Gold Basin Announces Appointment of New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, March 15, 2024 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSXV:GXX), (OTC:GXXFF) today announced the appointment of Anthony Balic and Michael Povey to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), with Mr. Balic being appointed as an independent director. In connection with the appointments of Messrs. Balic and Povey, Jonathan Lotz, John Robins and Jim Paterson have resigned as directors of the Company. Following the reconstitution of the Board, the Board is now comprised of four (4) directors, of which two (2) are independent.

Colin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to welcome Michael Povey back to Gold Basin as a director, and also welcome Anthony Balic to the Company. We are appreciative of the contributions of Messrs. Lotz, Robins, Paterson, and the Discovery Group and wish all parties well in their future endeavours."

The Company expects that the newly appointed directors, along with incumbent directors Charles Straw and Grant Duddle, will all stand for election at the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Anthony Balic - Director

Mr. Balic is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and is a Principal of Katuni Capital Corp., a private company providing corporate finance, accounting and capital advisory services to private and public companies. Mr. Balic serves as a director and/or officer to a number of junior public companies in the natural resource sector and was previously a senior manager at Deloitte LLP, where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.

Michael Povey - Director

Mr. Povey is a mining engineer, who previously served as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, with over 40 years of worldwide experience in the resource sector in a wide range of commodities. He has held senior management positions in various public companies including Rio Tinto and Anglo American, with surface and underground mining operations in Africa, North America, and Australia. Over the past 20 years, Mike has held positions as Chairman, Managing Director, and Technical Director of several ASX and AIM listed companies where he has led project acquisitions, exploration programs, JV negotiations and equity raisings. Mike is a Chartered Engineer and a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and holds a number of Certificates of Competency, including a West Australian Mine Managers Certificate.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Company also announces the appointment of Mark Lotz as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lotz holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a joint major in Economics. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 26 years of post-qualification experience and has extensive experience in the capital markets across a broad cross-section of industries including SaaS (software as a service), manufacturing, mining, technology, and financial services. Mr. Lotz has held CFO and other senior financial positions with several well-known mining and exploration companies. He has also served as a senior executive officer in the securities brokerage industry. Prior to that, he served as a securities regulator, following his tenure at Coopers & Lybrand where he focused on the mining and tax sectors.

Mr. Lotz replaces Monty Sutton as Chief Financial Officer and Jacqueline Collins as Corporate Secretary, respectively.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corp. is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on I-93 Highway southwest of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

