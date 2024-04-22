Labyrinth Resources renews focus on Comet Vale project in Australia as Canadian sale progresses

NewsDirect (ASX:LRL) CEO Jennifer Neild, highlights the company's current operational strategy and future prospects in an interview with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.



The sale proceeds will fund exploration activities aimed at expanding and extending the known resources at Comet Vale, particularly given the high gold prices and the favourable exchange rate impacting Australian dollars.



Neild also discussed the company's transition from mining to exploration, focusing on potential new sites and high-grade ore opportunities in both open-pit and underground contexts.



Investors can expect more consistent news flow in the future, with immediate updates likely as the sale concludes and exploration initiatives commence. Neild emphasised the geological potential of the area, citing recent assessments and historical data supporting the likelihood of significant gold presence.



