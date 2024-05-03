Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
Resolution
Result
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's
Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried /
Not Carried
|
1 ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT
|
Ordinary
|
694,351,510
91.23%
|
65,038,323
8.54%
|
1,786,899
0.23%
|
1,575,688
|
711,114,298
91.62%
|
65,038,323
8.38%
|
1,575,688
|
Carried
|
2 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR BRIAN KENNEDY
|
Ordinary
|
698,968,388
91.58%
|
62,218,961
8.15%
|
2,077,558
0.27%
|
3,446,670
|
730,503,127
92.15%
|
62,218,961
7.85%
|
3,446,670
|
Carried
|
3 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR PETER JOHNSTON
|
Ordinary
|
699,008,954
91.56%
|
62,308,395
8.16%
|
2,147,558
0.28%
|
3,246,670
|
730,613,693
92.14%
|
62,308,395
7.86%
|
3,246,670
|
Carried
|
4 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR MICHAEL CALLAHAN
|
Ordinary
|
701,519,992
91.89%
|
59,866,907
7.84%
|
2,078,008
0.27%
|
3,246,670
|
733,055,181
92.45%
|
59,866,907
7.55%
|
3,246,670
|
Carried
|
5 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR DAVID ISSROFF
|
Ordinary
|
698,073,270
91.47%
|
62,264,790
8.15%
|
2,927,259
0.38%
|
3,446,258
|
730,457,710
92.15%
|
62,264,790
7.85%
|
3,446,258
|
Carried
|
6 RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - Dr DANIELA C D SANTOS
|
Ordinary
|
701,315,612
91.86%
|
60,022,149
7.86%
|
2,127,558
0.28%
|
3,246,258
|
732,900,351
92.43%
|
60,022,149
7.57%
|
3,246,258
|
Carried
|
7 RE-APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN
|
Ordinary
|
686,655,004
94.30%
|
39,450,737
5.41%
|
2,129,827
0.29%
|
38,476,009
|
703,760,720
94.69%
|
39,450,737
5.31%
|
38,476,009
|
Carried
|
8 OPTION EXERCISE PRICE ADJUSTMENT FOR DIRECTORS AND INSIDERS
|
Ordinary
|
684,896,944
94.10%
|
40,812,536
5.60%
|
2,236,558
0.30%
|
38,765,539
|
702,109,391
94.51%
|
40,812,536
5.49%
|
38,765,539
|
Carried
|
9 ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR BRYCE CROCKER
|
Ordinary
|
689,401,972
94.59%
|
37,452,069
5.13%
|
2,073,558
0.28%
|
37,783,978
|
720,932,711
95.06%
|
37,452,069
4.94%
|
37,783,978
|
Carried
|
10 APPROVAL OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS PLAN, AS AMENDED
|
Ordinary
|
685,204,282
94.55%
|
37,421,301
5.16%
|
2,086,558
0.29%
|
38,040,279
|
715,544,871
95.03%
|
37,421,301
4.97%
|
38,040,279
|
Carried
|
11 RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
|
Ordinary
|
747,698,296
97.95%
|
13,890,461
1.82%
|
1,790,245
0.23%
|
3,332,575
|
778,945,722
98.25%
|
13,890,461
1.75%
|
3,332,575
|
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
