Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Orla Mining Concludes 2023 Camino Rojo Sulphides Infill Program with Strong Results

12:00 Uhr  |  CNW

138.6m @ 3.21 g/t Au incl. 8.7m @ 9.15 g/t
43.0m @ 4.12 g/t Au, incl. 11.5m @ 10.0 g/t, (and incl. 2.0m @ 32.2 g/t)
20.5m @ 5.30 g/t Au, incl. 14.5m @ 7.19 g/t Au, (and incl. 1.4m @ 37.0 g/t Au)
53.3m @ 3.65 g/t Au, incl. 1.3m @ 19.4 g/t Au & 1.4m @ 30.8 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2024 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at Camino Rojo Sulphides, concluding the year on a positive note.

2023 Camino Rojo Sulphides (Mexico) Highlights

Orla's 2023 Camino Rojo Sulphide drill program consisted of 37,677 metres of drilling across 56 drill holes.

  • Sulphide Infill Program: This release includes the results of the remaining unreported 14 drill holes completed as part of the 52-drill hole, 35,070-metre infill program and builds on the results previously reported on June 22, 2023, and January 25, 2024. The infill drilling in 2023 was to refine the geometry and extent of higher-grade components of the Camino Rojo Sulphides deposit.
  • Camino Rojo Extension: Selected drill holes also explored the area beneath the sulphide infill area, investigating mineralization beyond the current open pit mineral resource boundaries, known as the "Camino Rojo Extension". Initial drill results beneath the Caracol formation have revealed a new style of polymetallic massive sulphide replacement mineralization within limestone-rich formations. Initial results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

"We're excited by the outcomes of Orla's Camino Rojo Sulphide infill drill program. The results contribute to refining our understanding of the deposit's higher-grade zones to inform future development planning. The discovery of a new mineralization style beneath the Caracol formation adds a compelling new dimension to our exploration efforts in 2024."

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Momentum Building for 2024

Over three distinct campaigns covering a total of 50,924 drill metres, the Camino Rojo infill drill program, has consistently yielded impressive results setting the stage for an exciting year ahead. These results include numerous intercepts of greater than 2.0 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) over tens of metres (core length), resulting in grade-by-thickness factors exceeding 50 g/t gold per metre. The results also showed narrower intervals of 0.5 to 11.5 metres of gold intersections exceeding 10 g/t Au. Full drill results are available in the Appendix to this news release and are available at www.orlamining.com.

Combining Orla's drill holes, oriented from north to south, and historical drill holes oriented in the opposite direction, has decreased drill spacing to approximately 25-30 metres within the higher grade of the Camino Rojo Sulphides. The combined drilling has significantly improved the understanding of the primary controls on gold mineralization. This approach has also contributed to refining the geometry and size of higher-grade zones within the extensive mineralized envelope of the sulphide deposit.

A preliminary underground resource estimate on the Camino Rojo Sulphides is eagerly anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2024. Metallurgy evaluation on the recent phase of Camino Rojo sulphide infill drilling is expected to continue throughout 2024.

Camino Rojo Sulphide infill drill result highlights:

Camino Rojo Sulphides

Hole CRSX23-28B:

3.21 g/t Au over 138.6 m (127.0m TW) incl. 9.15 g/t Au over 8.7 m incl. 11.4g/t Au over 1.45m and incl. 20.9g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 12.2g/t Au over 1.3 m

Hole CRSX23-27B:

4.12 g/t Au over 43.0 m (37.7m TW) incl. 10.04 g/t Au over 11.5 m incl. 32.17 g/t over 2.0 m and incl. 14.45 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Hole CRSX23-28A:

and

2.40 g/t Au over 53.0 m (51.7m TW) incl. 14.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m
2.41 g/t Au over 70.8 m (69.1m TW) incl. 9.35 g/t Au over 1.6 m and incl, 14.2 g/t Au over 2.9 m and incl. 19.35 g/t Au over 1.5 m and incl. 10.15 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Hole CRSX23-26:

and

4.42 g/t Au over 28.0 m (25.6m TW) incl. 7.55 g/t Au over 15.0 m incl. 23.5 g/t Au over 1.1 m and incl. 33.2 g/t Au over 1.4 m

2.82 g/t Au over 56.5 m (52.8m TW) incl.8.02 g/t Au over 6.0 m incl. 24.4 g/t Au over 1.5 m and 3.41 g/t Au over 21.3 m

Hole CRSX23-25C:

3.47 g/t Au over 45.0 m (38.3m TW) incl. 3.65 g/t Au over 12.0 m incl. 54.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m

Hole CRSX23-26A:

and

and

5.48 g/t Au over 17.0 m (16.5m TW) incl. 8.56 g/t Au over 10.0 m incl. 26.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m

