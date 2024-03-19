StrikePoint Begins Drilling on the Cuprite Gold Project, Walker Lane Nevada

Vancouver, March 19, 2024 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXC: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has commenced drilling on the 44 square kilometer Cuprite Gold Project located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada approximately 75km north of AngloGold's multimillion ounce Silicon and Merlin gold discoveries.





Click to Enlarge: (Figure 1, Nevada Locator Map)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/202239_54042e3664273b34_002full.jpg

The Company anticipates a 7-10 hole program totaling approximately 5,000 meters drilling using reverse circulation methods. Drilling will be completed by Envirotech Drilling of Winnemucca, Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint said, "We are very excited to begin drilling on this high-quality exploration target located just off Highway 95 in Nevada. The surface similarities to AngloGold's new Silicon and Merlin discoveries make the Cuprite Gold Project a compelling drill target. Silicon and Merlin are new blind discoveries totaling over 13 million ounces of gold and prove that there are still Tier 1 gold discoveries to be made in Nevada, particularly in the Walker Lane Trend."

Click to Enlarge: (Figure 2. Proposed Drillhole Collar Locations, Soil Anomaly, Geology, Land Position)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/202239_54042e3664273b34_003full.jpg

Land Position:

The Company has compiled a detailed land position map around the Cuprite Gold Project and notes staking by Cuprite LLC, an Electrum Group Company on the western flank of the Company's Cuprite Gold project.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in Canada and the Western United States.

The Cuprite Gold Project consists of approximately 574 unpatented claims covering approximately 44-square kilometers, located 15-kilometers south of Goldfield Nevada, and 85-kilometers northwest of Beatty. The project is easily accessible by Highway 95 on the western margin of the property. The project is located within the Walker Lane Gold Trend, which hosts AngloGold's exciting Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries approximately 75-kilometers southeast of Cuprite. In addition, the Walker Lane hosts Tier 1 gold mines including Kinross's Round Mountain Mine located approximately 130-kilometers North of Cuprite Gold Project.

In addition to Cuprite Gold Project, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

