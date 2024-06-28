Menü Artikel
North Bay Resources Completes Testing at Bishop Gold Mill, Targets Initial 5,000 Tons for Processing

22:11 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
North Bay Resources CEO Jared Lazerson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the completion of flooding and operational testing of flotation cells and frothing equipment at the Bishop Gold Mill in California. These flotation cells, used in combination with frothing reagents, play a critical role in separating gold and sulphides from the host rock. The process produces a gold concentrate that is then dried and refined into gold bars.

Lazerson shared that the company has received assays confirming the presence of 0.5 troy ounces of gold per ton of material from the surface. The company has targeted an initial 5,000 tons of material for test processing, which equates to approximately 2,500 troy ounces of gold. Metallurgical analyses are currently underway to determine the composition and make-up of the material, including the final grind and the efficacy of the selected frothing agent and flocculent used in the flotation cells.

North Bay Resources continues to review gold mine acquisitions and joint ventures throughout the Western US and Canada. The company is committed to acquiring ounces in the ground to support the Bishop Mill and any potential future expansions.

This development marks a significant step in North Bay Resources' efforts to enhance its gold production capabilities and expand its asset base in North America.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/north-bay-resources-completes-testing-at-bishop-gold-mill-targets-initial-5-000-tons-for-processing-973261311