2.77 g/t Au over 39.0 m (38.0m TW) incl. 3.64 g/t Au over 27.0 m incl. 30.6 g/t Au over 0.9 m and incl. 21.3 g/t Au over 0.6 m

2.34 g/t Au over 66.2m (64.3m TW) incl. 2.93 g/t Au over 41.0 m incl. 21.1 g/t au over 1.5 m

Hole CRSX23-25B:

2.29 g/t Au over 52.9m (38.8m TW) incl. 3.08 g/t Au over 21.0 m

Hole CRSX23-25D:

5.30 g/t Au over 20.5 m (14.5m TW) incl. 7.19 g/t Au over 14.5 m incl. 37.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m

TW: Estimated True Width
Camino Rojo Extension Program: Strategic Exploration for the Future

As part of the 2023 infill program, Orla extended selected drill holes into the deeper stratigraphy beneath the Caracol Formation, the primary host of existing resources. A down-plunge drill section was also executed to explore the extension of gold mineralization into lower stratigraphy, referred to as the Camino Rojo Extension. Drilling beneath the Caracol formation unveiled a new style of polymetallic massive sulphide replacement mineralization within limestone-rich formations. Results from the Camino Rojo Extension program are expected to be detailed in an upcoming news release.

In 2024, Orla is set to extensively explore the Camino Rojo region while maintaining a steadfast commitment to near-mine exploration. As part of the near-mine exploration, the 2024 focus shifts to the promising Camino Rojo Extension, with a 30,000-metre drill program designed to test and expand the potential of the still-open mineralization at the expansive Camino Rojo deposit.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2022 and 2023 drilling programs at the Camino Rojo property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control -2023 Drill Program

All gold results at Camino Rojo were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, copper, lead and zinc using a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61) method at ALS Laboratories in Canada. If samples were returned with gold values in excess of 10 ppm or base metal values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with gold (Au-GRA21) by fire assay and gravimetric finish or base metal by (OG62) four acid overlimit methods. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Minerals and ALS Laboratories are independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Camino Rojo.

For additional information on the Company's previously reported drill results, see the Company's press releases dated June 22, 2023 (Orla Mining Provides Update On Successful Drilling Program In Mexico) and January 25, 2024 (Orla Mining Provides an Update on Infill Drilling at Camino Rojo Sulphides Deposit with Multiple Highly Positive Drill Intersections). Historical drill results at Camino Rojo were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp"), a prior owner of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Camino Rojo drill samples by Goldcorp (and prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp, Canplats Resources Corp.) were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Camino Rojo Report, and that the Goldcorp QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Camino Rojo Report (as defined below) for additional information.

All metres reported in this news release are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 60-98% of the reported interval for all composites >5 grade-by-thickness factor (Au g/t*m). See Table 1 in the Appendix to this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A standard sampling length of 1.5 metres is used with a minimum of 0.5 metres when required based on geological contacts. All drill core is HQ diameter. The reported composites were not subject to "capping," however a preliminary analysis suggests that only 8 out of 3,802 samples from the reported holes exceeded the potential capping level of 27.0 g/t. These samples averaged 40.8 g/t gold (max. 61.2 g/t). Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive waste.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021 (the "Camino Rojo Report"), is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical report for the 2022 Feasibility Study entitled "South Railroad Project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" dated March 23, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical reports are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential mineralization and value at the Camino Rojo Sulphides; the potential of the Camino Rojo Extension; the Company's 2024 exploration plans; and the completion and timing of an underground mineral resource estimation at Camino Rojo. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the layback agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; the Company's dependence on the Camino Rojo oxide mine; risks related to the Company's indebtedness; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations, including the COVID-19 pandemic; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations and expropriation or nationalization of mining operations and risks associated with operating in Mexico and Panama; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; delays in or failures to enter into a subsequent agreement with Fresnillo plc with respect to accessing certain additional portions of the mineral resource at the Camino Rojo project and to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related thereto; the mineral resource estimations for the Camino Rojo project being only estimates and relying on certain assumptions; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility and pre-feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; the Company not having paid a dividend; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 20, 2023, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers

This news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards for the reporting of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, which differ from the previous and current standards of the United States securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "inferred mineral resources,", "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced herein and the documents incorporated by reference herein, as applicable, are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Definition Standards").

