Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Celsius Resources galvanises board to accelerate MCB project development

20:50 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Celsius Resources Ltd. (ASX:CLA) non-executive director Peter Hume joins Proactive's Elisha Newell to discuss a recent board restructure and an investor relations-focused appointment.Earlier this week, Celsius announced that Mark van Kerkwijk would join the board as executive director, lending investment, marketing and public relations expertise to the board at a pivotal time in the company's development.The move comes soon after the company secured a 25-year mining permit for its cornerstone MCB copper-gold project in the Philippines, marking the first steps in its transition from exploration to mineral resource development.With Mark's appointment as executive director, Peter Hume is free to focus on the company's Philippine subsidiaries, ensuring they comply with the terms and conditions of the MCB project's newly-issued mining permit.To this end, Peter has decided to step down as Celsius' managing director in order to better devote his time and energy in bringing the MCB project to full development.In his new role as non-executive director, Hume will continue to lend the board his mining expertise, which spans more than 40 years' involvement in the global mining industry, the last 15 of which concentrated on the Philippines.Commenting on the transition, Celsius chair Julito R. Sarmiento said: "Rest assured that the CLA board remains steadfast in its commitment to shareholders and stakeholders and in upholding the company's vision, mission, values and sustainability principles."Mark's [appointment], as a shareholder significantly invested in CLA, strongly demonstrates such commitment of the company and we thank Mark for accepting and rising up to the challenge.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/celsius-resources-galvanises-board-to-accelerate-mcb-project-development-217698333

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Celsius Resources Ltd.

Celsius Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1J56G
AU000000CLA6
www.celsiusresources.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap