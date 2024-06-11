Sitka Gold to Issue Property Payment

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2024 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (TSXV:SIG) (FSE:1RF) (OTCQB:SITKF) announces that the Company expects to issue an aggregate of 54,174 common shares of the Company (the "Payment Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.2465 per common share, in full satisfaction of an annual US$10,000 payment owing pursuant to the Alpha Gold Property option agreement dated January 31, 2018 between the Company and Objective Exploration LLC, whereby the Company has the option to pay US$10,000 in cash or shares.

The issuance of the Payment Shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Payment Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently drilling at its flagship RC Gold Project within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory where up to 15,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned for 2024. The company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Sitka Gold Corp.

"[Donald Penner]"

President and Director

For more information contact:

Donald Penner

President & Director

778-212-1950

dpenner@sitkagoldcorp.com

or

Cor Coe

CEO & Director

604-817-4753

ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com

