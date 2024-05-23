Pacific Ridge Announces $2.0M Private Placement

Vancouver, May 23, 2024 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of non-flow through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.08 per FT Unit, and FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.115 per Charity FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.12 for a period of 24 months following the issue date of the Offered Security.

Pacific Ridge intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital and for exploration at Pacific Ridge's flagship Kliyul copper-gold project as well as for exploration at the Company's other projects in British Columbia and the Yukon. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2024, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Finder's fees will be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship asset is its 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Terrane close to existing infrastructure. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

