Image Resources NL: Approval of Mining Proposal for Atlas Minerals Sands Project

Perth, Australia - Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) (FRA:I5R) is pleased to announce receipt of approval of the Mining Proposal for its 100%-owned Atlas mineral sands project ("Atlas") located 170km north of Perth in the North Perth Basin.On 19 July 2024 the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety ("DEMIRS") advised the Mining Proposal for Atas has been approved. The proposal covers Atlas project construction and operation.Image has also received notice from the Commonwealth on its proposed conditions for approval of the Atlas development proposal under the EPBC Act. The Company has provided its response on the proposed conditions and final Commonwealth approval is anticipated in early August 2024.The remaining required approvals for Atlas include the groundwater operating strategy ("GOS"), Offset Environmental Management Plan ("OEMP") and the Banksia Woodlands Rehabilitation Environmental Management Plan ("BWREMP"). Approvals of the GOS (which leads to a water abstraction licence), OEMP and the BWREMP are anticipated in early August 2024 which will allow commencement of on-ground construction at Atlas in Q3.Managing Director and CEO Mr Patrick Mutz commented:"Scheduling of contractor mobilisation to Atlas is progressing in anticipation of receipt of the final permits in August and the start of project construction. Early works camp construction is well underway and deconstruction of the Boonanarring WCP has been initiated. The next six months are slated to see a flurry of construction activities, with a stretch goal of commencing project commissioning at the end of December."





About Image Resources NL:



Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is a mineral sands focused mining company operating an open-cut mine and ore processing facility at its 100%-owned, high-grade, zircon-rich Boonanarring Project, located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.



Boonanarring is arguably one of the highest grade, zircon-rich mineral sands projects in Australia. Construction and project commissioning were completed on-time and on-budget in 2018. Production commenced in December 2018 and HMC production ramped-up to exceed name-plate capacity in only the second month of operation.





Source:

Image Resources NL





Contact:

Patrick Mutz Managing Director +61 8 9485 2410 info@imageres.com.au www.imageres.com.au