Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 9, 2024.
A total of 156,740,611 common shares or 39.45% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."
Election of Directors
Each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Shareholders' meeting were individually elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:
|
Nominee
|
Total Votes
For
|
% for
|
Total Votes
Against
|
% Against
|
Leon Binedell
|
145,243,512
|
95.05%
|
7,557,228
|
4.95%
|
Louise Blais
|
147,687,395
|
96.65%
|
5,113,345
|
3.35%
|
Steven Goldman
|
147,698,298
|
96.78%
|
4,909,497
|
3.22%
|
Dr. Peter Hancock
|
131,099,033
|
85.80%
|
21,701,707
|
14.20%
|
Anna Ladd-Kruger
|
147,572,037
|
96.58%
|
5,228,703
|
3.42%
|
Sir Richard Lapthorne
|
113,810,078
|
74.48%
|
38,990,662
|
25.52%
|
Chih-Ting Lo
|
132,954,224
|
87.01%
|
19,846,516
|
12.99%
The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Sherritt International
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
