91

50.54

Caracol

720.5 - 745.7 TRSX
745.7 - 749 SX

CRSX23-20B

758.00

790.50

32.5

21.3

1.74

10.8

298

744

188

4615

2.12

56.39

758 - 787.45 Indidura
787.45 - 790.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-20B

822.00

826.50

4.5

4.2

2.70

44.9

525

705

499

4156

3.50

12.13

822 - 823.35 Breccia
823.35 - 826.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-20B

834.00

845.50

11.5

7.5

4.08

35.8

943

1856

247

1810

4.72

46.91

1.5m @ 11.8g/t Au

834 - 836.3 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
836.3 - 837.8 Breccia
837.8 - 845.5 Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20C

547.50

558.00

10.5

8.8

4.22

8.2

119

4456

232

3099

4.48

44.28

1.5m @ 13.55g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-20C

567.00

570.00

3.0

2.5

4.52

32.2

215

3045

2141

13750

5.58

13.57

Caracol

TRSX

CRSX23-20C

582.00

608.00

26.0

21.7

1.55

13.0

141

485

1030

3051

1.87

40.26

0.9m @ 10.55g/t Au

Caracol

TRSX

CRSX23-20C

615.50

646.60

31.1

25.9

1.53

7.1

157

1174

249

3011

1.78

47.67

Caracol

615.5 - 631.8 SX
631.8 - 646.6 TRSX

CRSX23-20C

655.50

671.50

16.0

13.3

2.40

6.5

135

1304

84

1618

2.57

38.42

1.5m @ 10.55g/t Au

655.5 - 668.4 Caracol
668.4 - 671.5 Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20C

682.00

688.00

6.0

5.0

1.30

2.7

83

1057

169

3878

1.53

7.81

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20C

699.50

701.00

1.5

1.2

4.67

25.1

635

1630

437

18600

5.93

7.01

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20C

755.20

756.50

1.3

1.0

1.22

6.2

299

390

77

5860

1.61

1.58

Indidura

FR

CRSX23-20C

839.50

841.00

1.5

1.2

1.23

5.5

94

208

51

16800

2.10

1.85

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20C

854.50

856.00

1.5

1.2

1.01

13.2

627

151

212

42700

3.26

1.51

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20C

860.60

862.00

1.4

1.1

1.40

52.4

664

659

1450

6130

2.41

1.96

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20C

887.00

888.30

1.3

1.0

2.11

1.3

56

113

18

433

2.15

2.74

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20C

904.40

905.90

1.5

1.3

1.97

12.9

283

2080

193

20600

3.13

2.95

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20D

516.95

518.50

1.5

1.2

1.91

20.4

89

5670

3180

4370

2.37

2.96

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-20F

561.00

571.50

10.5

8.2

3.22

13.8

117

5809

1727

3058

3.55

33.85

1.5m @ 14.8g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-20F

578.50

643.90

65.4

51.0

2.36

10.4

156

1800

862

3170

2.66

154.40

1.5m @ 14.8g/t Au

578.5 - 637.6 Caracol
637.6 - 643.75 Breccia
643.75 - 643.9 Caracol

578.5 - 607.8 SX
607.8 - 625.7 TRSX
625.7 - 637.6 SX
637.6 - 643.75 TRSX
643.75 - 643.9 SX

CRSX23-20F

653.00

668.00

15.0

11.7

1.59

20.2

142

2174

696

1393

1.91

23.79

653 - 656 Caracol
656 - 668 Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20F

