Trifecta Gold Ltd Appoints Mr. Jackson Morton as Vice President and Provides Corporate Update

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG) (OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jackson Morton P.Geo. has joined the Trifecta team as Vice President.

"It is my pleasure to announce the addition of Mr. Morton to the Trifecta team as Vice President," states Richard Drechsler, Trifecta's President and CEO. "I have had the pleasure of working with Jack since 2007, and his passion for exploration and discovery is contagious. Jack's skillset is wide-ranging, and he is credited with several mineral occurrence discoveries, having been a Principal and Senior Geologist with the Vancouver-based consultancy Archer, Cathro & Associates. He has a deep knowledge of our exploration portfolio having managed multiple of our past programs on behalf of Archer, Cathro.

Jack and I will be collaborating closely as we advance Mt. Hinton and other projects in Trifecta's portfolio. We believe that the timing of the Tombstone Gold Belt transaction couldn't be better, and we look forward to making new discoveries within the camp-scale projects."

Mr. Morton has over a decade of experience leading mineral exploration programs across North America as a former Principal and Senior Geologist with Archer, Cathro. In addition, his continual focus on industry trends, techniques and evolving geological paradigms has allowed him to identify many prospective targets for acquisition, including claims previously vended through Trifecta to form one of the Company's two third-party royalty interests. Mr. Morton obtained a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from Simon Fraser University in 2013 and is a registered Professional Geologist in British Columbia. He is a Technical Advisor with Silver Range Resources Ltd., and the incoming Chair of the Vancouver Mining Exploration Group (M.E.G.).

Corporate Update

Trifecta recently announced that it entered into a binding agreement with Strategic Metals Ltd. to acquire up to 100% of Mt. Hinton and 10 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. This is a Non-Arm's Length Transaction so under MI 61-101 the Company plans to seek disinterested shareholder approval at its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting on June 24th, 2024.

Trifecta is proceeding with a 4:1 share consolidation as announced March 1st, 2024. The effective date of the consolidation will be announced shortly. The reason for the consolidation is to tighten the public float so as to facilitate the raising of the required capital to fund Trifecta's obligations under its agreement with Strategic Metals Ltd. There are currently 80,099,286 shares of Trifecta issued and outstanding, and there will be approximately 20,024,822 shares issued and outstanding post-consolidation. There will not be a change of name in conjunction with this consolidation.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. The Company's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

