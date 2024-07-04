Relevant Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold

Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2024 - Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Kinross Gold Corp. ("Kinross") (NYSE:KGC),(TSX:K) in connection with a $1,530,000 private placement financing (the "Placement") of 5,100,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit . The Placement represents a separate follow-on financing to the previously completed private placement (see news releases dated May 2, and June 26, 2024).

The Placement is for 5,100,000 Units at a price of $0.30 per unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and a one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. There are no finder's fees associated with this Placement.

After giving effect to the Placement, Kinross will hold approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company on a partially diluted basis. At closing, Relevant Gold and Kinross will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement reserving certain rights for Kinross, namely pro-rata participation in future financings, the ability to increase ownership to 19.9%, and the formation of a technical advisory committee comprised of two Kinross members and two Relevant Gold members.

"Kinross's strategic investment represents a strong vote of confidence in our team's Wyoming exploration vision and ability to execute in the field- we are thrilled to welcome them as a major shareholder and strategic partner," said Relevant Gold's CEO Rob Bergmann. "This investment marks a key milestone for Relevant, expanding our technical depth, strengthening our corporate structure and bolstering our treasury. We look forward to immediately leveraging this new relationship in our upcoming drilling program."

The Proceeds from the Placement are expected to be used to fund exploration activities at the Company's projects in Wyoming, USA, and for general working capital.

The Company anticipates closing the Placement shortly following receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