675.50

677.00

1.5

1.3

5.47

49.4

1110

5690

6040

7460

6.57

8.21

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20F

686.00

687.50

1.5

1.3

2.25

1.3

54

362

91

778

2.31

3.38

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-20F

812.50

830.80

18.3

15.7

1.22

10.5

406

1096

180

13319

2.03

22.34

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20F

840.30

844.60

4.3

3.7

3.64

1.5

100

983

20

15880

4.41

15.63

Cuesta de Cura

840.3 - 842 SX
842 - 844.6 TRSX

CRSX23-20F

853.15

854.65

1.5

1.3

2.54

8.4

597

1885

115

12300

3.30

3.81

Cuesta de Cura

TRSX

CRSX23-20F

872.50

874.00

1.5

1.3

2.26

0.7

44

35

7

424

2.29

3.39

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20F

987.10

988.05

0.9

0.8

6.35

7.4

1175

341

164

1205

6.66

6.03

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20F

1026.00

1027.50

1.5

1.3

1.30

0.5

17

16

9

36

1.31

1.94

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-20F

1062.75

1067.95

5.2

4.4

2.69

10.0

371

884

322

38784

4.69

14.01

0.8m @ 15.5g/t Au

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-21

557.00

558.50

1.5

1.1

1.64

6.9

72

2400

870

1010

1.78

2.46

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21

573.50

585.50

12.0

8.8

1.66

7.5

50

2331

602

1210

1.81

19.89

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21

597.50

599.00

1.5

1.1

1.46

26.6

77

1960

4230

4950

2.02

2.18

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21

610.95

640.00

29.1

21.0

1.95

6.4

85

2466

513

3012

2.18

56.51

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21

653.50

660.00

6.5

5.8

1.51

8.7

69

1020

1198

3320

1.78

9.79

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21

675.00

677.00

2.0

1.4

4.83

26.5

213

5747

704

9840

5.65

9.67

0.65m @ 12g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

523.20

524.45

1.3

1.2

2.20

6.3

44

4590

616

928

2.33

2.75

Breccia

SX

CRSX23-21A

533.50

583.00

49.5

47.6

2.44

13.9

180

2387

1264

3691

2.80

120.70

1.5m @ 17.1g/t Au
1.5m @ 18.8g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

592.00

599.50

7.5

7.2

6.33

13.0

212

5674

517

10231

6.99

47.45

1.5m @ 13g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

608.50

613.00

4.5

4.3

1.75

2.4

63

1456

40

497

1.81

7.86

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

619.00

620.50

1.5

1.4

1.38

2.1

68

745

29

60

1.42

2.07

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

629.50

634.00

4.5

4.3

2.27

23.0

157

4130

4170

5410

2.82

10.20

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

641.50

644.50

3.0

2.9

3.88

13.4

167

4230

911

6075

4.35

11.64

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

661.00

662.50

1.5

0.9

2.08

1.2

53

481

28

632

2.13

3.12

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

678.00

687.00

9.0

8.7

1.50

2.4

90

865

84

1401

1.60

13.47

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

694.50

696.00

1.5

0.9

2.14

2.4

65

459

75

202

2.19

3.21

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

706.50

708.00

1.5

0.8

2.69

4.4

110

8550

72

986

2.80

4.04

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

713.65

718.00

4.4

4.2

1.17

5.2

186

1154

80

1454

1.33

5.11

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21A

737.50

738.65

1.1

0.6

2.31

10.9

350

285

71

7950

2.86

2.66

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

542.70

572.00

29.3

26.4

2.17

17.3

117

2413

1859

5898

2.67

63.67

542.7 - 549.5 Breccia
549.5 - 572 Caracol

542.7 - 571.9 SX
571.9 - 572

CRSX23-21B

586.50

596.50

10.0

9.0

3.49

10.8

150

3503

1346

1396

3.71

34.93

1.3m @ 12.4g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

618.50

640.50

22.0

19.8

2.41

9.9

173

4227

1150

3867

2.74

53.07

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

655.10

668.00

12.9

9.2

1.51

2.5

76

990

50

1633

1.62

19.43

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

689.50

691.00

1.5

1.1

2.73

7.4

238

2880

746

5340

3.10

4.10

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

716.50

718.00

1.5

1.4

1.20

9.1

133

1035

171

4080

1.52

1.80

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

730.00

731.50

1.5

1.4

2.29

6.5

172

8960

69

3930

2.58

3.44

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

736.00

758.50

22.5

20.3

1.37

4.2

167

1690

70

2162

1.55

30.84

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21B

775.50

778.15

2.6

2.4

1.61

21.5

323

2725

742

5850

2.19

4.28

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21B

811.00

812.00

1.0

0.7

4.47

15.8

446

677

130

18100

5.57

4.47

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21B

841.00

845.50

4.5

4.1

1.17

7.7

513

689

86

2603

1.46

5.28

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21B

863.60

864.30

0.7

0.6

3.86

22.6

935

487

264

111500

9.50

2.70

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21B

872.50

874.00

1.5

1.4

1.51

2.8

27

7980

201

1080

1.60

2.27

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-21B

893.65

895.60

2.0

1.8

3.24

26.5

860

452

314

13150

4.29

6.32

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21C

534.50

536.00

1.5

1.2

2.80

16.1

52

1530

1900

2030

3.10

4.20

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21C

549.50

554.00

4.5

3.7

1.22

14.6

75

1762

2051

2913

1.54

5.50

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21C

557.00

558.50

1.5

1.2

1.27

18.1

92

2090

2200

4320

1.70

1.91

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21C

569.00

608.50

39.5

32.7

2.59

10.0

128

2459

852

2442

2.84

102.33

1.4m @ 18.55g/t Au
1.5m @ 14.15g/t Au
1.5m @ 14.6g/t Au

569 - 578.3 Caracol
578.3 - 579.85 Breccia
579.85 - 608.5 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21C

617.50

647.50

30.0

24.9

3.25

10.0

148

4330

632

2718

3.52

97.42

1.5m @ 16.15g/t Au
1.42m @ 20.4g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21C

698.00

699.50

1.5

1.2

1.28

0.5

59

98

11

32

1.29

1.91

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21C

701.00

702.50

1.5

1.2

1.22

1.2

44

203

23

303

1.25

1.83

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21D

720.50

722.00

1.5

1.3

2.97

3.2

63

2970

50

2720

3.14

4.46

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-21D

759.50

764.00

4.5

3.8

1.53

10.7

217

4163

239

7463

2.04

6.90

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21D

820.40

822.00

1.6

1.3

1.08

5.2

297

4720

64

3060

1.33

1.73

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21D

865.50

867.00

1.5

1.3

1.21

4.6

112

1190

55

4740

1.50

1.82

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-21D

880.50

888.00

7.5

5.9

3.78

10.2

204

4905

139

6338

4.23

28.38

1.5m @ 17.4g/t Au

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-21D

901.50

903.00

1.5

1.3

1.57

3.4

1070

88

14

296

1.77

2.36

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-21D

1000.20

1025.50

25.3

21.6

1.93

11.0

1845

450

24

1961

2.41

48.89

1000.2 - 1000.9 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
1000.9 - 1025.5 Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-21D

