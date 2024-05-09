Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 9, 2024.

A total of 156,740,611 common shares or 39.45% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."

Election of Directors

Each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Shareholders' meeting were individually elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee Total Votes For % for Total Votes Against % Against Leon Binedell 145,243,512 95.05% 7,557,228 4.95% Louise Blais 147,687,395 96.65% 5,113,345 3.35% Steven Goldman 147,698,298 96.78% 4,909,497 3.22% Dr. Peter Hancock 131,099,033 85.80% 21,701,707 14.20% Anna Ladd-Kruger 147,572,037 96.58% 5,228,703 3.42% Sir Richard Lapthorne 113,810,078 74.48% 38,990,662 25.52% Chih-Ting Lo 132,954,224 87.01% 19,846,516 12.99%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

