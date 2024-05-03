Menü Artikel
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

05:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire
2 May 2024 - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Alicia Brown

Group Manager - External Affairs

Jervois Global

alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's

Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Not Carried

1 ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT

Ordinary

694,351,510

91.23%

65,038,323

8.54%

1,786,899

0.23%

1,575,688

711,114,298

91.62%

65,038,323

8.38%

1,575,688

Carried

2 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR BRIAN KENNEDY

Ordinary

698,968,388

91.58%

62,218,961

8.15%

2,077,558

0.27%

3,446,670

730,503,127

92.15%

62,218,961

7.85%

3,446,670

Carried

3 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR PETER JOHNSTON

Ordinary

699,008,954

91.56%

62,308,395

8.16%

2,147,558

0.28%

3,246,670

730,613,693

92.14%

62,308,395

7.86%

3,246,670

Carried

4 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR MICHAEL CALLAHAN

Ordinary

701,519,992

91.89%

59,866,907

7.84%

2,078,008

0.27%

3,246,670

733,055,181

92.45%

59,866,907

7.55%

3,246,670

Carried

5 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR DAVID ISSROFF

Ordinary

698,073,270

91.47%

62,264,790

8.15%

2,927,259

0.38%

3,446,258

730,457,710

92.15%

62,264,790

7.85%

3,446,258

Carried

6 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - Dr DANIELA C D SANTOS

Ordinary

701,315,612

91.86%

60,022,149

7.86%

2,127,558

0.28%

3,246,258

732,900,351

92.43%

60,022,149

7.57%

3,246,258

Carried

7 RE-APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN

Ordinary

686,655,004

94.30%

39,450,737

5.41%

2,129,827

0.29%

38,476,009

703,760,720

94.69%

39,450,737

5.31%

38,476,009

Carried

8 OPTION EXERCISE PRICE ADJUSTMENT FOR DIRECTORS AND INSIDERS

Ordinary

684,896,944

94.10%

40,812,536

5.60%

2,236,558

0.30%

38,765,539

702,109,391

94.51%

40,812,536

5.49%

38,765,539

Carried

9 ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR BRYCE CROCKER

Ordinary

689,401,972

94.59%

37,452,069

5.13%

2,073,558

0.28%

37,783,978

720,932,711

95.06%

37,452,069

4.94%

37,783,978

Carried

10 APPROVAL OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS PLAN, AS AMENDED

Ordinary

685,204,282

94.55%

37,421,301

5.16%

2,086,558

0.29%

38,040,279

715,544,871

95.03%

37,421,301

4.97%

38,040,279

Carried

11 RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Ordinary

747,698,296

97.95%

13,890,461

1.82%

1,790,245

0.23%

3,332,575

778,945,722

98.25%

13,890,461

1.75%

3,332,575

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


