CEO Killian Charles joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share the final results from its Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect wide and well-mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke.Charles told Proactive the drilling saw a new interval at the MR-6 dyke with 1.64% Li2O over 69.3 meters in drill hole MR-24-61 and 1.17% Li2O over 28.3 meters in drill hole MR-24-50 both starting from surface. The MR-9 dyke is located approximately 600 meters northeast of MR-6, with 1.07% Li2O over 14.4 meters in drill hole MR-24-45 and 2.00% Li2O over 4 meters in drill hole MR-24-51, now drill traced over 400 meters. Further evidence of significant dyke stacking located 350 meters southeast of MR-6 where drill hole MR-24-59 intersected several mineralized pegmatite dykes all of which remain open in every direction.The impressive lithium grades and widths intersected at both MR-6 and MR-9 dykes highlight the potential of the Mirage project to host significant lithium resources. The continuity of mineralization from surface and the extensive drilling data suggest a robust system that warrants further exploration.The company is now preparing to announce its 2024 summer exploration program in the coming weeks, which will include extensive drilling and sampling activities not only at Mirage but also in northern Quebec, Labrador, and Greenland. This extensive exploration program aims to expand the known mineralized zones, test new targets, and ultimately enhance the resource base ofProactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/brunswick-exploration-sees-positive-results-from-mirage-drilling-and-plans-for-summer-exploration-778918328