For United States reporting purposes, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Exchange Act, which became effective February 25, 2019. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. Issuers were required to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Corporation is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained or incorporated by reference herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards that are required under NI 43-101. While the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", U.S. investors should not assume that all or any part of the mineralization in these categories will be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves without further work and analysis. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable without further work and analysis. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of inferred mineral resources will be upgraded to a higher category without further work and analysis. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules or under the prior standards of SEC Industry Guide 7.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Camino Rojo Sulphide Infill Composite Drill Results (Composites 1g/t Au cog)

Composites 1g/t Au cog

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

Pb
ppm

Zn
ppm

Cu
ppm

As
ppm

AuEq g/t

Au GXM

Au GXM
(TW)

Including
10g/t Au HG

Litho

Met Code

CRSX23-25A

481.00

485.50

4.5

4.2

1.25

2.4

67

75

34

3989

1.29

5.65

5.31

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25A

506.50

517.80

11.3

10.6

1.26

8.9

764

1844

84

1904

1.47

14.27

13.34

506.5 - 515 Caracol
515 - 517.8 Breccia

SX

CRSX23-25A

532.00

539.50

7.5

7.0

1.95

8.1

1055

4124

106

2967

2.26

14.62

13.65

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25A

556.00

622.00

66.0

42.7

1.44

5.4

307

1142

119

1202

1.58

95.25

61.65

1.5m @ 12.75g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25A

635.00

639.50

4.5

2.9

1.61

6.2

112

1099

109

1053

1.75

7.24

4.70

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25A

650.35

660.55

10.2

9.6

1.05

3.6

177

887

111

964

1.15

10.75

10.16

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

453.40

455.40

2.0

1.8

1.59

29.5

719

596

37

1613

1.98

3.19

2.86

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

485.50

487.00

1.5

1.3

1.18

6.2

55

89

30

2030

1.26

1.76

1.57

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

496.00

497.50

1.5

1.3

4.20

75.8

7940

15550

404

9510

5.90

6.30

5.63

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

506.50

509.50

3.0

2.7

1.76

6.8

514

4200

60

2390

2.04

5.27

4.70

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

522.00

540.00

18.0

16.0

1.48

10.8

1220

3876

150

1617

1.81

26.65

23.76

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

549.00

550.50

1.5

1.3

2.64

4.6

128

1335

70

1460

2.77

3.96

3.53

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

557.00

567.50

10.5

9.4

2.07

6.0

675

1409

117

2609

2.22

21.72

19.35

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

582.50

592.85

10.4

7.6

1.04

4.0

572

1338

76

728

1.16

10.76

7.85

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

596.00

613.00

17.0

15.2

2.06

11.9

288

537

78

891

2.24

35.04

31.24

0.7m @ 33.8g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

626.50

628.00

1.5

1.1

1.42

6.2

181

4290

95

814

1.71

2.13

1.55

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

634.00

638.50

4.5

4.0

1.82

7.9

832

2084

207

1486

2.04

8.21

7.30

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

644.50

646.00

1.5

1.1

1.55

4.6

67

302

122

3060

1.63

2.32

1.69

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

659.50

661.00

1.5

1.3

5.38

10.5

184

9430

170

2310

5.97

8.07

7.17

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

676.10

683.50

7.4

5.4

1.22

2.8

43

168

93

1386

1.28

9.06

6.62

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

691.00

704.50

13.5

12.0

1.31

5.2

140

3377

158

713

1.55

17.69

15.69

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25B

715.00

767.90

52.9

38.8

2.29

9.5

448

3279

186

2055

2.58

121.13

88.83

1.5m @ 11.9g/t Au

715 - 729.55 Caracol
729.55 - 732 Breccia
732 - 744.15 Caracol
744.15 - 746.8 Breccia
746.8 - 750.1 Caracol
750.1 - 767.9 Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25B

775.35

781.50

6.1

4.5

2.65

6.2

144

1663

142

1625

2.82

16.28

11.90

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25B

793.50

795.00

1.5

1.3

2.62

8.6

78

401

184

695

2.77

3.93

3.48

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25B

801.00

802.50

1.5

1.1

2.07

1.6

21

2420

121

3250

2.22

3.11

2.27

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25B

808.55

811.80

3.3

2.9

4.27

12.5

115

2409

485

9037

4.60

13.89

12.33

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25B

819.05

819.65

0.6

0.4

4.43

59.0

426

12150

2460

6190

6.05

2.66

1.94

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25B

855.50

857.00

1.5

1.3

2.36

5.5

169

768

191

111

2.49

3.54

3.15

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

496.50

510.40

13.9

12.0

1.59

18.4

1921

5001

83

4047

2.06

22.11

19.05

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

522.50

525.50

3.0

2.6

2.73

34.2

3453

4970

381

3109

3.42

8.18

7.04

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

540.50

551.00

10.5

9.1

2.56

15.8

1425

6580

225

3845

3.09

26.90

23.24

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

561.50

569.00

7.5

6.5

4.42

6.0

327

1818

95

3116

4.59

33.12

28.75

1.5m @ 15.4g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

576.50

606.50

30.0

25.7

1.59

4.6

332

740

79

928

1.69

47.64

40.83

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

614.00

615.50

1.5

1.3

1.02

1.7

91

136

80

838

1.05

1.52

1.31

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

644.00

645.50

1.5

1.2

1.10

2.0

29

31

29

594

1.12

1.64

1.26

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

672.50

677.00

4.5

3.9

2.17

2.7

260

1446

64

446

2.28

9.77

8.43

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

702.50

747.50

45.0

38.3

3.47

8.7

472

2950

205

1836

3.74

156.03

132.66

1.5m @ 54g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25C

755.00

771.50

16.5

14.3

2.45

9.7

605

4165

212

2701

2.79

40.37

35.03

755 - 756.77 Caracol
756.77 - 757.69 Breccia
757.69 - 771.33 Indidura
771.33 - 771.5 Breccia

SX

CRSX23-25C

780.50

782.00

1.5

1.3

1.54

3.9

52

1050

114

2880

1.65

2.31

2.00

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

788.00

789.55

1.5

1.3

1.12

4.4

230

1100

124

1065

1.24

1.73

1.50

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

800.00

807.50

7.5

6.5

2.79

6.0

72

5258

213

4571

3.14

20.95

18.12

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

815.00

816.50

1.5

1.1

1.15

11.6

105

15150

319

2120

2.04

1.72

1.31

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

834.50

836.00

1.5

1.3

1.49

4.2

113

5150

119

454

1.80

2.24

1.93

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

840.50

842.00

1.5

1.3

1.58

13.6

200

8910

469

967

2.22

2.36

2.04

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

854.00

860.00

6.0

5.2

2.20

3.5

49

963

333

271

2.33

13.18

11.43

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

868.00

868.70

0.7

0.6

2.72

128.0

377

11250

1590

11950

5.00

1.90

1.65

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

895.00

896.50

1.5

1.3

1.40

2.0

36

677

209

65

1.48

2.09

1.82

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-25C

902.50

906.45

4.0

3.4

1.78

1.9

33

3333

134

55

1.98

7.04

6.12

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

922.35

922.85

0.5

0.4

13.30

21.3

208

129500

932

1040

19.77

6.65

5.80

0.5m @ 13.3g/t Au

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-25C

949.05

951.00

2.0

1.7

9.20

13.0

105

29897

329

11676

10.80

17.93

15.70

0.5m @ 26.4g/t Au

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-25C

974.50

977.00

2.5

2.2

1.69

5.1

31

27852

180

6523

3.09

4.24

3.71

Cuesta de Cura

SX

CRSX23-25D

496.70

498.00

1.3

0.9

1.19

9.1

273

4480

86

2290

1.52

1.55

1.08

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

504.00

505.50

1.5

1.1

1.30

21.8

2350

10650

100

3810

2.07

1.94

1.36

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

516.00

520.50

4.5

3.2

1.53

34.4

4346

5639

113

1361

2.22

6.87

4.83

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

526.55

534.00

7.5

5.2

1.02

6.0

541

2362

72

1033

1.21

7.59

5.35

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

550.00

557.50

7.5

5.3

2.00

13.9

1675

2362

85

3577

2.28

14.96

10.55

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

568.00

588.50

20.5

14.5

5.30

19.2

850

2683

290

5977

5.69

108.59

76.64

1.5m @ 10.8g/t Au
1.35m @ 11.65g/t Au
1.35m @ 37g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

596.00

602.00

6.0

4.2

1.13

4.8

293

1372

62

903

1.26

6.79

4.79

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

605.00

606.50

1.5

1.1

1.86

21.7

3170

270

120

3370

2.15

2.79

1.97

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

614.00

615.50

1.5

1.1

2.71

3.9

74

3720

37

6250

2.94

4.07

2.87

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

644.00

645.50

1.5

1.1

1.03

7.6

1655

2030

62

2900

1.22

1.54

1.09

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-25D

683.55

684.70

1.2

0.8

1.60

3.1

86

104

20

8550

1.64

1.83

1.31

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

412.50

419.15

6.6

6.1

1.27

4.0

343

736

39

2123

1.35

8.42

7.73

412.5 - 414.38 Breccia
414.38 - 419.15 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

489.45

491.15

1.7

1.6

7.63

37.0

538

1965

126

4470

8.18

12.97

11.89

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

538.50

549.50

11.0

10.2

3.43

5.7

376

4260

83

2118

3.71

37.77

34.99

1m @ 21.9g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

570.50

576.50

6.0

5.5

1.99

5.6

106

491

69

3073

2.08

11.91

10.86

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

587.00

610.00

23.0

20.9

1.97

8.1

253

954

204

2867

2.14

45.34

41.30

0.75m @ 10.8g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

624.50

627.50

3.0

2.7

2.14

14.1

651

9675

280

7465

2.80

6.41

5.83

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

639.50

641.00

1.5

1.1

1.07

2.2

270

983

61

592

1.15

1.61

1.13

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

650.00

678.00

28.0

25.6

4.42

10.9

201

1604

255

2981

4.66

123.84

113.02

1.05m @ 23.5g/t Au
1.4m @ 33.2g/t Au

650 - 676.4 Caracol
676.4 - 678 Breccia

SX

CRSX23-26

685.50

686.75

1.3

1.1

4.31

1.1

59

113

70

252

4.34

5.39

4.94

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

703.50

706.65

3.1

2.1

4.57

22.8

562

7286

272

1680

5.22

14.39

9.67

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

731.00

787.50

56.5

52.8

2.82

22.9

394

5346

350

4655

3.39

159.35

148.87

1.5m @ 24.4g/t Au
1.1m @ 12.75g/t Au
1.1m @ 10g/t Au
1.5m @ 12.1g/t Au

731 - 767.13 Caracol
767.13 - 778.48 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
778.48 - 787.5 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

802.50

805.50

3.0

2.0

1.74

5.8

136

640

82

2383

1.85

5.21

3.39

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26

819.00

837.00

18.0

16.8

1.26

5.1

85

2058

88

1212

1.43

22.65

21.13

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

401.00

402.10

1.1

1.1

1.74

5.2

568

1090

41

3080

1.86

1.91

1.87

Breccia

SX

CRSX23-26A

415.00

416.50

1.5

0.8

1.78

1.9

39

119

16

1825

1.81

2.67

1.41

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

495.50

497.00

1.5

1.5

1.42

12.8

1595

3750

157

1590

1.77

2.13

2.08

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

513.50

515.00

1.5

1.5

1.30

3.6

227

160

35

1340

1.36

1.95

1.90

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

522.50

533.50

11.0

10.7

5.41

29.0

3283

7009

266

3686

6.12

59.48

58.07

1.55m @ 10.25g/t Au
1.55m @ 18.9g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

549.00

550.50

1.5

1.5

4.82

173.0

5100

9880

1025

8840

7.50

7.23

7.06

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

557.50

565.00

7.5

7.3

2.51

15.9

823

1097

254

4107

2.79

18.83

18.37

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

577.05

594.00

17.0

16.5

5.48

5.9

341

779

76

1249

5.60

92.93

90.64

1.5m @ 26.6g/t Au
1.55m @ 10.15g/t Au
1.5m @ 13.85g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

603.00

642.00

39.0

38.0

2.77

19.2

1439

1960

122

2522

3.11

107.91

105.15

0.9m @ 30.6g/t Au
0.55m @ 21.3g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

649.50

682.50

33.0

32.2

1.76

7.3

531

2578

153

1046

1.99

58.18

56.70

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

693.85

760.00

66.2

64.3

2.34

9.4

523

2150

169

2003

2.58

154.91

150.49

1.5m @ 21.1g/t Au

693.85 - 712.96 Caracol
712.96 - 730.03 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
730.03 - 760 Caracol

693.85 - 737.9 SX
737.9 - 753.1
753.1 - 760 SX

CRSX23-26A

769.00

788.50

19.5

19.0

1.30

5.5

426

3262

99

1684

1.53

25.26

24.55

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

797.50

799.00

1.5

1.5

1.49

6.4

170

2150

108

481

1.68

2.23

2.17

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

809.50

823.50

14.0

13.6

4.11

8.4

221

3264

89

2900

4.37

57.49

55.90

1.5m @ 13.85g/t Au
1.62m @ 15.35g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

