North Bay Resources CEO Jared Lazerson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an operational update on the company's recent acquisition, the Mt. Vernon Gold Mine. Situated in Sierra County, California, near Lake Tahoe, the mine is set to integrate with North Bay's existing 100-ton-per-day gold mill in Inyo County. Crews are gearing up to commence underground operations next week, focusing on sampling and confirmatory work. The mine features a tunnel extending approximately 150 feet, where channel sampling will be conducted on both its north and south faces. Assays from 2023 have indicated that the main zone contains over one ounce of gold per ton, leading to plans for a mini bulk sample to set the stage for more extensive bulk mining. Initial results from these efforts are expected within a few weeks. This acquisition is in line with North Bay's strategy to utilize its milling capacity, supported by the historical gold production in the area. The Mt. Vernon mine is located upstream from the historically rich Ruby mine and has shown promising assay results similar to those of the Ruby channel. The largely untouched ground suggests significant potential. Lazerson expressed optimism about the acquisition, emphasizing the start of underground work.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/north-bay-resources-prepares-for-underground-operations-at-recently-acquired-mt-vernon-gold-mine-516464523
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!