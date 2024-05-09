Velocity Minerals Amends Zlatusha Project Option Agreement with Raiden Resources

Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, May 9, 2024 - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (OTCQB: VLCJF) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Amendment") to the letter agreement signed with Zelenrok EOOD ("Zelenrok"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raiden Resources Ltd. (collectively with Zelenrok, "Raiden"), whereby Velocity has been granted an exclusive option to acquire, in two stages, up to a 75% interest (the "Option") in and to the Zlatusha prospecting and exploration license ("Zlatusha PL") (see previous news release January 23, 2024).

Amendment Details

Under the terms of the Amendment, an application will be made to extend the term of the Zlatusha PL by an additional two years. Velocity is not required to incur any additional exploration expenditure on the Zlatusha PL or make any cash or share payments to Raiden until such time as the term of the Zlatusha PL has been extended and the work program related to the extension has been approved by the Bulgarian authorities (the "Approvals"). Once all Approvals have been received, and if Raiden and the Company agree that a social license is in place to support the resumption of exploration activities, the Standstill Period will conclude, and Velocity's obligations under the Option will resume (the "Restart") (Tables 1 and 2).

Table 1: First Option Terms

Date Cash

(CAD) Cash (CAD) or Velocity Shares Drilling (m) Deliverable Interest Vesting Commencement Date - $220,000 (paid)

-- -- First Anniversary following Restart - - 8,000 -- -- Second Anniversary following Restart - - 10,000 -- -- Third Anniversary following Restart $250,000 $100,000 10,000 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate 51% First Option Total: $250,000 $320,000 28,000 -- 51%

Table 2: Second Option Terms

Date Cash

(CAD) Cash (CAD) or Velocity Shares Drilling (m) Deliverable Interest Vesting Fourth Anniversary following Restart - - 8,000 --

Fifth Anniversary following Restart $350,000 $100,000 4,000 Preliminary Economic Assessment additional 24% Second Option Total: $350,000 $100,000 12,000 -- 24% OPTION TOTAL: $600,000 420,000 40,000 -- 75%

Management Changes

The Company announces the appointment of Ms. Dani Palahanova as Chief Financial Officer effective May 8. 2024. Ms. Palahanova replaces Mr. Darren Morgans who has stepped down as CFO to pursue other business ventures. Mr. Morgans will assist the Company through a transition period. Velocity's Board of Directors extends their appreciation to Mr. Morgans for his contributions over the past five years and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Ms. Palahanova is a CPA, CGA with over 15 years of experience in managing corporate finance, financial reporting, governance, and regulatory compliance functions of publicly listed Canadian companies operating internationally. Ms. Palahanova has held positions as CFO, Controller and Corporate Secretary for various junior exploration and technology companies in Canada, and holds an Executive MBA degree from Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business. She has been with the Company since 2019, previously serving as Director of Finance.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 280,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to various officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.10 per share (which price is the 5-day market VWAP) for a period of 5 years from the issue date. Options will vest over 3 years, beginning 6 months from the date of issue and vesting in equal tranches bi-annually thereafter. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 6.7% of the issued and outstanding stock.

Share Issuance

Velocity also announces that it has issued 125,000 common shares to Leede Jones Gable Inc. in accordance with its previously announced advisory agreement (the "Advisory Agreement"). The common shares were issued with a deemed price of $0.09 per common share and were issued on March 25, 2024. The Company has issued 500,000 common shares to date and there are no further shares to be issued under the Advisory Agreement.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a precious metals and copper explorer focused in Eastern Europe. In Bulgaria, Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the prefeasibility-stage Rozino deposit. Velocity also has a 70% interest in the Momchil property (which includes the Obichnik project), a 70% interest in the Nadezhda property (which includes the Makedontsi project), and a 70% interest in the Dangovo property (which is contiguous with the Makedontsi project). The Company holds a 100% interest in the Iglika copper-gold exploration property and recently entered into an option agreement with DPM who have an option to earn a 75% interest in the property. The Company has also entered into agreements to acquire a 75% interest in the Zlatusha copper-gold exploration property.