843.00

844.50

1.5

1.5

1.32

4.2

202

5990

80

1100

1.66

1.98

1.92

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-26A

856.55

858.00

1.5

0.8

3.21

3.3

348

347

49

1270

3.27

4.65

2.44

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

368.00

369.50

1.5

1.2

6.40

9.1

623

519

46

2830

6.54

9.60

7.93

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

434.00

435.50

1.5

1.2

1.90

5.8

343

314

39

1950

1.98

2.84

2.28

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

474.50

476.00

1.5

1.3

1.05

25.7

2820

5440

64

1965

1.62

1.58

1.32

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

551.50

557.50

6.0

5.0

1.08

8.4

358

853

77

1843

1.23

6.50

5.43

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

578.50

585.00

6.5

5.4

3.28

16.6

211

8474

193

5427

3.90

21.31

17.77

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

663.50

697.00

33.5

28.1

1.31

6.0

566

945

50

1245

1.44

44.04

36.91

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

706.00

709.00

3.0

2.5

1.50

11.8

647

920

59

4825

1.69

4.49

3.75

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

764.50

766.00

1.5

1.3

8.06

5.2

379

416

64

2140

8.15

12.09

10.14

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

775.00

776.50

1.5

1.3

1.58

5.2

125

53

34

2900

1.64

2.36

1.98

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27

783.10

796.50

13.4

11.3

1.13

3.2

220

2490

29

2287

1.29

15.08

12.67

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-27

854.35

862.15

7.8

6.5

1.65

13.5

2051

7599

45

4566

2.18

12.90

10.82

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-27

875.50

877.00

1.5

1.3

2.88

6.9

81

574

88

770

3.00

4.32

3.63

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-27A

407.50

409.00

1.5

1.4

3.10

161.0

5530

3300

103

2560

5.20

4.65

4.33

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

425.00

431.00

6.0

4.0

1.40

16.6

193

769

49

1962

1.64

8.38

5.55

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

453.50

455.00

1.5

1.4

1.32

25.6

1405

1710

57

1595

1.71

1.97

1.83

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

476.00

477.50

1.5

1.4

1.62

85.8

3900

3740

118

1590

2.84

2.42

2.25

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

483.50

485.00

1.5

1.4

1.52

30.2

2380

3880

51

4250

2.07

2.27

2.11

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

513.50

514.50

1.0

0.9

3.53

40.2

516

871

119

4970

4.07

3.53

3.27

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

601.00

613.50

12.5

11.6

5.32

27.1

1084

3120

203

4392

5.82

66.56

61.55

2.5m @ 21.74g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

622.50

625.50

3.0

2.8

1.73

7.6

496

2158

92

2109

1.93

5.18

4.78

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

636.00

637.50

1.5

1.4

1.14

6.6

438

1295

53

1775

1.29

1.71

1.58

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

648.00

649.70

1.7

1.6

6.97

115.0

21200

27100

764

13400

9.73

11.85

10.94

FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-27A

669.00

684.50

15.5

14.3

1.20

11.5

1151

1148

92

1594

1.41

18.63

17.20

669 - 671.9 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
671.9 - 684.5 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

690.50

692.95

2.5

2.3

1.38

10.5

756

920

428

1351

1.61

3.38

3.12

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

703.50

705.00

1.5

1.4

2.05

3.9

53

393

130

3190

2.13

3.08

2.85

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

709.50

711.00

1.5

1.4

1.06

31.4

4250

191

91

1985

1.45

1.58

1.46

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27A

722.50

725.50

3.0

2.8

3.42

46.0

6828

10275

345

3923

4.50

10.25

9.48

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

365.00

369.05

4.1

3.6

5.27

7.2

135

289

81

2805

5.38

21.33

18.75

1.4m @ 10.9g/t Au

365 - 366.6 Caracol
366.6 - 369.05 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-27B

469.00

470.50

1.5

1.3

4.69

31.4

2290

4120

84

1855

5.27

7.04

6.17

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

546.50

549.50

3.0

2.6

6.05

61.4

655

1444

231

11233

6.89

18.15

15.86

1.5m @ 11.1g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

558.50

560.00

1.5

1.1

4.09

61.6

2410

18950

301

4600

5.76

6.14

4.64

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

579.50

581.00

1.5

1.3

1.29

1.1

43

152

34

393

1.31

1.93

1.69

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

639.85

665.50

25.7

22.4

2.44

9.8

795

1545

154

1664

2.66

62.69

54.79

1.65m @ 17.85g/t Au
1.5m @ 10.5g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

673.00

674.50

1.5

1.3

2.26

4.9

257

80

16

1560

2.32

3.39

2.96

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

695.50

697.00

1.5

1.3

1.14

16.1

2270

6430

99

3390

1.65

1.71

1.49

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

716.50

718.00

1.5

1.3

1.42

0.9

15

101

33

269

1.44

2.12

1.86

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

725.50

768.50

43.0

37.7

4.12

10.6

583

4060

164

7016

4.46

177.04

155.37

2m @ 32.17g/t Au
1.5m @ 14.45g/t Au

725.5 - 732.4 Caracol
732.4 - 733.55 Breccia
733.55 - 734.12 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
734.12 - 734.6 Caracol
734.6 - 735 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
735 - 736.15 Caracol
736.15 - 752.23 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
752.23 - 768.5 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

