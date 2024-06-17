Blue Sky Uranium acquires two new Uranium projects in Argentina as company begins exploration

CEO Niko Cacos joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the exciting acquisition of two new projects in Argentina, covering nearly 80,000 hectares. These new projects are prospective for the discovery of uranium deposits that are amenable to In Situ Recovery, a method known for its lower environmental impact and cost-effectiveness. This strategic acquisition aligns with's initiative to broaden the company's medium to long-term prospects for discovering additional uranium mineral resources.Cacos elaborated that the company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Corcovo project, which benefits from new mining promotion initiatives by the provincial government. The state-owned National Atomic Energy Commission has identified significant uranium exploration potential in this area. Uranium radiometric anomalies have been detected at depth in oil and gas wells, indicating geological conditions consistent with those found in ISR uranium deposits. This suggests a promising potential for significant uranium resources that could be economically extracted using ISR methods.The second project, known as Chihuidos, has a rich exploration history. Initially recognized by the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA) in the 1960s and 1970s, it was more recently explored by Cameco Corp. in a joint venture with Calypso Uranium Corp. in the early 2000s. Chihuidos is situated on a topographic high, surrounded by airborne radiometric anomalies and surface uranium occurrences, providing strong potential for a preserved uranium mineralized system at depth. This historical exploration data enhances the project's prospects, making it a valuable addition to's portfolio.To advance these projects,has initiated the permitting process for field programs. Concurrently, the company is focused on identifying and prioritizing prospective targets for future exploration and drill testing. This involves updating and verifying the existing database for both projects, which includes publicly available borehole surveys and seismic 2D/3D surveys from historical oil and gas exploration. These comprehensive data sets will help refine exploration strategies and target the most promising areas for drilling.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/blue-sky-uranium-acquires-two-new-uranium-projects-in-argentina-as-company-begins-exploration-164368712