Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

2 May 2024 - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT Ordinary 694,351,510 91.23% 65,038,323 8.54% 1,786,899 0.23% 1,575,688 711,114,298 91.62% 65,038,323 8.38% 1,575,688 Carried 2 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR BRIAN KENNEDY Ordinary 698,968,388 91.58% 62,218,961 8.15% 2,077,558 0.27% 3,446,670 730,503,127 92.15% 62,218,961 7.85% 3,446,670 Carried 3 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR PETER JOHNSTON Ordinary 699,008,954 91.56% 62,308,395 8.16% 2,147,558 0.28% 3,246,670 730,613,693 92.14% 62,308,395 7.86% 3,246,670 Carried 4 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR MICHAEL CALLAHAN Ordinary 701,519,992 91.89% 59,866,907 7.84% 2,078,008 0.27% 3,246,670 733,055,181 92.45% 59,866,907 7.55% 3,246,670 Carried 5 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR DAVID ISSROFF Ordinary 698,073,270 91.47% 62,264,790 8.15% 2,927,259 0.38% 3,446,258 730,457,710 92.15% 62,264,790 7.85% 3,446,258 Carried 6 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - Dr DANIELA C D SANTOS Ordinary 701,315,612 91.86% 60,022,149 7.86% 2,127,558 0.28% 3,246,258 732,900,351 92.43% 60,022,149 7.57% 3,246,258 Carried 7 RE-APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN Ordinary 686,655,004 94.30% 39,450,737 5.41% 2,129,827 0.29% 38,476,009 703,760,720 94.69% 39,450,737 5.31% 38,476,009 Carried 8 OPTION EXERCISE PRICE ADJUSTMENT FOR DIRECTORS AND INSIDERS Ordinary 684,896,944 94.10% 40,812,536 5.60% 2,236,558 0.30% 38,765,539 702,109,391 94.51% 40,812,536 5.49% 38,765,539 Carried 9 ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR BRYCE CROCKER Ordinary 689,401,972 94.59% 37,452,069 5.13% 2,073,558 0.28% 37,783,978 720,932,711 95.06% 37,452,069 4.94% 37,783,978 Carried 10 APPROVAL OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS PLAN, AS AMENDED Ordinary 685,204,282 94.55% 37,421,301 5.16% 2,086,558 0.29% 38,040,279 715,544,871 95.03% 37,421,301 4.97% 38,040,279 Carried 11 RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR Ordinary 747,698,296 97.95% 13,890,461 1.82% 1,790,245 0.23% 3,332,575 778,945,722 98.25% 13,890,461 1.75% 3,332,575 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

