Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

09.05.2024  |  Business Wire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 9, 2024.

A total of 156,740,611 common shares or 39.45% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."

Election of Directors
Each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Shareholders' meeting were individually elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee

Total Votes

For

% for

Total Votes

Against

% Against

Leon Binedell

145,243,512

95.05%

7,557,228

4.95%

Louise Blais

147,687,395

96.65%

5,113,345

3.35%

Steven Goldman

147,698,298

96.78%

4,909,497

3.22%

Dr. Peter Hancock

131,099,033

85.80%

21,701,707

14.20%

Anna Ladd-Kruger

147,572,037

96.58%

5,228,703

3.42%

Sir Richard Lapthorne

113,810,078

74.48%

38,990,662

25.52%

Chih-Ting Lo

132,954,224

87.01%

19,846,516

12.99%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".



Contact

Tom Halton
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com