1043.50

1045.00

1.5

1.3

1.16

2.2

479

1885

17

14500

1.93

1.74

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-21D

1066.05

1069.05

3.0

2.6

1.73

2.4

183

3200

13

7800

2.15

5.20

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-21D

1084.00

1085.50

1.5

1.3

1.93

0.7

117

5950

4

7450

2.30

2.89

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-23

528.50

530.00

1.5

1.0

1.80

18.4

89

5570

3570

3570

2.20

2.70

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23

563.60

566.50

2.9

2.7

2.31

14.6

98

2399

2708

2601

2.62

6.70

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23

575.50

578.50

3.0

2.0

2.83

25.5

170

1800

5490

4428

3.36

8.48

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23

585.50

605.00

19.5

13.0

1.97

11.1

90

4119

1547

3166

2.26

38.32

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23

617.00

641.00

24.0

16.0

2.52

13.9

119

898

1255

3830

2.89

60.60

617 - 630.25 Caracol
630.25 - 634.3 Breccia
634.3 - 641 Indidura

617 - 630.25 TRSX
630.25 - 634.3 TROL
634.3 - 641 SX

CRSX23-23A

484.30

486.00

1.7

1.3

1.02

3.9

26

2650

575

581

1.09

1.73

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23A

508.50

510.00

1.5

1.2

1.05

16.2

79

3750

1600

4700

1.47

1.57

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23A

520.50

531.00

10.5

8.2

1.81

5.3

102

1774

217

2154

1.99

19.00

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23A

537.50

538.60

1.1

0.9

1.66

28.7

122

805

4040

4070

2.21

1.82

Breccia

TRSX

CRSX23-23A

550.50

611.00

60.5

51.6

1.60

12.5

201

585

1440

3687

1.95

96.76

Caracol

550.5 - 556 TRSX
556 - 562.5 SX
562.5 - 574.05 TRSX
574.05 - 591.1 SX
591.1 - 598 TRSX
598 - 610
610 - 611 TRSX

CRSX23-23A

620.00

656.00

36.0

28.1

3.41

4.1

117

482

76

1358

3.54

122.71

3m @ 29.18g/t Au

Caracol

620 - 623.9 SX
623.9 - 630.95 TRSX
630.95 - 656

CRSX23-23A

670.50

684.50

14.0

10.9

1.11

9.0

147

827

144

3964

1.42

15.53

670.5 - 671.3 Caracol
671.3 - 684.5 Indidura

SX

CRSX23-23B

548.00

556.25

8.3

7.7

3.20

15.5

84

4954

1654

2883

3.54

26.42

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-23B

562.50

590.00

27.5

18.2

2.08

15.1

149

1438

2384

2643

2.40

57.11

562.5 - 579.7 Caracol
579.7 - 584.35 Breccia
584.35 - 590 Caracol

562.5 - 579.7 SX
579.7 - 584.35 OX
584.35 - 590 SX

CRSX23-23B

606.50

627.00

20.5

13.5

2.33

9.3

154

543

607

1899

2.55

47.73

0.9m @ 16.25g/t Au

606.5 - 625.2 Caracol
625.2 - 627 Indidura

606.5 - 609 SX
609 - 625.2 TROL
625.2 - 627 SX

CRSX23-23B

654.00

655.50

1.5

1.0

2.37

29.9

581

3350

347

6880

3.13

3.56

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-23B

672.00

673.50

1.5

1.0

1.30

3.9

93

1710

90

3010

1.50

1.95

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-23B

679.50

681.05

1.5

1.0

3.57

5.6

146

3450

435

671

3.69

5.53

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-24

487.00

505.00

18.0

16.2

1.85

13.3

138

2720

1557

1636

2.10

33.24

487 - 498.15 Caracol
498.15 - 500.7 Breccia
500.7 - 505 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

514.00

547.00

33.0

29.7

1.84

17.7

224

1616

2461

6935

2.41

60.87

Caracol

514 - 534.6 SX
534.6 - 543.95 TROL
543.95 - 547 TRSX

CRSX23-24

565.00

592.00

27.0

24.3

1.55

5.5

177

2148

267

2670

1.77

41.85

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

599.50

610.00

10.5

9.5

1.54

3.9

95

2441

155

1974

1.70

16.21

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

619.00

623.50

4.5

4.1

1.11

1.2

65

320

57

173

1.14

4.98

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

628.00

629.50

1.5

1.4

1.09

4.6

103

1325

432

7430

1.51

1.64

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

637.00

640.00

3.0

2.7

3.25

8.6

198

760

309

4610

3.59

9.74

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

653.00

654.50

1.5

1.3

2.78

10.8

285

2920

344

6550

3.26

4.17

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

691.50

700.50

9.0

8.1

1.26

6.6

178

270

41

1098

1.41

11.32

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

708.00

709.50

1.5

1.1

1.53

2.5

194

53

56

236

1.59

2.29

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24

730.50

755.50

25.0

22.4

1.27

6.8

200

220

72

2319

1.49

31.82

730.5 - 751.55 Caracol
751.55 - 755.5 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

TRSX

CRSX23-24

772.10

775.15

3.0

2.7

1.86

49.1

1289

1620

920

23036

3.71

5.67

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

TRSX

CRSX23-24A

457.50

459.00

1.5

1.4

2.24

7.7

148

2930

240

8040

2.73

3.36

Caracol

457.5 - 458.35 FR
458.35 - 459 SX

CRSX23-24A

484.75

487.90

3.1

2.9

1.79

14.2

88

3327

1620

6364

2.28

5.65

484.75 - 486.4 Breccia
486.4 - 487.9 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