786.50

788.00

1.5

1.1

1.03

3.5

100

74

53

1225

1.08

1.54

1.15

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

806.00

809.00

3.0

2.2

4.30

3.3

156

179

28

9075

4.35

12.89

9.62

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-27B

819.50

821.00

1.5

1.1

1.31

7.4

1825

3760

59

1425

1.58

1.97

1.47

Indidura

SX

CRSX23-28A

582.20

598.50

16.3

15.9

1.33

28.0

2761

2715

94

1672

1.81

21.69

21.11

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28A

630.50

642.00

11.5

11.2

1.47

2.4

114

1093

45

2039

1.56

16.96

16.59

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28A

652.50

654.00

1.5

1.5

1.81

48.0

8250

13500

207

1730

3.04

2.71

2.65

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28A

664.00

685.00

21.0

20.5

1.07

2.4

119

782

61

494

1.14

22.45

21.93

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28A

696.00

716.00

20.0

19.5

2.77

5.6

367

1649

93

3035

2.93

55.46

54.11

1.5m @ 14.75g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28A

723.00

775.95

53.0

51.7

2.40

13.1

800

2248

153

2023

2.68

126.88

123.78

1.5m @ 14g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28A

783.50

854.30

70.8

69.1

2.41

6.5

402

1844

110

3304

2.59

170.52

166.37

1.35m @ 26.7g/t Au
1.5m @ 19.35g/t Au
1.5m @ 10.15g/t Au

783.5 - 801.7 Caracol
801.7 - 803.03 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
803.03 - 843.88 Caracol
843.88 - 854.3 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-28A

866.00

873.50

7.5

7.3

2.61

1.9

47

805

44

1594

2.67

19.56

19.07

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28B

590.10

592.55

2.4

2.2

2.80

15.9

1686

3606

111

2787

3.17

6.85

6.27

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28B

604.50

624.50

20.0

18.3

1.95

5.8

430

2013

71

3188

2.12

38.97

35.59

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28B

642.55

645.50

3.0

2.7

1.25

5.7

311

89

188

1742

1.35

3.69

3.37

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28B

662.50

663.45

1.0

0.9

2.55

6.3

374

658

58

2320

2.66

2.42

2.21

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28B

671.00

692.00

21.0

19.2

1.19

4.5

433

404

66

568

1.27

25.03

22.93

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-28B

701.00

839.55

138.6

127.0

3.21

7.4

575

1237

111

2854

3.37

444.12

407.15

1.5m @ 11.75g/t Au
1.5m @ 13.25g/t Au
1.45m @ 11.35g/t Au
1.5m @ 20.9g/t Au
1.25m @ 12.2g/t Au
0.85m @ 61.2g/t Au
1.5m @ 10.8g/t Au
1.05m @ 17.05g/t Au

701 - 835.2 Caracol
835.2 - 839.55 Indidura

SX

CRSX23-29A

430.00

431.50

1.5

1.4

1.14

37.7

2570

3020

74

805

1.74

1.71

1.62

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

446.50

448.00

1.5

1.4

1.12

3.2

165

246

29

1280

1.17

1.67

1.58

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

475.00

478.00

3.0

2.8

1.20

42.7

4045

5305

62

1523

1.97

3.61

3.41

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

487.00

488.50

1.5

1.4

2.90

72.2

5970

3530

82

1730

3.94

4.35

4.11

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

512.50

514.00

1.5

1.4

2.12

30.2

2570

1690

70

682

2.57

3.18

3.00

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

538.00

539.50

1.5

1.4

3.93

58.6

868

614

873

5090

4.78

5.90

5.56

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

548.50

550.00

1.5

1.4

1.08

4.4

192

624

51

2900

1.16

1.61

1.52

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

562.00

563.50

1.5

1.4

1.47

2.4

152

1945

36

1005

1.59

2.20

2.07

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

583.00

590.50

7.5

7.1

3.92

10.1

1205

1967

99

8292

4.15

29.41

27.71

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

619.00

632.50

13.5

12.7

3.66

8.8

284

1348

81

4237

3.84

49.42

46.52

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

649.00

655.00

6.0

5.6

2.88

20.8

1489

7760

241

4377

3.53

17.27

16.23

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

667.00

731.50

64.5

60.7

1.98

7.9

597

2423

94

2688

2.20

127.43

119.96

667 - 693.2 Caracol
693.2 - 709 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
709 - 731.5 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

