Celsius Resources galvanises board to accelerate MCB project development
20:50 Uhr | NewsDirect
Celsius Resources Ltd. (ASX:CLA) non-executive director Peter Hume joins Proactive's Elisha Newell to discuss a recent board restructure and an investor relations-focused appointment.Earlier this week, Celsius announced that Mark van Kerkwijk would join the board as executive director, lending investment, marketing and public relations expertise to the board at a pivotal time in the company's development.The move comes soon after the company secured a 25-year mining permit for its cornerstone MCB copper-gold project in the Philippines, marking the first steps in its transition from exploration to mineral resource development.With Mark's appointment as executive director, Peter Hume is free to focus on the company's Philippine subsidiaries, ensuring they comply with the terms and conditions of the MCB project's newly-issued mining permit.To this end, Peter has decided to step down as Celsius' managing director in order to better devote his time and energy in bringing the MCB project to full development.In his new role as non-executive director, Hume will continue to lend the board his mining expertise, which spans more than 40 years' involvement in the global mining industry, the last 15 of which concentrated on the Philippines.Commenting on the transition, Celsius chair Julito R. Sarmiento said: "Rest assured that the CLA board remains steadfast in its commitment to shareholders and stakeholders and in upholding the company's vision, mission, values and sustainability principles."Mark's [appointment], as a shareholder significantly invested in CLA, strongly demonstrates such commitment of the company and we thank Mark for accepting and rising up to the challenge.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/celsius-resources-galvanises-board-to-accelerate-mcb-project-development-217698333
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/celsius-resources-galvanises-board-to-accelerate-mcb-project-development-217698333