501.50

503.00

1.5

1.4

1.23

27.2

125

329

3710

1715

1.65

1.85

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

515.50

582.00

66.5

61.7

2.94

15.2

219

2769

1777

4772

3.37

195.36

1.5m @ 21.7g/t Au
1.5m @ 13.85g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

594.00

604.50

10.5

9.7

1.52

3.6

153

1026

193

2202

1.69

16.01

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

611.50

614.25

2.8

2.6

2.98

11.7

200

6028

446

11091

3.66

8.18

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

620.80

638.50

17.7

16.4

1.10

4.1

150

1747

280

2878

1.30

19.43

620.8 - 622 Caracol
622 - 625.25 Breccia
625.25 - 638.5 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

650.50

683.50

33.0

30.6

1.62

4.6

144

1134

165

1449

1.76

53.30

0.75m @ 21.3g/t Au

Caracol

650.5 - 678.3 SX
678.3 - 682.8 TRSX
682.8 - 683.5 SX

CRSX23-24A

694.90

696.60

1.7

1.1

1.15

1.4

55

300

31

160

1.18

1.96

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

705.50

707.00

1.5

1.0

1.34

2.3

95

61

34

718

1.41

2.00

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-24A

723.50

738.35

14.9

9.9

1.24

12.9

501

1151

120

5110

1.71

18.46

Caracol

SX

Criteria: Cut off grade 1g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m, if Au grade x length > 1.5 the composite will be added
Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb
AuEq include (Au+Ag+Cu+Zn)
FR= Fresh Rock, OX= Oxide, TROL= Transition Oxide Low, TROH= Transition Oxide High, MX= Mixed, TRSX= Transition Sulphide, SX= Sulphide

Table 2: Camino Rojo Drill Hole Collars

HOLE-ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

CRSX23-15A

243579.9

2676156.2

1953.8

158.2

-51.33

845.4

CRSX23-15B

243579.9

2676156.9

1954.4

159.0

-57.00

588.5

CRSX23-17

243664.9

2676155.3

1952.9

161.0

-74.00

1023.1

CRSX23-18B

243932.1

2676280.7

1948.5

151.0

-86.00

680.0

CRSX23-19A

243902.4

2676281.2

1949.2

157.0

-75.00

700.3

CRSX23-19B

243900.9

2676281.7

1948.9

155.0

-80.00

693.4

CRSX23-19C

243900.9

2676281.7

1948.9

151.0

-85.00

680.0

CRSX23-20

243734.7

2676289.5

1952.9

146.0

-75.00

670.0

CRSX23-20A

243734.7

2676289.5

1952.9

148.0

-41.00

650.1

CRSX23-20B

243734.7

2676289.5

1952.9

146.3

-51.50

851.2

CRSX23-20C

243734.7

2676289.5

1952.9

148.0

-64.00

911.2

CRSX23-20D

243734.7

2676289.5

1952.9

150.0

-68.00

541.6

CRSX23-20F

243734.7

2676289.5

1952.9

147.0

-71.00

1100.0

CRSX23-21

243590.8

2676192.7

1954.0

153.5

-77.00

701.0

CRSX23-21A

243589.6

2676192.0

1954.0

153.2

-50.50

740.4

CRSX23-21B

243589.6

2676192.0

1954.0

153.5

-60.50

945.3

CRSX23-21C

243589.6

2676192.0

1954.0

154.3

-70.57

706.9

CRSX23-21D

243589.6

2676192.0

1954.0

154.3

-70.57

1100.1

CRSX23-23

243796.8

2676271.4

1951.7

147.0

-81.00

670.1

CRSX23-23A

243796.8

2676271.4

1952.0

146.5

-72.00

690.2

CRSX23-23B

243796.7

2676271.7

1952.0

146.5

-76.50

698.1

CRSX23-24

243683.9

2676264.3

1953.2

149.0

-57.00

814.2

CRSX23-24A

243683.9

2676264.3

1953.2

158.0

-56.00

743.3

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.



Contact
Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development; www.orlamining.com, investor@orlamining.com