743.50

757.00

13.5

12.7

3.05

8.9

190

4720

160

5074

3.40

41.12

38.75

1.5m @ 12.6g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

772.00

773.50

1.5

1.4

1.86

6.0

215

772

69

1935

1.98

2.79

2.63

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

781.00

782.50

1.5

1.4

7.32

8.8

222

337

108

2160

7.46

10.98

10.35

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

808.00

812.50

4.5

4.2

2.46

8.2

580

2345

64

2152

2.67

11.06

10.43

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

829.00

832.00

3.0

2.8

16.23

21.6

573

957

295

13490

16.57

48.69

45.99

1.5m @ 22.6g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29A

849.50

850.80

1.3

1.2

1.37

3.1

145

1540

91

1975

1.49

1.77

1.69

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

480.00

481.50

1.5

1.3

2.30

33.4

3160

11850

97

5160

3.27

3.45

3.07

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

552.50

561.50

9.0

8.0

1.24

9.0

261

502

93

2189

1.39

11.18

9.97

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

573.55

576.50

3.0

2.6

9.50

60.3

442

1371

431

13977

10.35

28.03

24.98

1.45m @ 17.15g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

585.50

587.00

1.5

1.3

1.81

3.4

113

117

33

2440

1.86

2.72

2.42

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

649.50

679.00

29.5

26.2

2.19

11.7

948

1410

124

1902

2.42

64.72

57.38

1.4m @ 10.5g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

694.00

696.90

2.9

2.6

3.63

100.3

16951

9448

366

5374

5.32

10.52

9.31

0.6m @ 10.2g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

708.70

713.00

4.3

3.8

8.93

10.2

867

4909

104

1584

9.29

38.38

33.97

1.5m @ 22.6g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

730.00

774.00

44.0

38.9

2.91

4.9

198

2037

88

2882

3.08

127.99

113.14

1.5m @ 21.6g/t Au
1.5m @ 15.1g/t Au

730 - 740.05 Caracol
740.05 - 753.8 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
753.8 - 774 Caracol

SX

CRSX23-29B

802.15

809.00

6.9

6.1

4.51

8.0

175

4388

41

9035

4.82

30.87

27.30

802.15 - 807.9 FG Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl
807.9 - 809 Indidura

SX

CRSX23-30A

540.50

633.50

93.0

87.9

1.55

7.0

650

1576

78

1838

1.71

143.78

135.84

1.5m @ 15.7g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-30A

641.00

665.00

24.0

22.6

1.25

6.4

598

957

129

1559

1.39

30.03

28.34

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-30A

675.50

695.00

19.5

18.4

1.57

7.0

495

519

110

2034

1.69

30.61

28.91

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-30A

708.50

746.00

37.5

22.6

2.45

9.1

201

2703

192

4807

2.71

91.78

55.41

1.4m @ 14.4g/t Au

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-30A

753.00

785.50

32.5

19.7

1.86

14.8

1257

3792

184

2692

2.24

60.36

36.58

Caracol

753-765.9 TRSX
765.9-785.5 SX

CRSX23-30A

793.00

794.50

1.5

0.9

1.08

5.8

328

1385

84

676

1.22

1.61

0.98

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-30A

796.00

797.50

1.5

1.4

1.51

3.5

215

1590

116

82

1.64

2.26

2.13

Caracol

SX

CRSX23-30A

807.50

852.00

44.5

26.9

1.71

10.2

143

2186

170

3142

1.96

76.10

46.01

807.5 - 842.9 Caracol
842.9 - 852 Porph Intrusives - hdb-bi-pl

SX

CRSX23-30A

880.50

883.50

3.0

1.8

1.28

1.6

28

703

45

186

1.33

3.83

2.31

Indidura

SX

Criteria: Cut off grade 1g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m, if Au grade x length > 1.5 the composite will be added

Price Assumptions: Au = 1750usd oz, Ag = 21usd oz, Cu = 3.5usd lb, Zn = 1.2usd lb. AuEq: Au+Ag+Cu+Zn

FR= Fresh Rock, OX= Oxide, TROL= Transition Oxide Low, TROH= Transition Oxide High, MX= Mixed, TRSX= Transition Sulphide, SX= Sulphide

Table 2: Camino Rojo Drill Hole Collars

HOLE-ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

CRSX23-25

243501.5

2676087.5

1954.6

146.0

-76.00

228.4

CRSX23-25A

243501.5

2676087.5

1954.6

154.0

-52.00

660.6

CRSX23-25B

243501.5

2676087.5

1954.6

149.8

-59.30

879.7

CRSX23-25C

243501.5

2676087.5

1954.6

150.3

-64.23

1000.2

CRSX23-25D

243500.9

2676089.7

1955.1

135.0

-79.00

720.1

CRSX23-26

243579.9

2676156.9

1954.5

164.0

-57.38

870.8

CRSX23-26A

243579.9

2676156.9

1954.5

162.0

-47.00

861.3

CRSX23-27

243413.3

2675987.7

1955.2

161.5

-69.00

890.3

CRSX23-27A

243413.8

2675987.7

1955.2

158.0

-56.00

738.2

CRSX23-27B

243413.3

2675987.7

1955.2

161.0

-61.00

825.2

CRSX23-28A

243384.3

2676158.3

1956.5

153.1

-49.60

880.5

CRSX23-28B

243384.3

2676158.3

1956.5

154.2

-55.18

923.8

CRSX23-29A

243401.7

2675996.6

1955.6

152.0

-51.80

850.8

CRSX23-29B

243401.7

2675996.6

1955.6

152.4

-60.36

810.2

CRSX23-30A

243402.7

2676157.9

1956.4

146.0

-49.74

890.0

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.



Contact
Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, www.orlamining.com, info@orlamining.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DHZU
CA68634K1066
www.orlamining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap